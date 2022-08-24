ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

newsradioklbj.com

Austin Police Investigate Second Parkland Murder in 24 Hours

Another person has been found dead today near an Austin park. The Austin Police Department says a man was found early this morning near Zilker Park. It’s the second time in a 24 hour period that police have opened a murder investigation in a park area. On Wednesday morning, a man was found with head trauma near Auditorium Shores.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man dies in North Austin shooting; police looking for suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - A man has died after he was shot in North Austin earlier this month, says the Austin Police Department. APD says officers responded to a call about the shooting at the Citgo at 1600 Ohlen Road just after 8 a.m. August 9. When they arrived, officers found two victims who were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man charged for 'brutal' beating that left man dead at Auditorium Shores

Austin Police say the suspect from Wednesday morning's homicide at Auditorium Shores has been arrested. 30-year-old Coltan Moore is charged with first-degree felony murder. The victim is still unidentified. The incident happed at the park located just south of downtown near the 800 block of West Riverside Drive, close to...
AUSTIN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Austin Police Investigating Homicide at Barton Springs Pool

AUSTIN – Austin Police are investigating the second murder in two days and have closed the Barton Springs Pool after a man's body was found near there.   According to the Austin Police Department, reports indicate one person was found dead and that Barton Springs and portions of Zilker Park are closed. At 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, Barton Springs employees called APD to report a suspicious vehicle. Officers arrived to find a deceased male in his 20s. An APD officer later confirmed that the body was found on the grounds of Barton Springs but not in the water.  This is the second…
AUSTIN, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Austin

Travis County homicides up 120% outside of Austin City Limits

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police continue searching for a suspect in Thursday's murder outside of Barton Springs Pool. The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Camnik Campbell. Campbell's shooting death is the city's 52nd homicide of 2022—the same number of deaths Austin had at this time last year.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Mom of one-year-old girl from Amber Alert now facing three felony charges

The mother of a one-year-old girl who was at the center of an Austin Amber Alert is now facing three felony charges. According to court documents, 22-year-old Jessica Skelton faces charges of interference with child custody, burglary of a residence, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. An affidavit states...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Missing Austin 1-year-old found safe, person of interest in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — A one-year-old Austin child is back with her family and her biological mother is in custody after the child went missing from her southwest Austin home for almost 24 hours. At 8:00 PM Tuesday evening Saylor Elizabeth Tucker was reported missing from White Elm Cove near...
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Guadalupe County forced to dismiss 12 cases after Schertz Police Department taints evidence while cleaning storage area

SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe County district attorney on Friday dismissed a dozen criminal cases, including some felony charges, because of a clerical error by the Schertz Police Department. The police force admits employees "destroyed or comingled" evidence when they cleaned out a property storage room in January, sparking...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Suspect involved in Austin child abduction identified as Jessica Skelton

AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Aug. 24, at approximately 11:04 a.m., an amber alert was issued for one-year-old Sailor Elizabeth Tucker in Austin. Sailor, a white female, was last seen wearing a teal shirt and teal mermaid shorts. Her whereabouts are unknown, and law enforcement believes the child’s safety and health are in danger, according to an Amber Alert.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Person dead after motorcycle collision in Manor

MANOR, Texas — The Austin EMS department said a person died on the scene after a motorcycle collision in Manor. The incident occurred in 13900 block Shadowglen blvd around 6:24 p.m. EMS says to expect road closures in the area. Travis County ESD 12 advises drivers to slow down...
MANOR, TX

