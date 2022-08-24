ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Clayton County teacher burned when house set on fire in Riverdale

Clayton County teacher burned when house set on fire in Riverdale. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. More information has been released about the house on...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
County
Newton County, GA
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DeKalb County distributes 5,000 boxes of food

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County Government is partnered with area faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100% percent Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken on Saturday. Those in attendance received about $45 worth of food on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a release. “Hardworking families...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family loses everything in Covington house fire

COVINGTON, Ga. - Dramatic Drone video shows the aftermath from a fire at a house in Covington. "My stomach dropped. Everything was gone. Completely gone," Nia King said. From up above, one can see straight through to the remnants of a home that stored memories. "The house is gone but...
COVINGTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Rescue Adoption#Animal Control#Horse#Reptiles#Pet Lover
nypressnews.com

DeKalb County officials to give away 5,000 boxes of food

DECATUR, Ga. (WUPA) — DeKalb County government officials are partnering with local faith leaders to distribute about 5,000 boxes of Georgia-grown food on Saturday, August 27. The food will include fruits, vegetables, eggs, and chicken hindquaters. According to county officials, residents will receive about $45 worth of food on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for missing 17-year-old Hampton girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a missing Hampton teenager and are hoping the public can help them find her. Officials say 17-year-old Bianca Russell was last seen Thursday on the 1200 block of Vienna Court in Hampton, Georgia. Russell is described by investigators as 5-feet-6-inches...
HAMPTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Couple returns from vacation to find thieves have struck their home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga - A DeKalb County couple came home from vacation to find just about everything they owned was stolen or damaged. Brandon and Mallory Blackley say while they were enjoying their time in Florida, thieves took over their home that they've been renting for the past couple of years.
wfxl.com

Douglas County Sheriff's Department and APD searching for missing teen

The Douglas County Sheriff's Department needs the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old. The DCSO has requested assistance from the Albany Police Department regarding the missing teen. Miricale Parks was last seen in Columbus, Georgia. According to the DCS, she has ties to the Douglas County, Lithia Springs area.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy