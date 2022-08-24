Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: These cats and dogs are up for adoption at the Clayton County Animal Shelter
Animals up for adoption in Clayton County can be adopted from two locations. To find where an animal is housed, read the information under their photo.
A Gwinnett County family wants their dog back after video shows a couple stealing it
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A Gwinnett County family wants their puppy back after they say a couple stole it right out the front of their driveway two weeks ago. The Lawrenceville family says they don’t know the identity of the couple videoed taking their eight-week-old Patterdale Terrier on Aug. 13.
Clayton County teacher burned when house set on fire in Riverdale
Clayton County teacher burned when house set on fire in Riverdale. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. More information has been released about the house on...
Cobb County family says they were scammed out of nearly $50,000 by pool builder
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - When Shaun and Sara Page moved to Cobb County more than a year ago, they came with a plan. "We moved here wanting to build our dream home and our dream pool," Sara said. They got the home, but the pool quickly became a problem. The...
Be bear aware! Experts say more bears spotted in residential areas this time of year
ATLANTA — Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. The department says this part of a yearly trend as the species gets ready for the winter. According to the release, female bears increase food intake and...
Family loses everything in Covington house fire
COVINGTON, Ga. - Dramatic Drone video shows the aftermath from a fire at a house in Covington. "My stomach dropped. Everything was gone. Completely gone," Nia King said. From up above, one can see straight through to the remnants of a home that stored memories. "The house is gone but...
Kennesaw homeowners frustrated over nuisance property inviting insects and rodents to neighborhood
KENNESAW, Ga. — It’s an eyesore Jennifer Duffee said she and her neighbors have been dealing with for several years. “I’ve seen foxes come from his yard, there’s coyotes,” she said. She is referring to an overgrowth of grass that she said is so bad,...
22-year-old teacher in ICU after arsonist firebombs her home in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A schoolteacher is in the ICU after investigators say someone firebombed her home. Neighbors in the Riverdale neighborhood told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that the explosion was like something out of a movie. One of those firebombs went into the bedroom of Clayton County...
Neighbors have safety concerns after crew begins demolishing Peoplestown homes at night
A long-running property fight in the Peoplestown neighborhood, spanning multiple mayoral administrations in Atlanta, is finally over. But now a new problem has emerged. A homeowner in the Fulton County neighborhood gave Channel 2′s Bryan Mims a video that shows a house demolition going on at night. The work...
Gwinnett first metro county to secure Lake Lanier water rights
GWINNETT COUNTY- Gwinnett is the first metro county to secure a formal agreement for water rights from Lake Lanier. Gwinnett County has used Lake Lanier as a water source sine the 1970s, yet any agreements with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that controls the lake have been informal. Acting...
Raw Bodycam video | Peachtree City Walmart fire
Bodycam video shows the moment police rolled up on a fire at a Peachtree City Walmart. Officers ran through the store looking for people.
Police searching for missing 17-year-old Hampton girl
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a missing Hampton teenager and are hoping the public can help them find her. Officials say 17-year-old Bianca Russell was last seen Thursday on the 1200 block of Vienna Court in Hampton, Georgia. Russell is described by investigators as 5-feet-6-inches...
Woman charged for allegedly leaving small child home alone in Smyrna
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Investigators say a woman was arrested and charged with a felony after she allegedly left her little brother home alone. 24-year-old Amanda Julius is charged with cruelty to children for an incident that police say occurred at an apartment complex along South Cobb Drive in Smyrna on Aug. 15, 2022.
Couple returns from vacation to find thieves have struck their home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga - A DeKalb County couple came home from vacation to find just about everything they owned was stolen or damaged. Brandon and Mallory Blackley say while they were enjoying their time in Florida, thieves took over their home that they've been renting for the past couple of years.
Conyers pastor seeking restoration after fire devastates church
CONYERS — The call came in the morning hours of Aug. 19. On the other end of the phone Pastor K. Francis Smith recalls the voice telling him that the Excel Church Worldwide building, where the presiding pastor taught, was up in flames.
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in the Rockdale Newton County area this weekend, August 26-28
While there's potential for rain, there's still plenty to do in the Rockdale and Newton county areas in the coming days. Let our event guide help you plan out your weekend.
DeKalb County is giving away 5,000 boxes of food to combat high grocery prices
In an effort to combat soaring food prices at area grocery stores, DeKalb County is partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100 percent Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken on Saturday, Aug. 27. Residents will receive about $45 worth of food on a first-come, first-served...
Douglas County Sheriff's Department and APD searching for missing teen
The Douglas County Sheriff's Department needs the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old. The DCSO has requested assistance from the Albany Police Department regarding the missing teen. Miricale Parks was last seen in Columbus, Georgia. According to the DCS, she has ties to the Douglas County, Lithia Springs area.
