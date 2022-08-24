Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Study identifies sex-adapted color-change gene in locusts
A study by a Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientist provides key insights into the changes that occur in locusts that lead to swarms of biblical proportion. The AgriLife Research study is highlighted in the article "Sexual repurposing of juvenile aposematism in locusts," published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
studyfinds.org
Meet the WALKING shark that breaks all the rules for survival!
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Move over “Sharknado,” scientists have found an actual shark that walks! The first-of-its-kind study by researchers at Florida Atlantic University reveals that young epaulette sharks are able to walk in and out of water using their paddle-shaped fins. The species (Hemiscyllium ocellatum) grows...
natureworldnews.com
Evidence Shows Jeholornis, an Early Bird That Lived 120 Million Years Ago, Was the First Known To Eat Fruits
Fruit is consumed by hundreds of animals, including humans, fruit bats, maned wolves, and toucans. However, most fruit-bearing plants only appeared relatively recently in Earth's history, during the Cretaceous period, when the dinosaurs were already extinct. First Fruit-Eating Birds In Earth's History. By comparing the skull morphologies and stomach contents...
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
IN THIS ARTICLE
An ice-age bison was discovered! Then soon eaten — once the foul taste was smothered
Shortly after researchers unearthed the mummified body of a 55,000-year-old Steppe bison in the Alaskan tundra, they sliced off a piece of its neck. To eat!
Why Scientists Want You to Kill Spotted Lanternflies
Sen. Schumer: “We need to stomp out this bug before it spreads, otherwise our farmers and local businesses could face millions in damage"
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
AOL Corp
This pest is destroying SC trees by the thousands. Now is the best time to fight back, USDA says
It’s beetle hunting season in South Carolina this month. Specifically, the Asian longhorned beetle — an invasive pest that has been devastating trees in the Palmetto State in recent years. It turns out that August is the best time to spot the little critters, so the U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging residents to help identify and eradicate them from South Carolina.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Tamil Nadu: Yellow crazy ants cause chaos in India villages
Hundreds of people who live in seven villages in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu say they are reeling from an infestation of yellow crazy ants. These insects, they say, attack their livestock and affect crop yields, putting their livelihoods in danger. Yellow crazy ants are among the world's...
Phys.org
Breeding biology of giant Australian mihirung birds paved way to extinction
Big bones from the extinct "thunder bird" or dromornithid, excavated in the northern reaches of the Flinders Ranges and near Alice Springs, have yielded new insights into their slow breeding patterns. Studies of the microstructure of these giant Australian fossil bones by University of Cape Town (UCT) and Flinders University...
Phys.org
Our first steps? Fossil may boost case for earliest ancestor
Twenty years ago, scientists discovered a 7-million-year-old skull that they concluded belonged to a creature who walked upright and was our earliest known ancestor. Not everyone was convinced. Now, the researchers are back with more evidence they say strengthens their case. Their new study published Wednesday analyzed arm and leg...
Revelations from 17-million-year-old ape teeth could lead to new insights on early human evolution
The timing and intensity of the seasons shapes life all around us, including tool use by birds, the evolutionary diversification of giraffes, and the behaviour of our close primate relatives. Some scientists suggest early humans and their ancestors also evolved due to rapid changes in their environment, but the physical evidence to test this idea has been elusive – until now. After more than a decade of work, we’ve developed an approach that leverages tooth chemistry and growth to extract information about seasonal rainfall patterns from the jaws of living and fossil primates. We share our findings in a collaborative study...
natureworldnews.com
Bird Flu Takes 700 Wild Vultures in Georgia Sanctuary, State Workers Euthanize 30 Other Birds
At an animal sanctuary in Georgia that also cares for more than 1,500 other animals, bird flu has killed 700 wild vultures. State employees also put 20 to 30 other birds to death. Officials from the Noah's Ark Bird Sanctuary reported that no other birds there have tested positive for...
A 7 million-year-old practice set our ancestors on the course to humanity, new study finds
A dig more than 20 years ago uncovered the arm and leg bones of one of our oldest known ancestors. New research shows they provide evidence that our ancestors walked on two feet -- more than 7 million years ago.
Phys.org
Reconstructing ice age diets reveals unraveling web of life
Research published this week in Science offers the clearest picture yet of the reverberating consequences of land mammal declines on food webs over the past 130,000 years. It's not a pretty picture. "While about 6% of land mammals have gone extinct in that time, we estimate that more than 50%...
How to keep bees away from hummingbird feeders
Learn how to keep bees away from hummingbird feeders without ever harming these important pollinators
Phys.org
Scientists stunned by vast insect migration
Tens of millions of migratory insects cross at least 100 km of open sea to reach Cyprus on the way to mainland Europe, new research shows. In just over one month, scientists recorded 39 million migratory insects arriving at the tip of the Karpaz peninsula in north-east Cyprus. "I had...
Phys.org
Slugs, snails are not alone in causing rat lungworm disease in humans
A review of decades of research revealed more than a dozen kinds of animals in addition to slugs and snails have caused rat lungworm disease in people around the world. Researchers from the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa and the University of London (UK) combed through nearly 140 scientific studies published between 1962 and 2022 and found 32 species of freshwater prawns/shrimp, crayfish, crabs, flatworms, fish, sea snakes, frogs, toads, lizards, centipedes, cattle, pigs, and snails can act as carriers of the rat lungworm parasite (Angiostrongylus cantonensis). Of these, at least 13 species of prawns/shrimp, crabs, flatworms, fish, frogs, toads, lizards, and centipedes have been associated with causing rat lungworm disease in humans.
studyfinds.org
How are ants so good at teaching one another? Scientists create tiny robot to learn their secrets
BRISTOL, England – Despite their small size, ants have big-brained methods for learning new skills and trades. Scientists from the University of Bristol used a small robot to blend in with rock ants and uncover their secrets of teaching each other complex behavior such as directions to a new area.
Phys.org
Researchers reveal structure and function of a molecular motor
Molecular motors are complex devices composed of many different parts that consume energy to perform various cellular activities. In short, molecular machines transform energy into useful work. Understanding the mechanistical aspects underlying these motors begins with generating a detailed description of their overall architecture and atomic organization. However, to uncover the core mechanisms energizing these motors it is essential to decode all of the molecular dynamics in atomic detail.
Comments / 0