APD asks for help identifying 2 people possibly connected to deadly weapon assault
On Wednesday, the Austin Police Department asked for help identifying two people possibly connected to an assault with a deadly weapon case.
CBS Austin
1 dead, 2 injured after auto-pedestrian crash on I-35 SB upper deck in Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died and two others are injured following a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the upper deck of Interstate 35 near downtown Austin overnight. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, medics responded to an auto-pedestrian collision at 2100 N I-35 Upper Deck...
newsradioklbj.com
Austin Police Investigate Second Parkland Murder in 24 Hours
Another person has been found dead today near an Austin park. The Austin Police Department says a man was found early this morning near Zilker Park. It’s the second time in a 24 hour period that police have opened a murder investigation in a park area. On Wednesday morning, a man was found with head trauma near Auditorium Shores.
CBS Austin
Austin Police investigating homicide in North Austin that occurred earlier this month
The Austin Police Department is investigating its 51st homicide of this year. On Tuesday, August 9, at approximately 8 a.m. the Austin Police Department officers responded to a call regarding a shooting at the Citgo located at 1600 block Ohlen Road. When APD arrived at the scene, officers found two...
fox7austin.com
Man dies in North Austin shooting; police looking for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - A man has died after he was shot in North Austin earlier this month, says the Austin Police Department. APD says officers responded to a call about the shooting at the Citgo at 1600 Ohlen Road just after 8 a.m. August 9. When they arrived, officers found two victims who were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
CBS Austin
Woman in critical condition after shooting at Georgetown home; husband arrested
A woman is in critical condition at a Williamson County hospital and her husband is in jail after a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a home in Georgetown. It happened at around 1:25 p.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Grande Mesa Drive, in a neighborhood just off FM 1460.
CBS Austin
Man charged for 'brutal' beating that left man dead at Auditorium Shores
Austin Police say the suspect from Wednesday morning's homicide at Auditorium Shores has been arrested. 30-year-old Coltan Moore is charged with first-degree felony murder. The victim is still unidentified. The incident happed at the park located just south of downtown near the 800 block of West Riverside Drive, close to...
Round Rock arrest made in April homicide investigation
A man was arrested Wednesday on manslaughter charges connected to an April fatal shooting investigation conducted by the Round Rock Police Department.
CBS Austin
APD investigates 52nd homicide of the year, 2nd in 2 days at popular tourist spots
Austin police are investigating a second homicide in as many days, once again in a popular tourist spot. Employees found the body this morning at Barton Springs Pool near a car. The man has been identified as 27-year-old Camnik Eugene Campbell. During the on-scene investigation, it was determined Campbell was shot.
AUSTIN – Austin Police are investigating the second murder in two days and have closed the Barton Springs Pool after a man's body was found near there. According to the Austin Police Department, reports indicate one person was found dead and that Barton Springs and portions of Zilker Park are closed. At 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, Barton Springs employees called APD to report a suspicious vehicle. Officers arrived to find a deceased male in his 20s. An APD officer later confirmed that the body was found on the grounds of Barton Springs but not in the water. This is the second…
CBS Austin
One person seriously injured in crash off E. Riverside Drive/Parker Lane in SE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning in southeast Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS medics and Austin Fire crews responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection between Parker Lane and East Riverside Drive at 1:05 a.m. One...
CBS Austin
AFD responds to two commercial buildings on fire in North Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire responded to a fire that broke out in North Austin overnight. Firefighters responded around 12 a.m. Saturday to the 2000 block of West Anderson Lane after reports of a structure on fire. According to the photos by AFD, it appears the fire damaged the...
CBS Austin
Travis County homicides up 120% outside of Austin City Limits
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police continue searching for a suspect in Thursday's murder outside of Barton Springs Pool. The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Camnik Campbell. Campbell's shooting death is the city's 52nd homicide of 2022—the same number of deaths Austin had at this time last year.
CBS Austin
Mom of one-year-old girl from Amber Alert now facing three felony charges
The mother of a one-year-old girl who was at the center of an Austin Amber Alert is now facing three felony charges. According to court documents, 22-year-old Jessica Skelton faces charges of interference with child custody, burglary of a residence, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. An affidavit states...
CBS Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A one-year-old Austin child is back with her family and her biological mother is in custody after the child went missing from her southwest Austin home for almost 24 hours. At 8:00 PM Tuesday evening Saylor Elizabeth Tucker was reported missing from White Elm Cove near...
Guadalupe County forced to dismiss 12 cases after Schertz Police Department taints evidence while cleaning storage area
SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe County district attorney on Friday dismissed a dozen criminal cases, including some felony charges, because of a clerical error by the Schertz Police Department. The police force admits employees "destroyed or comingled" evidence when they cleaned out a property storage room in January, sparking...
Lanes closed on William Cannon in south Austin due to ‘partial road cave-in’
The department said crews are shutting down two of the three eastbound lanes of West William Cannon Drive from Menchaca Road to Woodhue Drive. The lanes may remain closed through next week, the city warned.
AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Aug. 24, at approximately 11:04 a.m., an amber alert was issued for one-year-old Sailor Elizabeth Tucker in Austin. Sailor, a white female, was last seen wearing a teal shirt and teal mermaid shorts. Her whereabouts are unknown, and law enforcement believes the child’s safety and health are in danger, according to an Amber Alert.
CBS Austin
Person dead after motorcycle collision in Manor
MANOR, Texas — The Austin EMS department said a person died on the scene after a motorcycle collision in Manor. The incident occurred in 13900 block Shadowglen blvd around 6:24 p.m. EMS says to expect road closures in the area. Travis County ESD 12 advises drivers to slow down...
Texas Amber Alert: 1-year-old Sailor Tucker found safe, 22-year-old biological mom in custody
A 22-year-old woman, whom authorities identified as a suspect and the toddler's biological mother, was also taken into custody.
