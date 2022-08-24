ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

First Annual Walk for Recovery to be Held in Leonardtown

By St. Mary's County Health Department
 3 days ago
LEONARDTOWN, MD (August 23, 2022) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will host the inaugural St. Mary’s Goes Purple Walk for Recovery on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 9:00 – 12:00 p.m on Leonardtown Square. This family-friendly, the free walk will celebrate those in recovery, help end the stigma surrounding mental health and addiction, and bring awareness to the disease of addiction and how it impacts our community.

The Walk for Recovery is open to all interested community members and businesses. Join us to show your support for those in our community who have or are in recovery from a substance use disorder. Registration is highly recommended but not mandatory to attend.

This event will feature music, giveaways, free Naloxone/Narcan® training, behavioral health resources, and fun activities, including face painting, a drum circle, scavenger hunts, and rock painting. Attendees will receive a t-shirt and a water bottle (while supplies last).

“Community plays a critical role in recovery,” said Tammy Loewe, Behavioral Health Director at SMCHD. “With your support, we hope to raise awareness about this important cause and to share the positive message that behavioral health is essential to overall health, prevention works, treatment is effective, and people can and do recover.”

For more information about the Go Purple initiative to end stigma relating to mental health and substance use disorders, please visit smchd.org/gopurple .

