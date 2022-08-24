Read full article on original website
Brew York is back with beers and bands at Madison Barracks
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Beer and wine enthusiasts had plenty to rave about in Sackets Harbor Saturday. The 6th annual Brew York Festival kicked off at high noon at the Madison Barracks Polo Fields in Sackets Harbor. The event features dozens of breweries and wineries from across the...
Cardboard boat race takes over Chaumont Bay
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Five boats, five captains, and one unique material. August 27th marked the Watertown Lions Club’s first ever cardboard boat race. “We thought it’s nothing that’s been done around here. It’s completely new and different, why not give it a shot?” said Watertown Lions Club President Karen Strife.
Music was played from Watertown porches Saturday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve spent any time in downtown Watertown Saturday, you couldn’t help but hear the sound of music in the air. You can thank the Harmony Performing Arts Community and the North Country Arts Council for that. Throughout the day, the two organizations...
Cleaning Butler Pavilion up for vendor’s market
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Saturday Watertown Farmer’s Market has called Butler Pavilion home for several years. However, with the weather being warm and dry for most of the summer, the Farmer’s Market has not been the only group to use the pavilion as a home. As...
VTC looking for volunteer drivers
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Giving back behind the wheel. The Volunteer Transportation Center is looking for drivers throughout the North Country. The Volunteer Transportation Center is looking for 20-30 new drivers to sign up before the end of the year. VTC Foundation Director Jeremiah Papineau says that is it...
Mildred B. Carlton, 88, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Mildred B. Carlton, 88, of S. Washington St. Carthage, died Wednesday evening, August 24, 2022 at the Carthage Area Hospital. Mildred was born on February 5,1934 in Natural Bridge, the daughter of the late Walter and Pearl (Cowan) Gates. She was educated locally. Her marriage to Frederick C. Carlton ended in divorce. Mildred worked as a domestic for many families in the Carthage area, was employed at Lally MFG in Herrings and later in life, was a home health aide.
John C. Puleo, 80, of Massena
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for John C. Puleo, 80, a resident of 227 Bayley Road, Massena, will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 3 p.m. in the Adath Israel Cemetery in Massena. Mr. Puleo passed away Friday evening, August 19, 2022 at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh. John is survived by his family and friends at his Bayley Road home and within the SUNMOUNT and NYSARC community. John was born on August 14, 1942 to the late Rosaline Witt Buro and John Puleo in the Bronx, NY. He loved to smile. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
When the circus comes to town - with a bang
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s August 22, 1889, and Barnum & Bailey, the Greatest Show on Earth, was just leaving Gouverneur en route to Montreal. The circus traveled in three trains. The first held the equipment, the second held the animals, and the last held the people. It’s...
Murder Mystery at Clayton Opera House
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) You must call or visit the box office to purchase your tickets and select your meal by Wednesday, September 14. Choice of: Chicken Parmesan with Linguini, Slice Pork Ribeye with Utica Greens, or Grilled Portobello Mushroom, topped with roasted red pepper, spinach, balsamic reduction, and fresh mozzarella.
Rain boosts hydroelectric production
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain earlier this week boosted profits at the city of Watertown’s hydroelectric plant. According to a report from city manager Ken Mix, rain on Tuesday boosted the flow of the Black River to 3,400 cubic feet per second. When two turbines kicked in around...
Watertown, Massena airports get millions
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown and Massena airports are getting millions for repairs and upgrades. The Watertown airport is getting $1.9 million to expand the access road leading to the airport. The Massena airport is getting $7.4 million to rehabilitate the runway and reconstruct airfield guidance signs. Funding...
Stair climb next month to honor fallen 9/11 firefighters
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a stair climb next month to honor the sacrifices firefighters made on 9/11. Lowville Fire Department vice president Benjamin Lyndaker talked about the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on 7 News At Noon. Watch the video above for his interview. The event is from...
