Fayette County, WV

Kanawha River cleanup is next month in West Virginia

By WV Daily News
 3 days ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A cleanup project is planned for West Virginia’s Kanawha River next month.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan is sponsoring the 32nd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon on Sept. 10.

Cleanup sites will be in Kanawha, Putnam and Fayette counties.

Anyone who wants to volunteer should register with the department at (800) 322-5530 or christopher.j.cartwright@wv.gov. Bags and gloves will be provided for volunteers, and REAP will arrange for the trash to be hauled away. Volunteers will receive a T-shirt.

Last year, 59 volunteers helped remove 1.9 tons of litter and 301 tires from five sites along the Kanawha River.

wchsnetwork.com

South Carolina man charged in Turnpike wreck

UPDATE (7:30 P.M.) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced Thursday evening all lanes around the incident site have reopened. Motorists can expect traffic delays because of an increase in volume in the area. PREVIOUS UPDATE (4 P.M.) — A hazardous materials cleanup crew continued cleaning up the...
MONTGOMERY, WV
woay.com

DHHR announces Healthy West Virginia Award winners

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, and Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as the winners of the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia award. The award recognizes advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lewisburg, WV
