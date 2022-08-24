Read full article on original website
Planned lane closures on I-20 EB & WB, in Jefferson County
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close the left or right lane at 7 p.m. and the center lane at 8 p.m. on I-20 EB or WB for asphalt planning and Overlay operations between Milepost 130.5 (Near […]
Road closure at Cahaba Valley
NORTH SHELBY– The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that portions of Cahaba Valley Road will be closed to one-lane traffic for emergency road repairs on Friday, Aug. 26. According to the County Highway Department, the closure is for addressing an emergency water utility repair. These repairs are...
BREAKING: Two-vehicle crash on Deerfoot Pkwy causes lane closure
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A two-vehicle crash on Deerfoot Parkway on Saturday, August 27, at approximately 6:20 p.m. has caused the Northbound lane to be closed. According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), a car collided with a motorcycle on Deerfoot Parkway at Mount Olive Church Road, and there are reports of […]
Birmingham installs speed bumps to slow down street racers, stunt drivers
The Birmingham Department of Transportation has begun setting up speed bumps in downtown to slow down street racers and stunt drivers. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond promised new speed bumps to address the problem when they spoke about the issue on Aug. 9. Some speed...
Pursuit ends with car crashing into Talladega home
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of SWAT were called out to the scene of a car that had collided into a Talladega home early Friday morning. According to the Talladega Fire and Rescue Department’s Facebook page, officials were dispatched to the 500 block of East Street on reports of a vehicle colliding into a house and causing […]
Pedestrian struck, killed near Hwy 150 in Bessemer
One person is dead after being hit by a car Friday morning.
Emergency agencies prepare for flash flooding
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Heavy rainfall is hitting parts of Alabama hard this week. This led many emergency officials to prepare for a possible flash flooding in our area. 'Turn around, don’t drown' is what they encourage people to do if there is flooding on these roadways. Jefferson County officials have seen several examples of people being caught in rapidly rising water, a problem they see way too often.
TCS BOE discusses new Trussville Springville bus route, new HTHS addition
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) Board of Education (BOE) discussed changes to the Trussville Springs neighborhood bus route and the new Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS) addition. TCS Superintendent Dr. Patti Neill said to make the new bus route work, there needed to be some changes. The first change was […]
The future of public transit in Vestavia Hills
While Vestavia Hills does not see much in the way of ridership on public buses offered through the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority, the transit authority’s new executive director has plans to increase the service’s effectiveness and hopefully offer more options for users. In 2021, the city of Vestavia...
Body of missing boater found on Lake Martin
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The body of a boater who went missing earlier this week on Lake Martin in Tallapoosa County has been located. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was located at 10:48 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. ALEA officials […]
Woman dies in morning Chilton County crash
A Jemison woman died this morning following a Chilton County crash. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 10:39 a.m. on U.S. 31 near the 235 mile marker, about five miles north of Jemison. Gina L. Smith, 51, was injured when the...
Work beginning on 50-acre Walker County multi-use development
A 50-acre multi-use development was announced today for southern Walker County, with local and state officials saying the project will eliminate the hazards of a defunct coal mine and bring economic opportunity along the Interstate-22 corridor. The opening phase of Heritage Landing should be completed by the first half of...
Hail of rifle fire along Birmingham’s Finley Boulevard kills 1, wounds 4
A hail of gunfire on Birmingham’s Finley Boulevard left one man dead and four others injured. A North Precinct officer was on routine patrol when, about 11:20 p.m. Thursday, he heard shots ring out near Eighth Street West and Finley Boulevard. Multiple rifle rounds were fired, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald.
Ground breaking held for new development at abandoned mine site in Walker County
DORA, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey was in Walker County Wednesday for a ground breaking ceremony. Work is underway in Walker County at an abandoned coal mine site. The governor said this new development will help rebuild west Alabama. The project will revitalize an abandoned mine site. It’s part of a new landing development […]
City of Alabaster buying property for new multi-use space
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Big plans in Alabaster for a new rec center. The development would be on 30 acres on the corner of Highway 119 and Thompson Road. The city plans to buy the property and build a new rec center, library and retail space. The city plans to...
BREAKING: TPD motor scout involved in crash
From The Tribune staff requests TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville Police Department (TPD) motor scout was involved in a crash on Thursday, August 25, around 7:30 a.m. According to the TPD, the crash occurred on Husky Parkway at the Trussville Civic Center. “Our motor unit was in the Civic Center parking lot, waiting to exit onto […]
Hazardous Weather Outlook Issued by National Weather Service in Birmingham
Marion-Lamar-Fayette-Winston-Walker-Blount-Etowah-Calhoun-Cherokee-Cleburne-Pickens-Tuscaloosa-Jefferson-Shelby-St. Clair-Talladega-Clay-Randolph-Sumter-Greene-Hale-Perry-Bibb-Chilton-Coosa-Tallapoosa-Chambers-Marengo-Dallas-Autauga-Lowndes-Elmore-Montgomery-Macon-Bullock-Lee-Russell-Pike-Barbour. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for the counties served by the National Weather Service office in Birmingham. Outlook through Tonight. Periods of heavy rainfall are possible through tonight. Isolated flooding may occur, especially for locations that receive repeated rainfall as well as low lying and poor drainage areas....
Pedestrian fatally injured after being struck on Hwy 150
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A pedestrian was fatally injured after he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 150 on Friday, August 26, at approximately 4:25 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, a 38-year-old Birmingham man was a pedestrian walking in the middle of Highway 150 when struck by a […]
Clay to get new drive-through Chick-fil-A
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CLAY — The City of Clay may be in line to get a new drive-through-only Chick-fil-A on the corner of Old Springville and Chalkville Mountain Road. At the Clay City Council meeting on Tuesday, August 23, City Manager Ronnie Dixon outlined a proposal to bring a new, drive-through-only Chick-fil-A […]
