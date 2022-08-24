Read full article on original website
‘A League of Their Own’ remake shows what it’s like to be Black and trans in the 1940s
The joys and challenges of being a Black transgender man during the 1940s are on full display in the hit queer remake of “A League of Their Own,” which debuted on Amazon this month. Lea Robinson (pronounced Lee), a Black transgender and nonbinary actor, plays Bertie Hart, the...
Netflix’s ‘Partner Track’ star Arden Cho talks sexism and racism in big law
Arden Cho knows a thing or two about the challenges with breaking a glass ceiling as an Asian American woman. For most of her acting career, Cho, who rose to fame as the sword-swinging Kira Yukimura on MTV’s “Teen Wolf,” was told that she would never lead her own English-language show.
New Zealand news anchor with traditional face tattoo blasts viewer’s racist comments
A New Zealand news anchor fired back at a viewer who she said has repeatedly complained about her traditional face tattoos. Oriini Kaipara, who co-hosts the political current affairs show "Newshub Nation," shut down the remarks from a viewer who she said emailed her and described her tattoos as “offensive and aggressive looking” and a “bad look.” The viewer’s comments come after Kaipara made history last year as the first person with a moko kauae, a cultural tattoo worn by Māori women, to anchor a prime-time news program.
NASA’s first female launch director to make history with Artemis mission
NASA’s first female launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson is leading the Artemis I launch, an important step in bringing Americans back to the moon. NBC News’ Kristen Dahlgren spoke with Blackwell-Thompson about how much the team’s makeup has changed since 1969.Aug. 26, 2022.
Dascha Polanco: 'Bad' and 'good' are not that defined in Stallone's 'Samaritan' film
Sylvester Stallone’s new action thriller, “Samaritan,” tells a superhero story about morality. Two extraordinary brothers — one evil, one good — set out on opposing paths for revenge and forgiveness after their family is brutally murdered. And Dominican American actor Dascha Polanco, who plays a...
Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 26th)
On tonight's broadcast: Redacted copy of Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit unsealed; Fed chairman Powell signals more interest rate hikes to come; NASA’s first female launch director to make history with Artemis mission; and more.Aug. 27, 2022.
