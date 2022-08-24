ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
beefmagazine.com

Feed cattle through drought or sell cows now?

Good attendance at livestock drought recovery meetings highlights the devasting impacts the intense heat and lack of rainfall are having on our rural communities. Cattlemen and women everywhere are searching for solutions to feed their herds, clinging to the livelihood they’ve spent a lifetime creating. I helped teach at...
natureworldnews.com

Purslane Plant: A Super Plant That Can Create Drought Resistant Crops

In a world plagued by climate change, a common weed contains crucial hints about how to develop drought-resistant crops. In their report published on August 5 in the journal Science Advances, Yale scientists explain how Portulaca oleracea, also known as purslane, integrates two different metabolic pathways to produce a novel type of photosynthesis that allows the weed to withstand drought while trying to remain highly productive.
natureworldnews.com

Extreme Drought Forces Farmer to Trash Crops and Kill Cows

Over three quarters of U.S. farmers say this year's drought harms their harvest. The effects of the drought this year are more severe than last year. About 37% of farmers destroyed and killed current crops that won't mature due to the dry weather. According to the report, this is an increase from 24% last year.
Good News Network

Farmer Thrives by Growing Gluten-free Grain Needing No Water During Drought

What doesn’t need irrigation, requires no pesticides, and needs only a third of the fertilizer of wheat?. It’s a potential big-problem-solving grain called sorghum, which in France is growing strong while all other grain fields are withering and baking under record temperatures. Farming is all about the input...
Outsider.com

Farmers’ Almanac Releases Predictions for This Coming Winter

Get ready to “shake, shiver, and shovel,” declares the 2023 Farmers’ Almanac, as the publication has released its winter predictions earlier than ever. The official Farmers’ Almanac doesn’t come out until August 15, but extreme summer weather and rising prices all over the US have led the publication to release predictions early.
BGR.com

Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
Vox

Hidden inside the Inflation Reduction Act: $20 billion to help fix our farms

The single greatest threat to the environment isn’t hunting or suburban sprawl or invasive species. It’s agriculture: industrial farming and ranching. Farms cover roughly 40 percent of the country, and they’ve replaced countless ecosystems with vast fields of soybeans, corn, and cattle. Agriculture also accounts for about 11 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions.
Daily Mail

Farmer is giving away 140,000 onions as heatwave wreaks havoc with agriculture - while food shoppers are told to buy wonky, shrunken vegetables amid warnings of widespread crop failures

A farmer is giving away more than 140,000 onions after the summer heatwave damaged 40 per cent of his crops. Tim Young has invited anyone to help themselves to some of the 40 tonnes worth of onions in order to stop his crop from going to waste, which was damaged by soaring temperatures and downy mildew.
International Business Times

Dry Pastures Force Texas Ranchers To Slaughter Ever More Cows

With almost all of Texas in drought, ranchers are sending ever more cattle off to slaughter, a trend likely to increase beef prices over the long term due to dwindling supply from the largest cattle region in the United States. Since mid-July, more than 93% of Texas has been in...
AOL Corp

This pest is destroying SC trees by the thousands. Now is the best time to fight back, USDA says

It’s beetle hunting season in South Carolina this month. Specifically, the Asian longhorned beetle — an invasive pest that has been devastating trees in the Palmetto State in recent years. It turns out that August is the best time to spot the little critters, so the U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging residents to help identify and eradicate them from South Carolina.
beefmagazine.com

Ways to extend the grazing season

Just as gardeners manage produce differently depending on the time of the season, so do cattle producers manage pastures so that the grazing season can be extended, said Kansas State University beef cattle experts on a recent Cattle Chat podcast. One technique offered by Beef Cattle Institute nutritionist Phillip Lancaster is called stockpiling forage.
