Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hobokengirl.com
This One-of-a-Kind Woodworking Makerspace Just Opened in Jersey City
WoodLab, a new woodworking makerspace, has opened its doors in Jersey City. Located in The Heights at 195 New York Avenue Suite 1, WoodLab is a new business for anyone looking for a private space to build all kinds of things, and, at the same time, doubles as a social club for woodworkers of all levels — aka “the coolest woodworking makerspace on the East Coast,” according to the owners. Read on to learn more about WoodLab, a communal woodworking space that just opened in Jersey City.
New York YIMBY
Tiffany Court Plaza Affordable Housing Project Debuts at 980 Westchester Avenue in Foxhurst, The Bronx
Tiffany Court, a new 151-unit affordable housing property recently debuted at 980 Westchester Avenue in The Bronx. The property is located in Foxhurst, residential micro-neighborhood that borders the Bronx River, the Bruckner Expressway, and Morrisania. Developed by The Doe Fund and Bolivar Development with support from New York City’s Housing...
hobokengirl.com
The Dune Market in LBI: A Hoboken Shop by the Sea
One of the best parts of summer in New Jersey is heading down the shore — and Long Beach Island is one of our favorite places to visit. It’s full of not only beautiful beaches but also great restaurants, bakeries, mini-golf, and places to shop. One brand new Beach Haven shop in particular actually has a connection to Hoboken — The Dune Market, owned by Emily Raleigh and her husband, Bobby.
njarts.net
Queen Latifah to co-host ’24 Hours of Peace’ event in Newark
Queen Latifah and Newark mayor Ras Baraka will co-host a free event titled “24 Hours of Peace,” taking place from Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. to Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. on Springfield Avenue, from Bergen to Blum streets, in Newark. Performers will include Faith Evans, Fabolous, CL...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lonelyplanet.com
The top 5 ramen experiences in NYC
An epicenter of international cuisine, New York City lets you travel the globe through its remarkable diversity of culinary offerings – and Japanese culture and gastronomy are stunningly represented across the city. The ramen circuit in particular is nothing short of iconic, well-traversed by locals and tourists alike. Read...
Hobby's Delicatessen: A historic family business endures in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. - For co-owner Michael Brummer, there's something lyrical about a busy lunchtime at Hobby's Delicatessen. "It's like a symphony orchestra. You have the guys slicing the corned beef and pastrami—that could be the violins. You have the screaming and yelling—that's probably the drums," he said.He and his brother Marc are embracing a return to the bustle after the COVID-19 pandemic forced their restaurant to close for more than two years. Hours and offerings may be limited as Hobby's regains its footing, but favorites remain on the menu, including the top-selling sandwich number five, which combines corned beef, pastrami, cole slaw, and...
norwoodnews.org
Concourse: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 305 East 165th Street
An affordable housing lottery has launched for units at 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in the Concourse section of the The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residential units, and 17 parking spots. Available on...
hobokengirl.com
The 2022 Hoboken Italian Festival Is Happening in September
The Hoboken Italian Festival — also known as the Feast of the Madonna Dei Martiri — is back this year at its waterfront location. The 2022 festival will be complete with delicious eats, entertainment, and more, as well as fireworks and a procession. Read on to learn more about this highly anticipated event happening on Sintra Drive in September.
RELATED PEOPLE
56-unit renovation of Canco Lofts Tower 1 approved in Jersey City
Renovations for Tower 1 of the Canco Lofts were unanimously approved by the Jersey City Planning Board last night, paving the way to refit the building with 56 units and a penthouse on top. The applicant, Mana Contemporary Tribeca West Urban Renewal LLC, will undertake an interior fit-out of the...
Report: Hometown mural of legendary rapper Biggie Smalls defaced in Brooklyn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A mural honoring the late hip-hop icon the Notorious B.I.G., also known as Biggie Smalls, was vandalized in Brooklyn overnight on Friday, according to multiple news sources. The mural, painted in 2019 on the corner of Saint James Place and Fulton Street in Clinton Hill where...
hudsoncountyview.com
Six26 recognizes LGBTQ+ trailblazer Marsha P. Johnson with mural unveiling on her birthday
Six26 Bar & Lounge recognized LGBTQ+ trailblazer Marsha P. Johnson with a mural unveiling this week on what would have been her 77th birthday. “I could imagine her lonely days. The days where she cried. The days where she felt like ‘you know what, who cares?’ So today is an exciting day, why? Because now there’s a lot of us that have freedom,” said Council President Joyce Watterman.
September 2022 Carnivals, Festivals, and Parades In and Near NYC
September 2022 is jam-packed with family-friendly carnivals, festivals, and parades in and near NYC.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meet "The Suprême," the latest pastry craze sweeping NYC
NEW YORK -- A croissant craze is sweeping New York City and has now gone viral on social media, too."The Suprême," from Lafayette Grand Café and Bakery in NoHo, is an inch-and-a-half of flaky goodness filled with crème and topped with ganache and cookie crumbles.The chef says it's a three-day process to make."The look is very important. I think the most important thing as a chef is to make sure that after your first bite, second bite, that your experience of eating it lives up to that look," said Scott Cioe, Lafayette's executive pastry chef.They're in such high demand, customers can only buy one at a time.And they don't come cheap; they'll run you just over $8 each.
riverdalepress.com
Three’s a charm with three bedrooms and three floors
What can you do with three bedrooms and an abundance of space? Quite a bit actually. At least hypothetically. But then again, who says you need to just imagine it, when you can have the real thing, right here and right now. This fantastic semi-attached, brick single-family townhome is waiting...
Biggie Smalls mural in Brooklyn vandalized with red paint
A mural meant to honor Brooklyn icon Biggie Smalls has been vandalized, according to a resident in the area.
bkmag.com
Bushwick brunches and back-to-school bashes: 14 things to do this weekend
This summer is slowly drawing to a close, but this is also a time of returning: Children are readying themselves for another academic year. Wildflowers are rejuvenating Shirley Chisholm State Park. And Women of Color in Cannabis are reviving their “Spliffnic” for a third straight year, giving you an event better excuse than usual to light up in Prospect Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC New York
NYC Carriage Horse Retired on Farm After Collapse on Midtown Street, Union Says
The carriage horse seen on video collapsing on a midtown Manhattan street, sparking renewed calls for a ban of horse-drawn carriages in the city, has been retired to a private farm upstate. In the two weeks since the horse, named Ryder, collapsed along a street in Hell's Kitchen, the horse...
nycbbq.com
NYCWFF Brings Back Huge BBQ and Burger Events This Fall
The Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF), one of the city’s largest annual culinary events, will return to the city on Oct. 13-16 with tons of tastings. Once again, burger and barbecue fans will especially want to keep their eyes on two of its largest sessions — the Blue Moon Burger Bash on Thursday, October 13, and the Backyard BBQ on Sunday, October 16.
Gotham Gazette
Who’s Responsible for the Rats in Our Tree Beds?
Rat vigilantes on the Upper West Side are placing exposed rat poison in the tree beds, endangering children and pets. Two Upper West Side dogs, Waffles, a one-year-old rescue coon hound mix, and Beti, a six-year-old terrier mix, are the latest victims; upon ingestion, they were rushed to the vet for treatment and have both since made full recoveries.
Manhattan affordable apartments now available with rents starting at $1,399 a month
NYC Housing Connect has announced the availability of 177 affordable apartments located in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of Manhattan. The address of the new development (named Lyra) is 555 West 38th Street, New York City.
Comments / 3