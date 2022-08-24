Group chases 13-year-old off Staten Island bus, takes his yarmulke, police say; being investigated as possible hate crime

NEW YORK - Police say a 74-year-old woman is recovering after she was the victim of a random attack in Midtown. It happened in broad daylight around 11 a.m. Wednesday near 52nd Street. Police said a female suspect punched the woman in the face, knocking her onto the ground. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO