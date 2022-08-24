Group chases 13-year-old off Staten Island bus, takes his yarmulke, police say; being investigated as possible hate crime

Read full article on original website
Possible hate crime; machine gun seized: Staten Island’s crime stories of the week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Here are some of the most significant headlines in criminal justice in our borough within the last seven days:. Three teens arrested, charged with antisemitic hate crime on Staten Island, police say. Three teens have been arrested and charged with an antisemitic hate crime following...
Three teens arrested, charged with antisemitic hate crime on Staten Island, police say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Three teens have been arrested and charged with an antisemitic hate crime following an incident on an MTA bus last month, police said. On Thursday, police arrested a 13-year-old girl and two 14-year-old boys who allegedly chased a 13-year-old Jewish boy off an MTA bus and removed his yarmulke, or kippah, according to an NYPD spokesman.
Police: Arrest made in string of robberies that left officer with fractured skull
The NYPD has arrested one person connected to a string of robberies across the city - one of those incidents leaving an officer with a fractured skull.
Three shot, one fatally, during violent Bronx clash, cops say
Three people were shot, one fatally, early Saturday when a fight on a Bronx street corner ended in gunfire, cops said. Joshua Thomas and two of his friends were near the intersection of E. Burnside Ave. and the Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights about 3:50 a.m. when they got into an argument with another group of men, police were told. As the two groups clashed, someone pulled a gun and opened ...
queenoftheclick.com
Police Investigated A Situation At The 18th Avenue Feast in Bensonhurst
Around 7:00 pm tonight, it was reported that a man got out of his car and put a gun into a duffel bag on 18th Avenue & Bay Ridge Avenue in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. The NYPD began investigating by walking around the 18th Avenue Feast talking to Brooklynites asking about the incident.
Police Investigating Assault On Commercial Bus Traveling In Town Of Newburgh
State Police are investigating a reported assault on a commercial bus traveling on the New York Thruway overnight. The bus was traveling southbound from Albany to New York City, with approximately 30 passengers on board when a physical altercation began between two male passengers at about 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, according to police.
Police: Man, woman allegedly robbed delivery worker's scooter in Brooklyn
The NYPD is searching for two suspects linked to a scooter robbery that took place in Brooklyn.
3 men shot, 1 fatally, during early morning incident in the BX, suspect arrested
A 22-year-old man is dead and two other men are injured after an early morning ordeal in the Bronx Saturday.
NYPD: 16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Bronx NYCHA employee
A 16-year-old boy has been charged in the deadly shooting of a Bronx NYCHA employee, according to police.
NYPD: Woman killed, man injured after gunshots fired at car in the Bronx
NYPD says two people were shot while inside a car at East 170th Street and College Avenue just after midnight.
NYPD: Shots fired on North Shore; no injuries reported
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Police responded to reports of shots fired at Hendricks Avenue and Jersey Street in New Brighton on Friday afternoon, according to an NYPD spokesperson. The perpetrator, who fled the scene on foot, was described as a black male wearing all blue, police said. No injuries have...
Police: 3 men shot at Grand Concourse; person of interest in custody
Police say three men in their 20s were shot at East Burnside Avenue and Grand Concourse.
Teen arrested in brutal beating of off-duty NYPD officer: officials
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police have arrested one suspect in the brutal beating of an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx, officials said Friday. Oshawn Logan, 18, of the Bronx, is charged with robbery, gang assault, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon for his alleged involvement in the violent robbery of 48-year-old […]
Police: 74-year-old woman randomly punched in face
NEW YORK - Police say a 74-year-old woman is recovering after she was the victim of a random attack in Midtown. It happened in broad daylight around 11 a.m. Wednesday near 52nd Street. Police said a female suspect punched the woman in the face, knocking her onto the ground. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Boy, 16, arrested in shooting death of Bronx NYCHA worker
Police arrested a teen boy in connection to the fatal shooting of a NYCHA worker in the Bronx last week, authorities said.
NYPD arrests 3 suspects linked to fatal hit-and-run in front of Yankee Stadium
Police have arrested three men in connection to a hit-and-run in front of Yankee stadium that killed a 69-year-old Bronx woman Thursday morning.
NYPD sergeant arrested for allegedly assaulting wife in the Bronx: police
An off-duty NYPD Sergeant was arrested on Wednesday night after he allegedly attacked his wife in the Bronx.
fox5ny.com
Cop remains in critical
The NYPD has released more security camera video of the men that investigators believe robbed and beat an off-duty cop on a street in the Bronx. The cop is in critical condition.
NYPD searching for missing 77-year-old Staten Islander
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a 77-year-old Sea View resident last seen leaving his home more than a week ago. Jesus Berrios, a resident of the 100 block of Friendship Lane, was observed leaving his residence at around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 16, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Crooks use lottery scam to swindle $75K from Staten Island woman, 67, cops say
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — Two suspects allegedly used a lottery scam to swindle $75,000 from a 67-year-old Staten Island woman, authorities said. The crooks approached the woman at the ShopRite on Richmond Avenue in Graniteville on Aug. 9, around 1:30 p.m., and told her they needed help cashing their winning lottery ticket, according to an […]