ONNY: Sidney Cox Memorial Concert
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) ENCORE!Great Music from the Dance and StageKenneth Andrews, ConductorColleen Skull, Guest SopranoImagine you are dancing the night away as The Orchestra of Northern New York presents a dazzling array of intoxicating music from the dance stage. Highlights include such favorites as “I Could Have Danced All Night” from My Fair Lady, The “Last Rose of Summer”, “Dream with Me” from Bernstein’s Peter Pan, and Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man. Also featured will be favorites such as “Gabriel’s Oboe” from The Mission, selections by Copland, Dvorak, Britten, Johann Strauss as well as amazing Latin dance music by Piazzolla, Gabriella Lena-Frank and Arturo Marquiz. Our featured soloist will be the international artist and soprano from the renowned Crane School of Music Voice faculty, Colleen Skull.The Orchestra of Northern New York (ONNY) opened its 34th season in October 2021. Its mission is to enrich the quality of life for all people, especially youth, in the north country, Adirondacks and Eastern Ontario by inspiring the enjoyment and appreciation of music through diverse and inclusive live and online programming by professional musicians. It is the only year-round professional symphony orchestra from Rochester to Burlington and Ottawa to Syracuse. Kenneth Andrews has served as music director and conductor for The Orchestra of Northern New York since its founding in 1988.
Audrey J. Jones, 73, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Audrey J. Jones, age 73, passed away on Friday August 12, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a long fight with cancer. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews Street Massena. The family will be having no public calling hours or services. Audrey was born on January 30, 1949 the daughter of the late Russell and Rachel (Williston) Ware. Audrey loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had an eternal flame for Elvis Presley and Coca-Cola. She loved watching the San Francisco 49ers, Days of our Lives, Survivor, and America’s Got Talent.
Larry R. McClure, 83, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life gathering for Mr. Larry R. McClure, 83, a resident of 492 Old Market Road, Norfolk, will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 starting at 1 pm at his home. Mr. McClure passed away early Friday morning , August 19, 2022 at his home.
Gabrielle Louise Schiltz, 31, of North Lawrence
NORTH LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - On Sunday, August 21, 2022, Gabrielle Louise Schiltz, loving daughter and sister, died peacefully at the age of 31. Gabrielle was born on December 16, 1990 in Lancaster, PA to Thomas and Gabriella Schiltz the oldest daughter and third of their nine children. She attended St. Therese Academy in Nicholville, NY until sixth grade and continued her education at St. Dominic’s in Post Falls, ID where she graduated in 2009. She then graduated from St. Mary’s College, St. Mary’s, KS in 2012.
Jefferson County Food Policy Council meets
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County’s food community met for the first time in person, a year after forming the Jefferson Food Policy Council. The group is made up of representatives from different businesses and food-related groups throughout the county. The council formed last September to help ensure...
Michael A. Kelly, 72, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael A. Kelly, 72, of Watertown, NY, passed away on August 22, 2022 at the Northern Metropolitan Residential Health Care Facility in Monsey, NY. He was born on February 1, 1950, in Watertown, NY, son of the late Joseph and Margaret Robertson Kelly, and he...
Terra L McCarthy Sterling, 46, formerly of Evans Mills
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Terra L McCarthy Sterling age 46 of Plattsburgh NY, formerly from Evans Mills, NY passed away and entered into the gates of heaven on August 17, 2022 in the presence of her Lord and Savior at CVPH Hospital in Plattsburgh, NY . She was born November 4, 1975, in Watertown, NY, the daughter of Manny, and Carrie (Weston) McCarthy and graduated from Indian River High School in 1993. She worked at Salerno’s packaging as a purchasing agent.
Annual backpack giveaway begins
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Urban Mission kicked off it’s annual back-to-school backpack giveaway Thursday. Thanks to community donations, the non-profit was able to put together 500 backpacks full of school supplies for local students. “Its an opportunity to see a child smile, knowing they have a...
