Dierks Bentley’s Beers on Me Tour Brings Boundless Energy to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena
In the 19 years since the release of his self-titled debut album, Dierks Bentley has gone through many moments of musical evolution. After first making his mark with "What Was I Thinkin,'" he's continued to experiment, shifting from romantic ballads to party anthems and bluegrass stompers. When Bentley strolled onto the Bridgestone Arena stage on Friday (Aug. 26) for his Beers on Me Tour stop in Nashville, the country hitmaker made a conscious effort to perform tracks from each of those creative chapters.
Wendy Moten Is Ready for Her Moment, After Decades as a Backup Singer: ‘I Feel Like an Artist Again’
Rarely does a backing vocalist step out from underneath the shadow of their superstar counterpart, but that's exactly what happened at Vince Gill's Ryman Auditorium residency in Nashville earlier this month, when his backup-singer-turned-special-guest Wendy Moten took the spotlight for a mini-set in the middle of the show. Moten's revamped...
World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville
Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!
Nashville Free Things to Do This Weekend |Created by Heidi Suydam Using CanvaPro. Are you looking for free things to do in Nashville this weekend? Nashville is Music City, and you will find plenty of free live music events on this list! This week you will find some educational events, a Pet fundraiser, some comedy shows and more.
Bridge Season Tickets Sold Out
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt Athletics announced Friday that season tickets in the bridge area of Vanderbilt Stadium have sold out for 2022. The news comes after the seating area was included in renovations over the summer that have resulted in larger and wider chairs as well as revamped private concessions and bar areas.
Tennessee Beats Texas, advances to Little League World Series
Nolensville, Tennessee used a grand slam in the first inning to advance to the Championship game of the Little League World Series on Saturday against Hawaii. Tennessee scored four runs in the first, one in the fourth and added two insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth for the 7-1 win. Nolensville’s seven runs game on 10 hits, they made only one error in the game. Josiah Porter who is blind in one eye came through in the first with the bases loaded for a shot up the middle and four RBI’s in his first at-bats. He is currently batting .400 for the tournament.
Headline Homes: June 2022
This month we have a three-way tie for third place with three — count ‘em, three! — homes coming in at $6.5 million each. With the 10th home on the list coming in at a whopping $4,750,000, it feels more and more likely that we’ll soon see an installment of Headline Homes where not a single sale dips below $5 million. That’d be a HH first.
This sounds amazing for the Holidays!
We’ve still got Labor Day, Football season opening games, Rivalry weekend, Thanksgiving, Black Friday then Christmas. I understand all this, don’t rush but planning out the Holidays can be tough if you don’t have all the info! Well, this is pretty specific!. This sounds amazing! It’s called...
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Nashville on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
Nashville restaurant employees ‘surprised’ by sudden closure, claims no notice given
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chaatable employees gathered in protest after the restaurant closed its doors to the public Friday. Sources told WSMV4 that Chaatable employees had been planning to band together in protest of the restaurant due to the store’s “uncertain future” after hearing from Maneet Chauhan, Celebrity Chef, and Chaatable manager, that the restaurant could be closing soon.
Hundreds of applications pour in for Tennessee's ESA program
More than 600 applications have come in for Tennessee’s new Education Savings Account program. Gov. Bill Lee said they’ve been working overtime to get the program up and running this school year.
Jennifer Wayne and Brad Rempel Join Forces for New Renovation Show, ‘Flip U’
Runaway June's Jennifer Wayne and High Valley's Brad Rempel are tag-teaming a new renovation show called Flip U. The country singers will serve as hosts and coaches during the series, helping house-flipping hopefuls in Nashville turn money pits into pots of gold. Airing on Design Network, Flip U — short...
Nolensville Little League advances to US title game, beats Texas 7-1
Coming off the team's first loss at Williamsport, Nolensville Little League got back on track with a 7-1 win over Texas Thursday.
Nolensville player hits grand slam despite challenge beyond the diamond
Nolensville is coming for revenge as they play Hawaii on Saturday in the U.S. Championship of the Little League World Series.
Murfreesboro native named Tennessee National Guard’s best marksman at shooting competition
More than 75 members of the Tennessee National Guard competed Aug. 19-21 at the Adjutant General Match, a three-day marksmanship training event and shooting competition for Tennessee's Guardsmen. This weekend's match, which took place at Tullahoma's Volunteer Training Site, focused on handgun proficiency, while the rifle match took place in May.
Largest Lantern Festival in the Country Returns to Nashville Zoo
Zoolumination is making a grand comeback to Nashville Zoo this winter after a two-year hiatus and will run from November 18, 2022 through February 4, 2023. Nashville Zoo will glow with more than 1,000 authentic, custom-made silk Chinese lanterns displayed throughout the nearly three miles of Zoo pathways. Visitors can expect one-of-a-kind lantern structures exquisitely constructed featuring animals, colorful scenes, picturesque walkways, mythical beasts, dragons and more. Venture through the must-see North Pole Village filled with lights, trees, holiday fun and even visit Santa until December 24.
Tobacco cure symbolizes fall season approaching in Tennessee
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — If you see smoking barns throughout Montgomery County, the sheriff's office doesn't want you to worry, locals farmers are likely curing their tobacco crops. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says. "For our newest residents, around the county you’ll see barns smokingyep, smoking their...
Garth Brooks Hopes to Help Open a Police Substation in Downtown Nashville
Garth Brooks is hoping to team up with the city of Nashville to create a new police substation in the bustling Lower Broadway area. Per the Tennessean, the star is eying a space right next to his forthcoming three-story bar and entertainment venue, which is located at 411 Broadway. If approved by Metro Council, that alleyway spot could be transformed into a police substation.
THP Checkpoints this Labor Day Weekend
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS LABOR DAY WEEKEND IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD, MAURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 4TH AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON SEPTEMBER 5TH. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MACC waives adoption fees for National Dog Day
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Starting today, Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) is waiving adoption fees for all pets in honor of National Dog Day. National Dog Day is recognized and celebrated worldwide on Aug. 26. The day was established in 2004 to celebrate dogs of all breeds, shapes and sizes.
