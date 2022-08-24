ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds, AL

Shelby Reporter

Road closure at Cahaba Valley

NORTH SHELBY– The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that portions of Cahaba Valley Road will be closed to one-lane traffic for emergency road repairs on Friday, Aug. 26. According to the County Highway Department, the closure is for addressing an emergency water utility repair. These repairs are...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Pursuit ends with car crashing into Talladega home

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of SWAT were called out to the scene of a car that had collided into a Talladega home early Friday morning. According to the Talladega Fire and Rescue Department’s Facebook page, officials were dispatched to the 500 block of East Street on reports of a vehicle colliding into a house and causing […]
wvtm13.com

Emergency agencies prepare for flash flooding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Heavy rainfall is hitting parts of Alabama hard this week. This led many emergency officials to prepare for a possible flash flooding in our area. 'Turn around, don’t drown' is what they encourage people to do if there is flooding on these roadways. Jefferson County officials have seen several examples of people being caught in rapidly rising water, a problem they see way too often.
vestaviavoice.com

The future of public transit in Vestavia Hills

While Vestavia Hills does not see much in the way of ridership on public buses offered through the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority, the transit authority’s new executive director has plans to increase the service’s effectiveness and hopefully offer more options for users. In 2021, the city of Vestavia...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
WRBL News 3

Body of missing boater found on Lake Martin

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The body of a boater who went missing earlier this week on Lake Martin in Tallapoosa County has been located. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was located at 10:48 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. ALEA officials […]
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Woman dies in morning Chilton County crash

A Jemison woman died this morning following a Chilton County crash. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 10:39 a.m. on U.S. 31 near the 235 mile marker, about five miles north of Jemison. Gina L. Smith, 51, was injured when the...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Work beginning on 50-acre Walker County multi-use development

A 50-acre multi-use development was announced today for southern Walker County, with local and state officials saying the project will eliminate the hazards of a defunct coal mine and bring economic opportunity along the Interstate-22 corridor. The opening phase of Heritage Landing should be completed by the first half of...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

City of Alabaster buying property for new multi-use space

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Big plans in Alabaster for a new rec center. The development would be on 30 acres on the corner of Highway 119 and Thompson Road. The city plans to buy the property and build a new rec center, library and retail space. The city plans to...
ALABASTER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

BREAKING: TPD motor scout involved in crash

From The Tribune staff requests TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville Police Department (TPD) motor scout was involved in a crash on Thursday, August 25, around 7:30 a.m. According to the TPD, the crash occurred on Husky Parkway at the Trussville Civic Center. “Our motor unit was in the Civic Center parking lot, waiting to exit onto […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Hazardous Weather Outlook Issued by National Weather Service in Birmingham

Marion-Lamar-Fayette-Winston-Walker-Blount-Etowah-Calhoun-Cherokee-Cleburne-Pickens-Tuscaloosa-Jefferson-Shelby-St. Clair-Talladega-Clay-Randolph-Sumter-Greene-Hale-Perry-Bibb-Chilton-Coosa-Tallapoosa-Chambers-Marengo-Dallas-Autauga-Lowndes-Elmore-Montgomery-Macon-Bullock-Lee-Russell-Pike-Barbour. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for the counties served by the National Weather Service office in Birmingham. Outlook through Tonight. Periods of heavy rainfall are possible through tonight. Isolated flooding may occur, especially for locations that receive repeated rainfall as well as low lying and poor drainage areas....
The Trussville Tribune

Clay to get new drive-through Chick-fil-A

By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CLAY — The City of Clay may be in line to get a new drive-through-only Chick-fil-A on the corner of Old Springville and Chalkville Mountain Road. At the Clay City Council meeting on Tuesday, August 23, City Manager Ronnie Dixon outlined a proposal to bring a new, drive-through-only Chick-fil-A […]
CLAY, AL
