ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Navy contractor to build $13 million training campus in Chesapeake, create 50 jobs

By Trevor Metcalfe, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

A defense contractor from Beloit, Wisconsin, plans to spend $13 million to construct the first building in what will become a service and training center campus.

Fairbanks Morse Defense leaders and Chesapeake city officials announced the expansion plans Tuesday. Officials said the move is expected to create 50 jobs.

During a groundbreaking event, construction crews scurried across scaffolding and the metal building frame as they began to build the 45,000-square-foot facilityat 733 Curtis Saunders Court in Deep Creek West.

Chesapeake Director of Economic Development Steven Wright said initial project discussions with Fairbanks started in February last year.

“Seeing this building being erected right now is a true source of pride for our city,” Wright said.

The contractor chose the site for its room to grow near its primary customers — the Navy and Coast Guard, Fairbanks Morse Defense CEO George Whittier said.

“We need to be here,” Whittier said.

In addition to training sailors how to operate the company’s valves, engines and other ship parts, the campus enables the contractor to repair and service those parts, Whittier said.

As such, he said the company would need workers for both sides — service technicians and training facility staff.

The company also has space to consolidate its local facilities if need be, he added. Fairbanks announced on its website that it was moving its Norfolk service center, located at 981 Scott St. off Virginia Beach Boulevard, to the new facility.

For more than a century, Fairbanks Morse Defense has manufactured and serviced Navy power and propulsion systems, according to its website. One early function of the company was manufacturing diesel engines for submarines during World War II. The company has locations across the United States and in Quebec and the United Kingdom.

Trevor Metcalfe, 757-222-5345, trevor.metcalfe@pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travel2next.com

21 Things To Do In Norfolk VA

Norfolk is the oldest, the third most populous and the sixth largest city in Virginia. Set on Chesapeake Bay, on the North Atlantic Ocean, it was originally settled by the British and named after the English county of the same name. Virginia’s Norfolk is one of the most historic destinations in the region.
NORFOLK, VA
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Norfolk

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Virginia Beach from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
NORFOLK, VA
msn.com

Rural Mom Travels: Norfolk Ghent District

Nestled between the midtown and downtown tunnels, hugging the Elizabeth River, the Ghent District in Norfolk offers visitors hope. Hope that history can triumph over the rage of the industrial machine. Hope that charming, picturesque neighborhoods are not merely trivial anecdotes in Norman Rockwell magazines, but still are pulsating epicenters for residents and tourists alike.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Shipbuilding Celebrates Ceremonial Keel-Laying Of CVN 80

NEWPORT NEWS—On Friday, August 26, the media was invited to a preview day prior to the keel-laying ceremony for the USS Enterprise (CVN 80) that will happen on Saturday, August 27. Keel-laying is the formal recognition of a ship’s construction, although many of the components and subassemblies that will go into the Enterprise have been put together and are ready to be put in place.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesapeake, VA
Government
State
Wisconsin State
City
Chesapeake, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Wright
Furniture Today

Former Paramount chairman, president Arthur Diamonstein dies at 92

NORFOLK, Va. – Arthur Diamonstein, the former president and chairman of third-generation Paramount Sleep Co. who led the company through a significant period of growth, has died. He was 92. Diamonstein joined the family mattress manufacturing business co-founded in 1935 by his father upon his honorable discharge from the...
NORFOLK, VA
The Associated Press

BAE Systems to perform extended work aboard USS Ross

NORFOLK, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- BAE Systems has received a $107.7 million contract from the U.S. Navy to modernize the guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71). Under this extended dry-docking selected restricted availability (EDSRA) contract, the company will perform the modernization work at its Norfolk, Virginia shipyard. The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $123.8 million. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005293/en/ BAE Systems has received a $107.7 million contract from the U.S. Navy to modernize the guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71). (Credit: BAE Systems)
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Defense Contractor#Fairbanks Morse Defense#Curtis Saunders Court#Coast Guard
13News Now

Family displaced after Hampton fire

NORFOLK, Va. — A Hampton housefire displaced a family of three Saturday morning, according to the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue. Crews responded to the 100 Block of Santa Clara Drive just after 11 a.m., and saw smoke and flames when coming from the house when they arrived.
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Virginia Living Museum Hires New Lead Veterinarian

NEWPORT NEWS-A new full-time lead veterinarian has been hired to care after the animals at The Virginia Living Museum. In a social media post on Thursday, August 25, the museum welcomed Dr. Katrina Frerichs to the team. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Hampton descendants of first enslaved Africans commemorate 1619

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton's Tucker family is commemorating the landing of the first Africans to English North America in 1619. More than 100 family, friends and local dignitaries gathered at the Tucker Family Cemetery in Historic Aberdeen Gardens in Hampton for a commemoration ceremony Friday morning. The Tuckers are...
HAMPTON, VA
easternshorepost.com

Residents ponder rails-to-trails lawsuit

By Stefanie Jackson – Can landowners be compensated if they feel their property rights have been violated by the proposed hiking and bicycling trail?. An Exmore-area couple is asking an attorney that question, the answer to which could have widely ranging impacts. There are hundreds of Eastern Shore property...
EXMORE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WAVY News 10

Scanner enthusiasts and journalists must adjust after VBPD encryption

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After switching to encrypted transmission this month, the Virginia Beach Police Department scanners are quiet, leaving thousands of scanner hobbyists without their beloved entertainment. “Some people will say ‘I’ll listen to the scanner before I watch Netflix,” says Navy veteran Harry Brogan, who runs...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Newport News Shipyard Hosts Enterprise Keel-Laying Ceremony

As America recognizes the 100-year legacy of aircraft carriers, Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of HII, will host a ceremonial keel-laying for the Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier Enterprise (CVN 80) in Newport News this Saturday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. The historic event will include the ship’s sponsors, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky, Newport News shipbuilders, representatives from the U.S. Navy, and local officials. While the ceremony is private, all are invited to watch via livestream. Visit HII.com/cvn80 or watch on HII’s Facebook and YouTube pages. CVN 80 is the third ship in the U.S. Navy’s new Ford-class and will be the first aircraft carrier designed and built digitally. The new Ford-class carriers replace the Nimitz-class and feature a new nuclear power plant, a redesigned island, electromagnetic catapults, improved weapons movement, an enhanced flight deck capable of increased aircraft sortie rates, and growth margin for future technologies. CVN 80 will be the ninth Navy vessel to bear the name Enterprise. It carries on the name of the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in history, CVN 65, which was commissioned in 1961 and built at Newport News Shipbuilding. In fact, all nuclear-powered aircraft carriers now operating in the U.S. Navy fleet today were built at Newport News Shipbuilding.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
proptalk.com

See the Bay: Three Virginia Maritime Museums

The next time you’re in the Southern Bay, you’ll want to put these three Virginia maritime museums on your list. If you start in Deltaville, you could even hit all three museums in one weekend. Deltaville Maritime Museum. Located in Deltaville, VA, the Deltaville Maritime Museum is celebrating...
DELTAVILLE, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy