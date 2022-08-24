ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Majority of Americans are concerned Biden student loan forgiveness would hike inflation

By Casey Harper, The Center Square
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VUteg_0hTLpveE00

(The Center Square) – A majority of Americans think inflation will rise if President Joe Biden goes through with a potential plan to forgive $10,000 in student debt per borrower, according to a new poll.

The CNBC/Momentive survey found that 59% of those surveyed said they are concerned forgiving the debt will make inflation worse.

“Republicans are especially concerned: 81% of Republicans say student loan forgiveness will make inflation worse, nearly double the number of Democrats who say the same (41%),” Momentive said.

Inflation hit the highest level in decades for several consecutive months in the last year before its growth leveled off, at least temporarily, in July.

The poll found Americans are largely split on whether loans should be forgiven.

“Looking ahead, 34% say loans should be forgiven for those in need, 32% say all student loans should be forgiven, and 30% say no student loans should be forgiven for anyone,” Momentive said. “These numbers, too, have held steady since January.”

The poll comes as Biden faces a looming deadline. In March 2020, former President Donald Trump first suspended the loan repayments citing COVID-19. That suspension has since been extended several times, but it is now set to expire at the end of the month. The debts do not accrue interest while frozen.

Biden has yet to announce whether he will suspend repayments again or resume them.

The poll surveyed more than 5,000 adults online earlier this month.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
The Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy