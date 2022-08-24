ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

China’s drought revealed in dramatic pictures after longest heatwave on record

These startling pictures show the impact of China’s unprecedented drought as the country battles against an extreme heatwave.The scorching heatwave, stretching past 70 days, is the country’s longest and most widespread on record and has left parts of the Yangtze River and dozens of other tributaries dry.This has severely impacted China’s hydropower capacity and has caused rolling electricity blackouts, while there are also concerns about the impact the heatwave is having on crops.The southwestern region of Chongqing has been hit especially hard, with one resident, Zhang Ronghai, saying that both his water and his power had been cut after...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Heatwave#Sleepless Nights#Tap Water#Water Supply#Afp#Ac
AFP

Half of China hit by drought in worst heatwave on record

A crippling drought exacerbated by a record heatwave has spread across half of China and reached the normally frigid Tibetan Plateau, according to official data released ahead of more searing temperatures on Thursday. A chart from the National Climate Centre showed Wednesday that swathes of southern China -- including the Tibetan Plateau -- were experiencing "severe" to "extraordinary" drought conditions.
AGRICULTURE
natureworldnews.com

5 Ancient Civilizations That Collapsed Due to Extreme Drought

Ancient history tells a lot of tales about droughts being a nation's worst enemy, which is not totally just a tale. For generations, drought has brought devastating effects to humans and nature, depriving them of a sustainable life. Droughts deprive the soil of rain and lead cities to dry. Even...
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Chinese outcry after volleyballers wear N95 masks during match

A volleyball match which saw China's national women's team compete while wearing N95 masks has caused a stir on Chinese social media. Many netizens expressed their anger, suggesting that the health of players was being sacrificed for the sake of the country's zero-Covid strategy. The players later took their masks...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
Phys.org

Two-year countdown for deep seabed mining

The clock is ticking down fast but is there a need to rush? In 2021, the island nation of Nauru triggered a treaty provision known as the "two-year rule" that obliges the International Seabed Authority (ISA) to finalize and adopt regulations for deep seabed mining within 24 months. That deadline expires in July 2023. Researcher Pradeep Singh of the Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies (IASS) examines the legal implications of this provision.
METAL MINING
Phys.org

Full experimental determination of tunneling time with attosecond-scale streaking method

The question of how long a particle takes to tunnel through a potential barrier has sparked a long-standing debate since the early days of quantum mechanics. To solve this problem, scientists in China have proposed and demonstrated a novel attosecond-scale streaking method to accurately determine the tunneling time of an electron from an atom. The experimental results have shown that the tunneling time is close to zero with a precision of a few attoseconds.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Spectral index selection method for remote moisture sensing under challenging illumination conditions

Remote sensing using passive solar illumination in the Short-Wave Infrared spectrum is exposed to strong intensity variation in the spectral bands due to atmospheric changing conditions and spectral absorption. More robust spectral analysis methods, insensitive to these effects, are increasingly required to improve the accuracy of the data analysis in the field and extend the use of the system to "non ideal" illumination condition. A computational hyperspectral image analysis method (named HIAM) for deriving optimal reflectance indices for use in remote sensing of soil moisture content is detailed and demonstrated. Using histogram analysis of hyperspectral images of wet and dry soil, contrast ratios and wavelength pairings were tested to find a suitable spectral index to recover soil moisture content. Measurements of local soil samples under laboratory and field conditions have been used to demonstrate the robustness of the index to varying lighting conditions, while publicly available databases have been used to test across a selection of soil classes. In both cases, the moisture was recovered with RMS error better than 5%. As the method is independent of material type, this method has the potential to also be applied across a variety of biological and man-made samples.
SCIENCE
BBC

Angad Singh: India deports Emmy-nominated US journalist

The family of an American journalist of Indian-origin has alleged that he was deported to New York soon after he landed in Delhi on Wednesday night. Angad Singh, who produces documentaries for Vice News, was on a personal visit to India, his mother Gurmeet Kaur said. Mr Singh, who has...
INDIA
Phys.org

Pretreating soil with ethanol protects plants from drought

Ethanol can help plants survive in times of drought says a new study conducted at the RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science in Japan. Led by Motoaki Seki, researchers show that adding ethanol to soil allows plants, including rice and wheat, to thrive after two weeks without any water. As ethanol is safe, cheap, and widely available, this finding offers a practical way to increase food production all over the world when water is scarce, without the need for costly, time-consuming, and sometimes controversial production of genetically modified plants. The study was published August 25 in Plant and Cell Physiology.
AGRICULTURE
natureworldnews.com

Africa Faces Disastrous Food Shortage Concerns Due to Prolonged Lack of Rain

In Eastern Africa, there have been no rains for four straight seasons. In the 40 years of satellite recordings, that has never occurred. Scientists and humanitarian organizations are warning that Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia could experience a historically high level of food insecurity in 2022. Governments and humanitarian organizations are...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy