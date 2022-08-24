Read full article on original website
Carmelo Anthony Is Reportedly Interested In Signing With This Team
According to Jake Fischer of the "Please Don't Aggregate This" Podcast, Carmelo Anthony has interest in returning to the New York Knicks. Anthony's best years came with the Knicks and Denver Nuggets, and this past season he played for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Patrick Beverley Reacts to Being Traded to Lakers
The former Clipper returns to LA, but for the Lakers.
NBC Sports
Bart offers sound advice to 49ers' Lance, Warriors' Wiseman
Each of the San Francisco Giants, 49ers and Golden State Warriors have highly-drafted players filling important roles on each of their respective teams. Second-year quarterback Trey Lance now will be the 49ers' starter under center. Third-year center James Wiseman is expected to play a significant role as the Warriors' big man this upcoming season, and rookie catcher Joey Bart is looking to fill Buster Posey's shoes as the Giants' leader behind the plate.
Report: Boston Celtics sign big man Bruno Caboclo
The Boston Celtics have reportedly signed unrestricted free agent center Bruno Caboclo per new reporting from Celtics Blog’s Keith Smith. The Brazilian big man is a versatile big able to play down to the 3 but has mostly played the 4 and 5 in recent years. He last played for the São Paulo FC of the Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB) based in the Brazilian city of the same name after his last stop in the NBA, the Houston Rockets, and between those stops had a stint with Limoges CSP in the French Pro-A league.
NBC Sports
Warriors staffer 'shocked' in exciting way over Baldwin Jr.
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is impressing Warriors staffers already, even as he fully recovers from an ankle injury. "I've been shocked by what I've seen in an exciting way," a Warriors staffer said to C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle. What's more, another staffer told Holmes that Baldwin is "an...
NBC Sports
Alex Cora reveals why calling up Triston Casas isn't an option right now
The Boston Red Sox need help at first base, and prospect Triston Casas is dominating in the minor leagues. So, why not call up the talented first baseman for the rest of the MLB regular season?. Casas is batting .324 with one home run, eight RBI, nine doubles, 11 runs...
NBC Sports
Where Warriors, Kings fit in Western Conference tiers
Slowly but surely, the NBA offseason is winding down. Kevin Durant will remain with the Brooklyn Nets. Donovan Mitchell just might stay with the Utah Jazz. Patrick Beverley is ... a Laker?. With the summer drama behind us (for now), it's time to list the different tiers in the Western...
Updates On Possible Utah Jazz Trade Involving Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell continues to be the hottest name on the trade block this NBA offseason and new details have emerged about the possibility of the Utah Jazz moving him.
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In A Pair Of Former NBA Champions
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Brooklyn Nets could look to sign both Tristan Thompson and/or Markieff Morris ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.
NBC Sports
Kuminga scores game-high in World Cup qualifier vs. Cameroon
After winning an NBA championship and having a solid summer league, Jonathan Kuminga is taking what he learned internationally for the Democratic Republic of Congo. Facing off against Cameroon in the FIBA Basketball World Cup African Qualifiers, Kuminga showed his versatility in the 71-69 loss on Friday. In all, Kuminga...
NBC Sports
Ex-Celtic Tacko Fall claims Jaylen Brown is 'very disrespected'
Tacko Fall believes it's time to give his former Boston Celtics teammate the respect he deserves. Jaylen Brown was the subject of trade speculation for several months this offseason, as the 25-year-old reportedly was the centerpiece of an offer the Celtics made to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. While...
Red Sox set sights on series sweep of Rays
The Boston Red Sox aim for their first three-game series sweep in two months when they face the Tampa Bay
NBC Sports
Matt Araiza not at Bills’ practice today
Bills punter Matt Araiza is not at the Bills’ practice today, two days after it was publicly revealed that he was accused of rape last year. The Bills confirmed to reporters on the scene that Araiza wasn’t practicing but that he is, for now anyway, still on the roster.
NBC Sports
Length of Butler's injury settlement with Patriots revealed, per report
Malcolm Butler won't start the 2022 NFL season with the New England Patriots, but he could still find his way onto a team at some point over the next few months. The Patriots released the veteran cornerback from injured reserve with an injury settlement Thursday. This means he's a free agent able to sign with any team.
NFL・
