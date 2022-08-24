Read full article on original website
California Senate-Passed Bills Head To Governor To Sign: Here's The Cannabis Legislation About To Become Law In The Golden State
The end of California's legislative session is just around the corner with setting up the framework of interstate trade of marijuana among the bills that will advance to the office of the governor of California for his signature. There are other bills still pending, such as one that would prohibit...
Could Federal Cannabis Legalization Backfire? Report Says It Could Trigger Higher Prices In California, Benefiting Illicit Market
There seems to be a consensus among analysts that if the legalization bill in the Senate were to pass in its current form, “legal cannabis would become even more expensive than it already is”, reported Dan Mitchell for the East Bay Express. According to a report by New...
Life Expectancy Dropped In 2020 In Every US State — Highest In Hawaii, Lowest In Mississippi
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics, life expectancy in every state in the U.S. dropped by three years in 2020. During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. life expectancy dropped by 1.8 years, the biggest drop since World War II. Overall, life expectancy at birth was 77.0 years.
Labor Law Firms Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, File A Class Action Lawsuit Against Silicon Valley Security & Patrol, Inc., Alleging Failure to Pay All Wages
SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 26, 2022. The Northern California labor law attorneys at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a class action complaint against Silicon Valley Security & Patrol, Inc. ("Silicon Valley Security & Patrol"), for allegedly failing to provide meal and rest breaks. The class action lawsuit, Case No. 22CV015476, is currently pending in the Alameda County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.
Oregon's Psychedelics Law Comes Down To Individuals: Which Counties Will Ban Them?
Measure 109 is Oregon’s 2020 statewide ballot that provides the framework for the rollout of psilocybin services. While they are set to commence in January 2023, the measure also gives counties the possibility to opt-out of the initiative. The measure had the initial support of 56% of total state...
