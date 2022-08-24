Read full article on original website
Archaeological dig at Damariscotta’s Chapman-Hall House to uncover remnants of the past
The grounds of Lincoln County Historical Association’s Chapman-Hall House museum in Damariscotta will be the site of an archaeological investigation during the first two weeks of September. Historical Archaeologist Tim Dinsmore of Midcoast Archaeology will direct the research of the site surrounding the 1754 house. Dinsmore is a professional archaeologist who brings 30+ years of experience in research, educational outreach and archaeological consulting. He has been involved in numerous historic archaeological projects involving all phases of Maine archaeology and specializes in 17th and 18th century sites. Dinsmore holds a B.A. degree in anthropology from the University of Maine at Orono and attended the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia for graduate work in historical archaeology.
Inside the home of Maine's only U.S. Vice President
PARIS, Maine — A celebration is being held on Paris Hill in South Paris this weekend to honor former Maine governor, U.S. senator and Vice President Hannibal Hamlin. Hamlin was born inside a home on Paris Hill on Aug. 27, 1809, and is the only U.S. president or vice president ever from Maine.
Andrea Peters: “Painting From the Heart’
East Boothbay artist Andrea Peters has been with Gleason Fine Art for more than two decades. Each year she dazzles us with her passion for paint--her yellows sizzle, her reds pop, and her blues are breath-taking. This summer's show, "Painting from the Heart," runs from now through Sept. 20, is no exception.
Homeless Living in Campers Because Tents are No Longer Allowed in Portland
According to WGME Channel 13, people who are without homes are now living in campers in Portland. There are so few apartments available that campers are what is being used. Why campers? Well, tent's are no longer allowed. According to the article, a couple of reasons why they are living...
Art in Maine 2022 announced
Call for artists for the Boothbay Region Art Foundation’s 15th annual juried Art in Maine exhibition to be held at the foundation gallery Oct. 8 through Nov. 13. Art in Maine exhibit presents a fresh and selective look at the fine art being created by Maine artists today, showcasing originality in the media of painting, drawing and sculpture.
Resident explains FOAA request to Edgecomb selectmen
On Aug. 17, Timothy Harrington sent his first Maine Freedom of Access Act request to Edgecomb officials. On Aug. 22, he sent his fourth. He believes town officials are taking too long to deliver the information. Harrington, 53, lives on Merry Island Road. He grew up in Houlton and worked...
Thomas G. Hagan
Thomas George Hagan, 92, of Boothbay, Maine, died peacefully at home on Aug. 20, 2022. Born in New York City to Thomas and Florence Hagan, Tom was a third-generation native of Manhattan. He grew up in Elmont, New York on Long Island, and graduated from Sewanhaka High School. He went on to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) where he earned an electrical engineering degree in 1951. While at MIT, he served as an editor of the school newspaper, The Tech, and was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity.
“To EV or Not To EV!” The decision to do 1,400 mile vacation trek from Philly to Maine
“To EV or Not To EV!” That’s the most common automotive question I get these days. We all know the electric revolution is happening but many people are not quite ready to make the leap. Recently we were planning to take the really impressive new Hyundai Ioniq 5...
Educators say free meals have changed attitudes in Maine's school cafeterias
When the pandemic upended schools two years ago, the federal government took the step of providing universal school meal waivers nationwide, in effect making meals free for every child. This fall, those waivers are ending. But a few states, including Maine, have decided to continue providing free meals to every public school student.
Maine's first all-used electric and hybrid vehicle dealership closes
PARIS, Maine — Maine's first all-used car dealership selling only electric and hybrid vehicles has closed. Paris Autobarn in South Paris announced on Tuesday that that day would be their last due to the retirement of their manager and a death in the owner's family. The dealership said they...
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
Does Maine Have an Obsession With Redheads?
This past Saturday, downtown Brunswick was poppin' and VERY alive for the annual Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival. For the better part of the day, both sides of Maine Street in Brunswick and the Town Mall (green) were lined with multiple tents and vendors displaying their incredible artwork. The Town Mall...
Amish Community Market in Unity Sets Tentative Opening Date
Seven months after a fire destroyed the building, the Amish Community Market hopes to reopen next month. The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity may open in September. According to the market's Facebook page a tentative opening date has been set. The announcement cautions that this is not a definite date, but the hope is the store will reopen around September 23. The post reads: "Target reopening date for the Community Market is around September 23rd. This is tentative, but a great target. So keep in mind this is a tentative date, not a definite date."
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
24 dogs, 37 cats rescued from Puerto Rico now in Maine
300 cats and dogs make their way to Maine and New York in search of their forever homes. The Animal Refuge League is sending four teams to Puerto Rico this week to help Wings of Rescue, and The SATO Project, prepare one of the largest Freedom Flights off the island.
BEC gets schematic update
Lavallee Brensinger architect Joe Britton presented updated building schematics to the Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School District Building Exploratory Committee Aug. 24. Changes included reorientation of the 600-seat auditorium layout, a reworking of the outdoor area between school buildings and fresh design elements for the auditorium and gymnasium. Britton gave brief 3D tours of each.
'Enough is Enough': Portland business owners and workers speak out against DSA referendums
PORTLAND, Maine — The group known as "Enough is Enough," which was created to oppose the referendums put forward by the Democratic Socialists of America, held a press conference Wednesday to voice their opposition to the measures. The ball0t initiatives include an initiative that would raise Portland's minimum wage...
What to do about ‘blueberry pigs’
Well, THAT was the week that WAS. Fun. Games. Music. Food. rowing races. triathlon. Historical reenactments. The week-long event called Schoonerfest was a smash. Every time you turned around last week, something was happening as Wiscasset hosted a second annual Schoonerfest. Beginning Thursday, there was music on several stages each from ‘60s rock and roll by the Two Salty Dogs to “Bygone ballads of Maine”.
Wiscasset is a small town
An email arrived. “Subject: Crazy Blue House.” A property on Federal Street had been painted a “Smurfy” blue. Dan and Tracey Whitney, the owners, tried to get out ahead of the story, to calm neighbors who might have been alarmed by the bold color on the boulevard in Wiscasset’s historic district.
River Arts’ new manager
River Arts is pleased to announce the appointment of a new gallery manager, Amy Appell. With a varied background in her employment primarily in education, Appell brings skills that will be valuable in her new management roll. In addition to teaching, she has managed her own business and blog where she has developed her office skills and computer savvy.
