ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Life Expectancy Dropped In 2020 In Every US State — Highest In Hawaii, Lowest In Mississippi

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics, life expectancy in every state in the U.S. dropped by three years in 2020. During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. life expectancy dropped by 1.8 years, the biggest drop since World War II. Overall, life expectancy at birth was 77.0 years.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Benzinga

Labor Law Firms Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, File A Class Action Lawsuit Against Silicon Valley Security & Patrol, Inc., Alleging Failure to Pay All Wages

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 26, 2022. The Northern California labor law attorneys at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a class action complaint against Silicon Valley Security & Patrol, Inc. ("Silicon Valley Security & Patrol"), for allegedly failing to provide meal and rest breaks. The class action lawsuit, Case No. 22CV015476, is currently pending in the Alameda County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Nebraska State
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
73K+
Followers
161K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy