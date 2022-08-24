Read full article on original website
China’s drought revealed in dramatic pictures after longest heatwave on record
These startling pictures show the impact of China’s unprecedented drought as the country battles against an extreme heatwave.The scorching heatwave, stretching past 70 days, is the country’s longest and most widespread on record and has left parts of the Yangtze River and dozens of other tributaries dry.This has severely impacted China’s hydropower capacity and has caused rolling electricity blackouts, while there are also concerns about the impact the heatwave is having on crops.The southwestern region of Chongqing has been hit especially hard, with one resident, Zhang Ronghai, saying that both his water and his power had been cut after...
China Has Started Geoengineering Rain Over Extreme Heat and Drought
The news comes as Cornell scientists say that geoengineering may be necessary to combat the effects of climate change.
China declares emergency as heat, drought threaten crops, manufacturing
A heat wave in China is threatening food production in that country, as high temperatures cause parts of the massive Yangtze River to dry up and threaten crops.
Nothing In History Compares To China's Brutal Heat Wave, Weather Historian Says
“This combines the most extreme intensity with the most extreme length with an incredibly huge area all at the same time,” the climatologist told New Scientist.
Half of China hit by drought in worst heatwave on record
A crippling drought exacerbated by a record heatwave has spread across half of China and reached the normally frigid Tibetan Plateau, according to official data released ahead of more searing temperatures on Thursday. A chart from the National Climate Centre showed Wednesday that swathes of southern China -- including the Tibetan Plateau -- were experiencing "severe" to "extraordinary" drought conditions.
