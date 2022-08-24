ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

The Morning Call’s high school football prediction contest returns with Yocco’s hot dogs and IronPigs baseball as the prizes

By Keith Groller, The Morning Call
 3 days ago
See how well you can pick the winners of high school football games, going head-to-head with Morning Call sports reporters Keith Groller and Tom Housenick. The Morning Call/TNS

With the return of high school football comes the return of The Morning Call’s Sports Writers Challenge.

It’s a prediction contest in which participants are asked to join Keith Groller and Tom Housenick in picking a slate of 10 games every weekend. Within the batch of games will also be a tiebreaker game that will require a score to be submitted.

The winner each week will receive a $25 coupon book from Yocco’s. The overall winner will receive 14 tickets to a 2023 IronPigs game in The Morning Call suite.

Last year’s winner was longtime District 11 football and basketball official Jim Haney, who led from start to finish.

Haney was recovering from back surgery and didn’t officiate games last year, but he’s back on the field this year and thus will not be defending his contest since he will likely be assigned to work games that will be in the prediction contest.

This year’s contest will last for 13 weeks, stretching through the regular season and the District 11 tournament, and will even include the Thanksgiving games.

To register, go to mcall.com/itson . Picks must be made by 5 p.m. Friday each week.

After COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the local scholastic football schedule in 2020 and last year, the hope for all involved is that the games will go off as scheduled this year.











