Read full article on original website
Related
People Are Demanding that Cloudflare Drop Kiwi Farms
Following the recent doxing and swatting of Twitch streamer Keffals, people are demanding that Cloudflare, which provides security services to websites, stop offering its services to Kiwi Farms, the forum that she alleges organized the swatting. Swatting refers to the dangerous and sometimes fatal internet harassment tactic in which someone pretends there’s an emergency at their target’s home, prompting police to send a SWAT team.
Encrypted Phone Firm Ciphr Plans to Shut Down
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Ciphr, a long running encrypted phone firm whose clients include serious organized criminals, plans to shut down, according to a copy of a message written by Ciphr management and obtained by Motherboard. The news...
Hackers Are Breaking Into and Emptying Cash App Accounts
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Hackers are breaking into unsuspecting victims’ Cash App accounts, a massively popular payment app, and stealing hundreds of dollars, according to victims Motherboard spoke to. In one person’s case, they said, Cash App has not reimbursed them for the stolen funds.
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vice
‘The Least Safe Day’: Rollout of Gun-Detecting AI Scanners in Schools Has Been a ‘Cluster,’ Emails Show
On March 22, Jennifer Dean, the principal of Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, emailed members of her staff to tell them about a new security system being installed. Made by a Massachusetts-based company called Evolv Technology, the system claims to use artificial intelligence to detect guns and other concealed weapons by scanning people as they enter a building.
Striking Seattle Workers Win Against Surveillance Cameras in Vehicles
On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. Delivery drivers for Seattle-based sandwich company Homegrown have won a major victory against artificial intelligence assisted surveillance cameras placed in their vehicles. After a strike earlier this month, workers say they were given the right to place privacy screens over the cameras, according to an announcement from union UNITE HERE Local 8.
Mark Zuckerberg Tells Joe Rogan That Running Facebook Sucks, Metaverse Is Better
On Thursday, two men famous for running gigantic platforms that host disinformation and conspiracies talked together on a podcast. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta and the man behind Facebook, and Joe Rogan talked for close to three hours in a wide-ranging conversation on Rogan’s podcast that focused on virtual reality, social media censorship, and the politics of a divided America. In the middle of the conversation, during a moment when the pair were discussing disinformation, Zuckerberg claimed Meta spent $5 billion last year on combating disinformation and other “defensive” work at the company.
Hackers Are Using Anti-Cheat in 'Genshin Impact' to Ransom Victims
A ransomware gang is allegedly hacking victims by abusing the anti-cheat system of the massively popular free-to-play game Genshin Impact. The cybersecurity firm Trend Micro published a report on Wednesday with details about the attack, highlighting how anti-cheat systems, which are installed by default as part of many online games, can be abused to hack players. The unnamed hackers are taking advantage of the fact that Genshin Impact’s anti-cheat system has known vulnerabilities, that it’s signed by a legitimate company—meaning Windows will run it—and because it has high privileges, meaning it has access to sensitive parts of the operating system.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Facebook and Twitter Take Down a U.S. Propaganda Operation Targeting Russia, China, Iran
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram have taken down a series of accounts that appeared to be running a Russian-language, pro-U.S. influence operation, according to researchers from the Stanford Internet Observatory (SIO) and Graphika, a private research company. The campaign lasted for almost five years, according to the researchers.
Real Estate Giant Compass Is Facing an ‘Existential’ Cash Burn Problem
Not too long ago, the real estate company Compass looked poised to dominate the industry for years to come. With a promise to combine the best of the technology and real estate sectors, it had raised an eye-popping $1.5 billion in funding from investors that included SoftBank, poached or acquired many of the top agents in the business, developed a deep bench of engineers, and made its logo an almost omnipresent feature of high-end neighborhoods.
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
97K+
Followers
21K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 0