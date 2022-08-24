Read full article on original website
mymotherlode.com
Dodge Fire Acreage Holds Overnight
Pinecrest, CA – The acreage did not grow overnight in the Dodge Fire burning southeast of Pinecrest Lake in the Stanislaus National Forest, and one local fire unit that assisted in battling the blaze reports an escaped campfire as the cause. The fire broke out on Thursday afternoon in...
Firefighters respond to downed aircraft in Calaveras County
CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters said it responded to reports of an aircraft going down at Lake Camanche Airstrip on Friday. According to firefighters, crews found a single-engine aircraft a little ways away from the private dirt runway. The aircraft, which was based out of Lodi Airport, had crashed into some trees. […]
Mountain Democrat
80,000 PG&E customers affected by outage
PG&E officials estimated more 80,000 customers in El Dorado County experienced a power outage Wednesday morning. PG&E spokesman Jeff Smith told the Mountain Democrat that utility crews were working to restore power as quickly as possible. Placerville residents saw the lights go back on at about 11 a.m. On social...
"Erroneous signal" sent during compliance testing blamed for causing massive El Dorado County power outage
EL DORADO HILLS – PG&E customers across large swaths of El Dorado County dealt with power outages on Wednesday morning. About 73,000 PG&E customers were without power from El Dorado Hills to the Pollock Pines area at the height of the outage. At first, there were more than 80,000 customers without power in the El Dorado County area, according to a PG&E spokesperson. By 11:45 a.m., PG&E said that number had dropped to 1,156 customers. All customers were restored by 2 p.m."Yeah, it was last minute." said Mary Fulmer, owner of Hog Wild BBQ in Placerville. Fulmer said the restaurant was...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire In Stanislaus National Forest Near Pinecrest
Update at 6 p.m.: The Dodge Fire is around a quarter to a half-acre in size and is burning east of Pinecrest Lake in the Stanislaus National Forest (STF). Forest fire officials tell Clarke Broadcasting that the initial fire sparked multiple spot fires, all within the current half acre, with one spot fire still burning. The flames broke out near Crabtree Road and Dodge Ridge Road and were moving at a slow rate of spread in heavy timber. No structures are threatened. There have been reports that the blaze started from a campfire. STF spokesperson Ben Cossel detailed, “Investigators are on the scene, but no cause has yet been determined.” Ground crews will remain on the scene overnight working the fire. Air resources were called off and returned back to Columbia.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire In Jamestown
Update at 1:15 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that ground crews have contained a grass fire that broke out behind the Dollar General Store on Highway 108 in Jamestown. The fire was estimated at a 20′ by 20′ spot. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported. All aircraft have returned to the Columbia Air Attack Base. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.
mymotherlode.com
Gas And Catalytic Converter Thefts On The Rise In Sonora.
Sonora, CA – There is an uptick in both gas and catalytic converters thefts in Sonora, with police pointing to inflation as fueling the increase. “The common thing that is occurring right now is people are crawling underneath vehicles and actually puncturing holes in the gas tanks and siphoning gas through the gas tanks and actually causing damage to the vehicles on top of the loss of fuel,” relayed SPD spokesperson Thomas Brickley.
What are those cones under California freeways?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you ever seen what appears to be upside-down cones underneath Sacramento freeways?. They're called exclusion devices. According to Caltrans, these cheap tools keep birds and bats safe during road construction. The exclusion devices first went up in Aug. 2020 in Sacramento and were originally used...
80,000 customers without power in El Dorado County
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — PG&E is reporting that 80,000 customers are without power in El Dorado County. There is currently no estimated time of when power will be restored, but PG&E said they are currently working to restore power. This is a developing story.
mymotherlode.com
Dodge Fire In Stanislaus National Forest Totals 1.8 Acres
Pinecrest, CA — All of the control lines built by firefighters successfully held overnight on the Dodge Fire that was located yesterday in the Stanislaus National Forest. Forest Service spokesperson Benjamin Cossel says the total updated acreage is 1.8 acres, when taking into account five total spots on the fire.
Sacramento Magazine
COVID-19: By the Numbers 8/26/22
Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Casinos in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino. On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located...
Caltrans closes all interchanges at Stockton's crosstown freeway
STOCKTON, Calif. — Weekend freeway onramp closings in Stockton are expected to impact thousands of drivers on Interstate 5, Highway 99 and the city's arterial crosstown freeway, also known as State Route 4. From 10 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Monday, connector ramps from both north and southbound I-5...
Placer, Yolo and Sacramento counties testing cell phone alert system Thursday
SACRAMENTO - People in three northern California counties will be getting a noisy cell phone call tomorrow.How could this call help in an emergency and what you should do if you don't get the message?"It's going to vibrate, it's going to make a tone, and you'll see essentially pop up and there will be a test message," said Dave Atkinson with Placer County Office of Emergency Services. Sacramento, Placer, and Yolo counties are testing the wireless emergency alert system on Thursday at 10:20 a.m."We never want to use it but it's certainly an amazing tool that we have because we know...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Train Collision Near Yuba City Kills Two Men in Pickup
Accident Near Highway 65 Involving Train Collision Occurs at Uncontrolled Crossing. A train collision with a pickup southeast of Yuba City resulted in the deaths of two people on August 21. The crash occurred in a rural area of Yuba County on a private road close to Highway 65 and Dairy Road at around 1: 00 in the afternoon. The driver of the pickup in question was attempting to cross the railroad tracks in a Chevy Silverado at the time the fatal crash occurred at a crossing that was uncontrolled.
mymotherlode.com
Last Weekend In August Events
It is the last weekend in August and there are several events planned in the Mother Lode. Today, Thursday, August 25 is the Twain Harte Mountain Air Market season finale from 4 PM until dusk at the ballfield at Eproson Park. Stock up on fruits and veggies, chocolates and baked goods, artisan designs and more. Details are in the event listing here.
visit-eldorado.com
Places to Visit in El Dorado County
El Dorado County, at the heart of California’s Gold Rush history, connects Sacramento, California’s capital, with the State of Nevada. Within its borders are stunning rivers, lakes, gold mines, historic towns, breathtaking scenery, adventure sports, wineries and breweries, and a diverse community. El Dorado County was once the...
KCRA.com
'It's become a problem again': Sacramento businesses nervous after RV fire, return of encampments
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An RV fire in Sacramento on Wednesday afternoon is sparking renewed concerns over safety in a Sacramento business park. The vehicle was parked on Commerce Circle, right along Highway 160, and threatening nearby businesses. "When the fire erupted, it was certainly a scary time for a...
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
viatravelers.com
19 Fun & Best Things to do in Murphys, California
Murphys, California, is one of the best places to relax, unwind, and explore some of the most historic sites in California. Established almost 200 years ago, Murphys has a rich history as a mining community, Gold Country and was the birthplace for many of the first millionaires in California. It...
