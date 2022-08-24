Read full article on original website
knau.org
Judge declines to require hand count of Arizona ballots
A federal judge has refused to require that Arizona officials count ballots by hand in the November election. U.S. District Judge John Tuchi dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state based on false claims of problems with vote-counting machines. Kari Lake, who is...
knau.org
20 were charged for voter fraud in Florida. Advocates say a broken system is to blame
Many of the individuals recently charged by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' new election crimes unit told investigators they had no idea that with their felony convictions, they were unable to vote when they cast ballots in the 2020 election. Their experiences shed new light on Florida's controversial program for felons...
knau.org
Arizona attorney general files motion for warrant of execution, setting up third execution this year
The Arizona Attorney General's Office has filed a motion with the state supreme court for a warrant of execution for 76-year-old Murray Hooper. The former Phoenix police officer was convicted of a double murder and attempted homicide in 1980 and sentenced to death in 1983. The court is scheduled to...
knau.org
Arizona among states to receive funds for abandoned oil and gas well cleanup
The Interior Department is giving 24 states, including Arizona, millions of dollars in funding to start cleaning high-priority oil and gas wells abandoned on state and private land. A news release said up to 10,000 wells could be dealt with under grants announced Thursday. It's part of $4.7 billion set...
knau.org
Tribal gaming revenue hits record levels in 2022
Tribal gaming hit record levels in 2022. Gambling income topped $123 million for the fiscal year in June. The Arizona Mirror reports it’s the largest revenue to date. Under the gaming compacts, all tribes that own and operate casinos in Arizona must contribute a percentage of their gaming revenue each year to the state, and other municipalities.
