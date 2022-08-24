ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hobokengirl.com

This One-of-a-Kind Woodworking Makerspace Just Opened in Jersey City

WoodLab, a new woodworking makerspace, has opened its doors in Jersey City. Located in The Heights at 195 New York Avenue Suite 1, WoodLab is a new business for anyone looking for a private space to build all kinds of things, and, at the same time, doubles as a social club for woodworkers of all levels ⁠— aka “the coolest woodworking makerspace on the East Coast,” according to the owners. Read on to learn more about WoodLab, a communal woodworking space that just opened in Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New York YIMBY

Tiffany Court Plaza Affordable Housing Project Debuts at 980 Westchester Avenue in Foxhurst, The Bronx

Tiffany Court, a new 151-unit affordable housing property recently debuted at 980 Westchester Avenue in The Bronx. The property is located in Foxhurst, residential micro-neighborhood that borders the Bronx River, the Bruckner Expressway, and Morrisania. Developed by The Doe Fund and Bolivar Development with support from New York City’s Housing...
BRONX, NY
hobokengirl.com

The Dune Market in LBI: A Hoboken Shop by the Sea

One of the best parts of summer in New Jersey is heading down the shore — and Long Beach Island is one of our favorite places to visit. It’s full of not only beautiful beaches but also great restaurants, bakeries, mini-golf, and places to shop. One brand new Beach Haven shop in particular actually has a connection to Hoboken — The Dune Market, owned by Emily Raleigh and her husband, Bobby.
HOBOKEN, NJ
njarts.net

Queen Latifah to co-host ’24 Hours of Peace’ event in Newark

Queen Latifah and Newark mayor Ras Baraka will co-host a free event titled “24 Hours of Peace,” taking place from Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. to Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. on Springfield Avenue, from Bergen to Blum streets, in Newark. Performers will include Faith Evans, Fabolous, CL...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Lifestyle
Jersey City, NJ
Business
lonelyplanet.com

The top 5 ramen experiences in NYC

An epicenter of international cuisine, New York City lets you travel the globe through its remarkable diversity of culinary offerings – and Japanese culture and gastronomy are stunningly represented across the city. The ramen circuit in particular is nothing short of iconic, well-traversed by locals and tourists alike. Read...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Hobby's Delicatessen: A historic family business endures in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. - For co-owner Michael Brummer, there's something lyrical about a busy lunchtime at Hobby's Delicatessen. "It's like a symphony orchestra. You have the guys slicing the corned beef and pastrami—that could be the violins. You have the screaming and yelling—that's probably the drums," he said.He and his brother Marc are embracing a return to the bustle after the COVID-19 pandemic forced their restaurant to close for more than two years. Hours and offerings may be limited as Hobby's regains its footing, but favorites remain on the menu, including the top-selling sandwich number five, which combines corned beef, pastrami, cole slaw, and...
NEWARK, NJ
norwoodnews.org

Concourse: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 305 East 165th Street

An affordable housing lottery has launched for units at 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in the Concourse section of the The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residential units, and 17 parking spots. Available on...
BRONX, NY
hobokengirl.com

The 2022 Hoboken Italian Festival Is Happening in September

The Hoboken Italian Festival — also known as the Feast of the Madonna Dei Martiri — is back this year at its waterfront location. The 2022 festival will be complete with delicious eats, entertainment, and more, as well as fireworks and a procession. Read on to learn more about this highly anticipated event happening on Sintra Drive in September.
HOBOKEN, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Fulop
hudsoncountyview.com

Six26 recognizes LGBTQ+ trailblazer Marsha P. Johnson with mural unveiling on her birthday

Six26 Bar & Lounge recognized LGBTQ+ trailblazer Marsha P. Johnson with a mural unveiling this week on what would have been her 77th birthday. “I could imagine her lonely days. The days where she cried. The days where she felt like ‘you know what, who cares?’ So today is an exciting day, why? Because now there’s a lot of us that have freedom,” said Council President Joyce Watterman.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyebrows#City Music#Manhattan#Purdie Space Opens#Purdie Entertainment#Holtz
CBS New York

Meet "The Suprême," the latest pastry craze sweeping NYC

NEW YORK --  A croissant craze is sweeping New York City and has now gone viral on social media, too."The Suprême," from Lafayette Grand Café and Bakery in NoHo, is an inch-and-a-half of flaky goodness filled with crème and topped with ganache and cookie crumbles.The chef says it's a three-day process to make."The look is very important. I think the most important thing as a chef is to make sure that after your first bite, second bite, that your experience of eating it lives up to that look," said Scott Cioe, Lafayette's executive pastry chef.They're in such high demand, customers can only buy one at a time.And they don't come cheap; they'll run you just over $8 each.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverdalepress.com

Three’s a charm with three bedrooms and three floors

What can you do with three bedrooms and an abundance of space? Quite a bit actually. At least hypothetically. But then again, who says you need to just imagine it, when you can have the real thing, right here and right now. This fantastic semi-attached, brick single-family townhome is waiting...
MANHATTAN, NY
bkmag.com

Bushwick brunches and back-to-school bashes: 14 things to do this weekend

This summer is slowly drawing to a close, but this is also a time of returning: Children are readying themselves for another academic year. Wildflowers are rejuvenating Shirley Chisholm State Park. And Women of Color in Cannabis are reviving their “Spliffnic” for a third straight year, giving you an event better excuse than usual to light up in Prospect Park.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
nycbbq.com

NYCWFF Brings Back Huge BBQ and Burger Events This Fall

The Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF), one of the city’s largest annual culinary events, will return to the city on Oct. 13-16 with tons of tastings. Once again, burger and barbecue fans will especially want to keep their eyes on two of its largest sessions — the Blue Moon Burger Bash on Thursday, October 13, and the Backyard BBQ on Sunday, October 16.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Gazette

Who’s Responsible for the Rats in Our Tree Beds?

Rat vigilantes on the Upper West Side are placing exposed rat poison in the tree beds, endangering children and pets. Two Upper West Side dogs, Waffles, a one-year-old rescue coon hound mix, and Beti, a six-year-old terrier mix, are the latest victims; upon ingestion, they were rushed to the vet for treatment and have both since made full recoveries.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy