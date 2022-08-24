A ransomware gang is allegedly hacking victims by abusing the anti-cheat system of the massively popular free-to-play game Genshin Impact. The cybersecurity firm Trend Micro published a report on Wednesday with details about the attack, highlighting how anti-cheat systems, which are installed by default as part of many online games, can be abused to hack players. The unnamed hackers are taking advantage of the fact that Genshin Impact’s anti-cheat system has known vulnerabilities, that it’s signed by a legitimate company—meaning Windows will run it—and because it has high privileges, meaning it has access to sensitive parts of the operating system.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO