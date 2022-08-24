Read full article on original website
Related
beefmagazine.com
Feed cattle through drought or sell cows now?
Good attendance at livestock drought recovery meetings highlights the devasting impacts the intense heat and lack of rainfall are having on our rural communities. Cattlemen and women everywhere are searching for solutions to feed their herds, clinging to the livelihood they’ve spent a lifetime creating. I helped teach at...
natureworldnews.com
Purslane Plant: A Super Plant That Can Create Drought Resistant Crops
In a world plagued by climate change, a common weed contains crucial hints about how to develop drought-resistant crops. In their report published on August 5 in the journal Science Advances, Yale scientists explain how Portulaca oleracea, also known as purslane, integrates two different metabolic pathways to produce a novel type of photosynthesis that allows the weed to withstand drought while trying to remain highly productive.
natureworldnews.com
Extreme Drought Forces Farmer to Trash Crops and Kill Cows
Over three quarters of U.S. farmers say this year's drought harms their harvest. The effects of the drought this year are more severe than last year. About 37% of farmers destroyed and killed current crops that won't mature due to the dry weather. According to the report, this is an increase from 24% last year.
Good News Network
Farmer Thrives by Growing Gluten-free Grain Needing No Water During Drought
What doesn’t need irrigation, requires no pesticides, and needs only a third of the fertilizer of wheat?. It’s a potential big-problem-solving grain called sorghum, which in France is growing strong while all other grain fields are withering and baking under record temperatures. Farming is all about the input...
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Experts Find How to Reduce Nitrogen Fertilizer Quantity for Growing Grain Crops
A method has been developed by researchers at the University of California, Davis, to lessen the number of nitrogen fertilizers required to grow cereal crops. The discovery could help the environment while saving American farmers billions of dollars each year on fertilizer expenses. Any grass in the Poaceae family that...
Farmers’ Almanac Releases Predictions for This Coming Winter
Get ready to “shake, shiver, and shovel,” declares the 2023 Farmers’ Almanac, as the publication has released its winter predictions earlier than ever. The official Farmers’ Almanac doesn’t come out until August 15, but extreme summer weather and rising prices all over the US have led the publication to release predictions early.
Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees
Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
archyworldys.com
Here is which cheese that does not raise cholesterol and strengthens bones
There are about 2 thousand types of cheese, of which 400 are Italian, and all are obtained with the same cheese-making process. The cheeses are divided into various categories based on 3 specific criteria: water content, technology and temperature of the curd and aging. In supermarkets nowadays, in any season,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 5 Best Bushes To Plant In Front Of Your House
Planting bushes in front of your house can not only add color to your front yard, it can also create dimension and protection for your home's very foundation.
Vox
Hidden inside the Inflation Reduction Act: $20 billion to help fix our farms
The single greatest threat to the environment isn’t hunting or suburban sprawl or invasive species. It’s agriculture: industrial farming and ranching. Farms cover roughly 40 percent of the country, and they’ve replaced countless ecosystems with vast fields of soybeans, corn, and cattle. Agriculture also accounts for about 11 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions.
The Deer With Fangs That Bites and Barks Like a Wolf
Our world inhabits some very interesting animals, one of which is the Hydropotes Inermis or more commonly known as the Chinese Water deer. Deers have been known to be the perfect prey for most predatory animals around the world.
These Are The Finicky Perennials You Should Avoid Adding To Your Garden
While there are many beautiful varieties, not every plant is worth growing. Here are the top finicky perennials you should avoid adding to your garden.
Farmer is giving away 140,000 onions as heatwave wreaks havoc with agriculture - while food shoppers are told to buy wonky, shrunken vegetables amid warnings of widespread crop failures
A farmer is giving away more than 140,000 onions after the summer heatwave damaged 40 per cent of his crops. Tim Young has invited anyone to help themselves to some of the 40 tonnes worth of onions in order to stop his crop from going to waste, which was damaged by soaring temperatures and downy mildew.
TODAY.com
Tomatoes — and tomato-based products — are under threat due to drought
Ketchup, salsa, pizza sauce, marinara and more: Consumers may be seeing the price of these favorite staples change for the worse due to the availability of their main ingredient. This month, tomato farmers are finding their yields in danger as California faces its worst drought in over a millennium. In...
15 Container Plants Perfect For Your Front Porch
Not much adds more curb appeal to the front of your home than plenty of thriving plants living on your porch. Here are some ideas for container plants.
International Business Times
Dry Pastures Force Texas Ranchers To Slaughter Ever More Cows
With almost all of Texas in drought, ranchers are sending ever more cattle off to slaughter, a trend likely to increase beef prices over the long term due to dwindling supply from the largest cattle region in the United States. Since mid-July, more than 93% of Texas has been in...
Scientists say they have found low-cost way to destroy cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'
Scientists say they have found a way to eliminate, for the first time, cancer causing "forever chemicals" in everyday items like food packaging, non-stick frying pans, and women's makeup.
Ever heard of a dynamite tree? It's a tree built to kill.
The planet never ceases to provide things that leave us in awe.
AOL Corp
This pest is destroying SC trees by the thousands. Now is the best time to fight back, USDA says
It’s beetle hunting season in South Carolina this month. Specifically, the Asian longhorned beetle — an invasive pest that has been devastating trees in the Palmetto State in recent years. It turns out that August is the best time to spot the little critters, so the U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging residents to help identify and eradicate them from South Carolina.
beefmagazine.com
Ways to extend the grazing season
Just as gardeners manage produce differently depending on the time of the season, so do cattle producers manage pastures so that the grazing season can be extended, said Kansas State University beef cattle experts on a recent Cattle Chat podcast. One technique offered by Beef Cattle Institute nutritionist Phillip Lancaster is called stockpiling forage.
Comments / 0