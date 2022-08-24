ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

knau.org

Judge declines to require hand count of Arizona ballots

A federal judge has refused to require that Arizona officials count ballots by hand in the November election. U.S. District Judge John Tuchi dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state based on false claims of problems with vote-counting machines. Kari Lake, who is...
knau.org

Tribal gaming revenue hits record levels in 2022

Tribal gaming hit record levels in 2022. Gambling income topped $123 million for the fiscal year in June. The Arizona Mirror reports it’s the largest revenue to date. Under the gaming compacts, all tribes that own and operate casinos in Arizona must contribute a percentage of their gaming revenue each year to the state, and other municipalities.
