Trussville Tribune welcomes new Director of Sales and Marketing
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Tribune has welcomed a new Director of Sales and Marketing to the team. Savannah Kilpatrick officially stepped into the position on Monday, August 22. Trussville Tribune Publisher, Scott Buttram, said he’s thrilled to have Kilpatrick lead The Tribune’s outstanding sales and marketing team. “She and her […]
Clay City Council Observes Alopecia Awareness
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CLAY — In a short and sweet city council meeting on Tuesday, August 23, the Clay City Council read a proclamation officially observing alopecia awareness. At the suggestion of a local resident, City Manager Ronnie Dixon read Proclamation 2022-04, designating September 2022 as Alopecia Areata Awareness Month. Alopecia Areata […]
TCS BOE discusses new Trussville Springville bus route, new HTHS addition
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) Board of Education (BOE) discussed changes to the Trussville Springs neighborhood bus route and the new Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS) addition. TCS Superintendent Dr. Patti Neill said to make the new bus route work, there needed to be some changes. The first change was […]
Irondale receives grant $300K grant for recycling initiative
From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — The City of Irondale has been awarded a $311,777.00 grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for its recycling program. Mayor James D. Stewart, Jr., City Clerk Leigh Allison, Public Works Director Frank Pennington, and Assistant Public Works Director Albert Menifield traveled to Montgomery to accept the […]
Clay to get new drive-through Chick-fil-A
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CLAY — The City of Clay may be in line to get a new drive-through-only Chick-fil-A on the corner of Old Springville and Chalkville Mountain Road. At the Clay City Council meeting on Tuesday, August 23, City Manager Ronnie Dixon outlined a proposal to bring a new, drive-through-only Chick-fil-A […]
Obituary: Patricia Calhoun Greene (December 24, 1941 ~ August 24, 2022)
Patricia Loretta Calhoun Greene, 80, of Trussville, was born on December 24, 1941, and passed away on August 24, 2022. She was a lifelong resident of Trussville and a member of Taylor Memorial Methodist Church. She was a member of the UMC Women’s Ageless Hearts ministry. She was preceded in death by her parents, Amzi […]
Former bank branch manager sentenced for embezzlement
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A federal judge today sentenced a former BBVA branch manager for embezzling funds from the bank where she was employed, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick M. Davis. U.S. District Court Judge Corey L. Maze sentencedDorinda Lynn Lumpkin, 48, […]
Civil Rights Trail Market grand opening at BHM Airport
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A grand opening was held on Wednesday, August 24, for the Civil Rights at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The event was a huge success, with nearly 75 guests in attendance who listened to community leaders speak about the importance of celebrating Birmingham’s rich civil rights history. The Civil Rights […]
Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates grand opening
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates its grand opening on Tuesday, August 23. Hero Doughnuts will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. It all started with great dough—brioche style—in a two-day process. Doughnuts and buns handmade with that dough paved the way for award-winning burgers, full […]
Pinson Council and Historical Society President discuss Rock School Centennial Celebration
By Crystal McGough PINSON – The historical Pinson Rock School held its Centennial Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, and the Pinson City Council discussed the event and its turnout Thursday, Aug. 18, at the regularly scheduled council meeting. “I think this was a very good event and everything worked well,” Councilor John Churchwell said. […]
‘It’s the people’s money’: Clay Council passes ordinance to cut grocery tax
By Hannah Curran, Editor CLAY — The Clay Council passed an ordinance to cut the grocery tax by two cents at the regular council meeting on Tuesday, August 23. Alabama is one of only three states with no tax break or rebate for low-income households on groceries, and it appears that the City of Clay […]
Obituary: Caldwell Burns Keller (January 1, 1978 ~ August 15, 2022)
Caldwell Burns Keller, beloved son and brother was called home to the LORD on August 15, 2022. He entered into this world on January 1, 1978, born to Robert B. and Patti C. Keller in Birmingham, Alabama. Caldwell is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, R R and Helen Keller, maternal grandparents, Clois and […]
Grandview Freestanding ER Department coming to Trussville
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Grandview Freestanding Emergency Department (FSED) is coming to Trussville and is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2023. “We are excited to build our first Freestanding Emergency Department in the Trussville community,” Marketing Director for Grandview Medical Center, Leisha Harris, said. “As we plan and look […]
250 apartments potentially planned for Service Road
By Hannah Curran, Editor JEFFERSON COUNTY — Two hundred and fifty apartments may potentially come to a parcel of property located on the interstate side of Service Road in unincorporated Jefferson County near the Echo Hills neighborhood. This has created concern for Clay schools which are already at capacity, and Trussville traffic. Bill Dobbins, Founding […]
Center Point Council approves media proposal, garbage exemptions
By Nathan Prewett, For The Tribune CENTER POINT – During a meeting at the community center, the Center Point City Council voted to enter into an agreement with LRY Media and approved garbage payment exemptions for disabled residents. City Hall is temporarily closed due to the discovery of mold and will be providing services remotely. […]
Former Argo resident announces release of new song
By Hannah Curran, Editor NASHVILLE — Dreams have become a reality as former Argo resident Johnny Dailey announces the release of his new song, “Got Married.” Dailey graduated from Hewitt-Trussville High School in 2009, and in 2013 he traveled north to meet with Sony executive Rex Schnelle, who expressed interest in the young singer/songwriter after […]
Planned lane closures on I-20 EB & WB, in Jefferson County
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close the left or right lane at 7 p.m. and the center lane at 8 p.m. on I-20 EB or WB for asphalt planning and Overlay operations between Milepost 130.5 (Near […]
Jefferson County Coroner seeks help in locating the family of deceased individual
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner, William Yates, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the family of the following individual. Robert Wesley Hodge, 48, of Birmingham, died on August 18, 2022, at 5:12 p.m. The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) responded to the 8400 block of 5th Avenue South […]
Obituary: Buford Harry Frazier (February 19, 1928 ~ August 16, 2022)
Buford Harry Frazier, 94, of Birmingham, passed away on August 16, 2022. He was a member of Chalkville First Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Faye Frazier. He is survived by children, Jeff Frazier (Donna), Diane Gingo (Kenny), and Ken Frazier (Darla); eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation […]
Moody tops Sylacauga on historic night
By Johnny Sanders, For The Tribune MOODY — The Jake Ganus era continued its winning ways Friday night as the Moody Blue Devils sent the Sylacauga Aggies back down U.S. 280 with a 58-24 loss. But the night was about much more than that. It was Ganus’ first home game at Moody as well as […]
