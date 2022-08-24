ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

New Zealand news anchor with traditional face tattoo blasts viewer’s racist comments

A New Zealand news anchor fired back at a viewer who she said has repeatedly complained about her traditional face tattoos. Oriini Kaipara, who co-hosts the political current affairs show "Newshub Nation," shut down the remarks from a viewer who she said emailed her and described her tattoos as “offensive and aggressive looking” and a “bad look.” The viewer’s comments come after Kaipara made history last year as the first person with a moko kauae, a cultural tattoo worn by Māori women, to anchor a prime-time news program.
Joe Fryer
Terry Hu
Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 26th)

On tonight's broadcast: Redacted copy of Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit unsealed; Fed chairman Powell signals more interest rate hikes to come; NASA’s first female launch director to make history with Artemis mission; and more.Aug. 27, 2022.
