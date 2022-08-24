MTA: LIRR service changes planned in Mineola on Friday, Monday for third track work

The MTA say this Friday, Aug. 26, and Monday, Aug. 29, there will be fewer trains going in and out of the Mineola station.

According to officials, it is in order for crews to complete the next section of the LIRR’s third track .

As News 12 has reported, the first section of the third track was unveiled earlier this month.

On Friday and Monday, all eastbound trains will bypass Mineola between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. Afternoon trains will be reduced in both directions.

Buses to Mineola will be provided at Hicksville.