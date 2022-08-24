ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irondale, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville Tribune welcomes new Director of Sales and Marketing

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Tribune has welcomed a new Director of Sales and Marketing to the team. Savannah Kilpatrick officially stepped into the position on Monday, August 22. Trussville Tribune Publisher, Scott Buttram, said he’s thrilled to have Kilpatrick lead The Tribune’s outstanding sales and marketing team. “She and her […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Clay City Council Observes Alopecia Awareness

By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CLAY — In a short and sweet city council meeting on Tuesday, August 23, the Clay City Council read a proclamation officially observing alopecia awareness. At the suggestion of a local resident, City Manager Ronnie Dixon read Proclamation 2022-04, designating September 2022 as Alopecia Areata Awareness Month. Alopecia Areata […]
CLAY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Irondale receives grant $300K grant for recycling initiative

From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — The City of Irondale has been awarded a $311,777.00 grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for its recycling program. Mayor James D. Stewart, Jr., City Clerk Leigh Allison, Public Works Director Frank Pennington, and Assistant Public Works Director Albert Menifield traveled to Montgomery to accept the […]
IRONDALE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Irondale, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Irondale, AL
Government
The Trussville Tribune

Clay to get new drive-through Chick-fil-A

By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CLAY — The City of Clay may be in line to get a new drive-through-only Chick-fil-A on the corner of Old Springville and Chalkville Mountain Road. At the Clay City Council meeting on Tuesday, August 23, City Manager Ronnie Dixon outlined a proposal to bring a new, drive-through-only Chick-fil-A […]
CLAY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Former bank branch manager sentenced for embezzlement

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A federal judge today sentenced a former BBVA branch manager for embezzling funds from the bank where she was employed, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick M. Davis. U.S. District Court Judge Corey L. Maze sentencedDorinda Lynn Lumpkin, 48, […]
GADSDEN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Civil Rights Trail Market grand opening at BHM Airport

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A grand opening was held on Wednesday, August 24, for the Civil Rights at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The event was a huge success, with nearly 75 guests in attendance who listened to community leaders speak about the importance of celebrating Birmingham’s rich civil rights history. The Civil Rights […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#The Small Business Awards
The Trussville Tribune

Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates grand opening

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates its grand opening on Tuesday, August 23. Hero Doughnuts will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. It all started with great dough—brioche style—in a two-day process. Doughnuts and buns handmade with that dough paved the way for award-winning burgers, full […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Pinson Council and Historical Society President discuss Rock School Centennial Celebration

By Crystal McGough PINSON – The historical Pinson Rock School held its Centennial Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, and the Pinson City Council discussed the event and its turnout Thursday, Aug. 18, at the regularly scheduled council meeting. “I think this was a very good event and everything worked well,” Councilor John Churchwell said. […]
PINSON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Trussville Tribune

Grandview Freestanding ER Department coming to Trussville

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Grandview Freestanding Emergency Department (FSED) is coming to Trussville and is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2023. “We are excited to build our first Freestanding Emergency Department in the Trussville community,” Marketing Director for Grandview Medical Center, Leisha Harris, said. “As we plan and look […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

250 apartments potentially planned for Service Road

By Hannah Curran, Editor JEFFERSON COUNTY — Two hundred and fifty apartments may potentially come to a parcel of property located on the interstate side of Service Road in unincorporated Jefferson County near the Echo Hills neighborhood. This has created concern for Clay schools which are already at capacity, and Trussville traffic.  Bill Dobbins, Founding […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Former Argo resident announces release of new song

By Hannah Curran, Editor NASHVILLE — Dreams have become a reality as former Argo resident Johnny Dailey announces the release of his new song, “Got Married.” Dailey graduated from Hewitt-Trussville High School in 2009, and in 2013 he traveled north to meet with Sony executive Rex Schnelle, who expressed interest in the young singer/songwriter after […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Jefferson County Coroner seeks help in locating the family of deceased individual

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner, William Yates, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the family of the following individual. Robert Wesley Hodge, 48, of Birmingham, died on August 18, 2022, at 5:12 p.m. The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) responded to the 8400 block of 5th Avenue South […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Moody tops Sylacauga on historic night

By Johnny Sanders, For The Tribune MOODY — The Jake Ganus era continued its winning ways Friday night as the Moody Blue Devils sent the Sylacauga Aggies back down U.S. 280 with a 58-24 loss. But the night was about much more than that. It was Ganus’ first home game at Moody as well as […]
MOODY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy