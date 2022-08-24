ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Bart offers sound advice to 49ers' Lance, Warriors' Wiseman

Each of the San Francisco Giants, 49ers and Golden State Warriors have highly-drafted players filling important roles on each of their respective teams. Second-year quarterback Trey Lance now will be the 49ers' starter under center. Third-year center James Wiseman is expected to play a significant role as the Warriors' big man this upcoming season, and rookie catcher Joey Bart is looking to fill Buster Posey's shoes as the Giants' leader behind the plate.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Boston Celtics sign big man Bruno Caboclo

The Boston Celtics have reportedly signed unrestricted free agent center Bruno Caboclo per new reporting from Celtics Blog’s Keith Smith. The Brazilian big man is a versatile big able to play down to the 3 but has mostly played the 4 and 5 in recent years. He last played for the São Paulo FC of the Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB) based in the Brazilian city of the same name after his last stop in the NBA, the Houston Rockets, and between those stops had a stint with Limoges CSP in the French Pro-A league.
NBC Sports

Warriors staffer 'shocked' in exciting way over Baldwin Jr.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. is impressing Warriors staffers already, even as he fully recovers from an ankle injury. "I've been shocked by what I've seen in an exciting way," a Warriors staffer said to C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle. What's more, another staffer told Holmes that Baldwin is "an...
NBC Sports

Where Warriors, Kings fit in Western Conference tiers

Slowly but surely, the NBA offseason is winding down. Kevin Durant will remain with the Brooklyn Nets. Donovan Mitchell just might stay with the Utah Jazz. Patrick Beverley is ... a Laker?. With the summer drama behind us (for now), it's time to list the different tiers in the Western...
NBC Sports

Kuminga scores game-high in World Cup qualifier vs. Cameroon

After winning an NBA championship and having a solid summer league, Jonathan Kuminga is taking what he learned internationally for the Democratic Republic of Congo. Facing off against Cameroon in the FIBA Basketball World Cup African Qualifiers, Kuminga showed his versatility in the 71-69 loss on Friday. In all, Kuminga...
NBC Sports

Ex-Celtic Tacko Fall claims Jaylen Brown is 'very disrespected'

Tacko Fall believes it's time to give his former Boston Celtics teammate the respect he deserves. Jaylen Brown was the subject of trade speculation for several months this offseason, as the 25-year-old reportedly was the centerpiece of an offer the Celtics made to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. While...
NBC Sports

Matt Araiza not at Bills’ practice today

Bills punter Matt Araiza is not at the Bills’ practice today, two days after it was publicly revealed that he was accused of rape last year. The Bills confirmed to reporters on the scene that Araiza wasn’t practicing but that he is, for now anyway, still on the roster.
NBC Sports

Length of Butler's injury settlement with Patriots revealed, per report

Malcolm Butler won't start the 2022 NFL season with the New England Patriots, but he could still find his way onto a team at some point over the next few months. The Patriots released the veteran cornerback from injured reserve with an injury settlement Thursday. This means he's a free agent able to sign with any team.
