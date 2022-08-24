ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MedicalXpress

Benefits of new COVID-19 booster targeting variants outweigh any potential risks, experts say

The benefits of a new COVID-19 booster that targets omicron variants far outweigh the possible risks, experts say. A new COVID-19 booster could be available as soon as September thanks to a fast-tracked process that has some scientists questioning its safety. But some Northeastern health science experts say pre-existing knowledge about COVID-19 vaccines should quell any concerns, and that potential risks are vastly outweighed by the rewards of getting a new booster out before the virus has had time to mutate further.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Pandemic response in Mayotte: How approaches need to be adapted to local community needs

The COVID-19 pandemic together with its challenges hit the French overseas department Mayotte at a time the island in the Indian Ocean faced an unprecedented dengue outbreak with more than 4,000 laboratory-confirmed cases causing interruptions in work, overcrowded primary care services, hospitalizations and deaths. Mayotte is one of the most densely populated French territories with its 279,471 inhabitants and 77% of the population live below the poverty line. Many households lack running water, toilets or showers and there is only one hospital and 54 general practitioners per 100,000 inhabitants on the island.
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Researchers developing eyedrops to treat cataracts

Many years ago, I began my Ph.D. with the firm resolve of finding a cure for cataracts—not in several years or decades, but within the duration of my Ph.D. Such was my enthusiasm and naivety. Decades later, though, that dream looks as if it might come true. Cataracts are...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Breaking stereotype: Brain models are not one-size-fits-all

Machine learning has helped scientists understand how the brain gives rise to complex human characteristics, uncovering patterns of brain activity that are related to behaviors like working memory, traits like impulsivity, and disorders like depression. And with these tools, scientists can create models of these relationships that can then be used, in theory, to make predictions about the behavior and health of individuals.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

What makes the human brain different? Study reveals clues

What makes the human brain distinct from that of all other animals—including even our closest primate relatives? In an analysis of cell types in the prefrontal cortex of four primate species, Yale researchers identified species-specific—particularly human-specific—features, they report Aug. 25 in the journal Science. And they found...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

When can we be bothered to help others? Scientists pinpoint brain region responsible for this behavior

An area of the brain specifically involved in putting in effort to help others out has been pinpointed by scientists at the University of Birmingham and University of Oxford. The research, published in Current Biology, shows that effortful altruistic behavior—choices people make that help others—takes place in a different part of the brain from that used to make physically demanding choices that help oneself.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Rapid eye movements in sleeping mice match where they are looking in their dreams, new research finds

Does rapid eye movement during sleep reveal where you're looking at in the scenery of dreams, or are they simply the result of random jerks of our eye muscles? Since the discovery of REM sleep in the early 1950s, the significance of these rapid eye movements has intrigued and fascinated scores of scientists, psychologists and philosophers. REM sleep, as the name implies, is a period of sleep when your eyes move under your closed eyelids. It's also the period when you experience vivid dreams.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

How maternal fat metabolism very early in pregnancy and fetal abdominal growth influence child weight and adiposity

A new study, led by researchers at the University of Oxford, UK, in collaboration with the University of California, Berkeley, U.S., published today in Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology identifies, as early as the fifth month of pregnancy, patterns of fetal abdominal growth associated with maternal lipid metabolites that track newborn growth, adiposity and development into childhood. These fetal growth patterns are also associated with blood flow and nutrient transfer by the placenta, demonstrating a complex interaction between maternal and fetal nutrition early in pregnancy that influences postnatal weight and eventually adult health.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Novel blood test helps evaluate severity in pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare lung disease

Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have found that a novel blood test can be used to easily evaluate disease severity in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and predict survivability. PAH is a rare, life-threatening condition that causes unexplained high blood pressure in the lungs. In early clinical studies, the researchers showed the test to significantly improve upon conventional tests, some of which use invasive tools.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Rapid antigen test requirements lead to less time in isolation, fewer infectious people in the community

New modeling by COVID-19 Modeling Aotearoa suggests that testing with Rapid Antigen Tests before ending isolation for confirmed cases of COVID-19 would significantly decrease the risk of onward transmission, while allowing many people to isolate for shorter periods. A number of countries have introduced a "test-to-release" policy to shorten the...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Are some people genetically predisposed to alcohol use disorder?

And what makes some people more likely to suffer from alcohol use disorder, others less?. These questions have been top of mind for researchers who study the effects of alcohol on the human body. One of them is Henry R. Kranzler, a psychiatry professor and director of the Center for Studies of Addiction at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine.
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicalXpress

'Polypill' reduces cardiovascular mortality by 33% in patients treated after a heart attack

A three-drug medication known as a "polypill," developed by the Spanish National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC) and Ferrer, is effective in preventing secondary adverse cardiovascular events in people who have previously had a heart attack, reducing cardiovascular mortality by 33 percent in this patient population. These are findings from the SECURE trial led by Valentin Fuster, MD, Ph.D., Director of Mount Sinai Heart and Physician-in-Chief of The Mount Sinai Hospital, and General Director of CNIC.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New pediatric tumor identifications could help predict chemo response

A new UCSF study sheds light on the diversity within the most common type of pediatric liver tumor and suggests a way forward for more precise chemotherapy treatment. The study, published in Nature Communications, used single-cell transcriptomic techniques to analyze hepatoblastoma specimens from infants and children under age four. From nine samples, the researchers identified five hepatoblastoma tumor signatures that may account for the heterogeneity in this cancer, and that may predict responses to chemotherapy treatments.
