ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

West Virginia could get 200 news jobs and green energy from South Korean company

By Alexandra Weaver
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nbltE_0hTLlPsu00

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — A South Korean advanced technology company is exploring West Virginia as a potential site for a hydrogen gasification facility that would create green energy from forest, plant and plastic waste.

According to a press release from Plagen Co., Ltd, the company’s founder and CEO, John Kyung, recently met with West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary Mitch Carmichael, staff from the offices of U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, and local economic development officials in Kanawha, Monongalia and Jefferson counties.

If West Virginia is selected for the facility, it’s expected to bring as many as 200 new engineering and waste hauling jobs, according to the release.

In the release, Kyung said the company uses the same technology in its hydrogen gasification facilities that Austria, Germany, and Sweden have used for the past 20 years.

He also said that West Virginians have been welcoming and encouraging.

“I look forward to continuing our conversations and putting together the financial, economic and community priorities to make this project a reality,” Kyung said.

Kyung also said the facility would produce an estimated 6.5 million liters per year of green methanol. According to the U.S. Department of Energy , the liquid fuel can be blended with gasoline and ethanol to be used in flex-fuel gasoline, and when produced from green sources, results in less greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fuel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 9

Related
woay.com

USDA invests in 14 West Virginia rural businesses to combat climate change

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh announced USDA will invest $121 million in critical infrastructure to combat climate change in rural America and help people living in vulnerable communities. USDA has awarded fourteen West Virginia businesses the Rural Energy for America Program grant, including two Nicholas and Raleigh County farms.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: Ten Ohio counties have banned large scale wind and solar

People on The Move: NRG Energy, Dynamics Energy, Qcells, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance. Ten Ohio counties have banned large scale wind and solar After implementing SB 52 last fall, ten rural Ohio jurisdictions have banned large “single interconnection” wind or solar facilities in unincorporated areas.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
woay.com

West Virginia Land Trust awarded over $25,000 in in support of Little Bluestone Community Forest project in Summers County

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The American Water Charitable Foundation recently announced five West Virginia organizations, including the West Virginia Land Trust(WVLT), as 2022 Water and Environment Grant recipients. The grant awarded $26,338 to West Virginia Land Trust in support of the Little Bluestone Community Forest project in Summers County. WVLT plans to acquire the property with grant funds this fall.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Carmichael
Person
Joe Manchin
WTRF- 7News

Broadband summit at Oglebay connects West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A plastic connector and a blinking light represents our gateway to modern life. We’ve been in the internet age for decades at this point. But if there’s one thing COVID taught us, it’s that having a solid connection is not optional—and that point isn’t lost on our lawmakers. Education. Health care. […]
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Technology#Green Energy#Greenhouse Gas#Ethanol#Business Industry#Linus Business#South Korean#Plagen Co Ltd#West Virginians
cleveland19.com

NOPEC announcement means Ohio electricity customers could soon save money

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, or NOPEC, announced Wednesday that its customers will be transitioned to the utility default service. NOPEC’s “proactive steps” mean approximately 550,000 electric customers will soon start saving money on their bills for the rest of 2022 and into spring 2023, when rates are forecast to normalize.
OHIO STATE
woay.com

DHHR announces Healthy West Virginia Award winners

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, and Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as the winners of the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia award. The award recognizes advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

West Virginia Turnpike Reopened

All lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike are open following a hazardous chemical spill that shut down the highway near Pax in Fayette County. The accident happened in the northbound lane on the Skitter Creek Bridge just after midnight Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, when the driver lost control, jackknifed, and crossed the barrier wall. The crash blocked both northbound and southbound lanes.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Germany
Metro News

More than 200,000 West Virginians expected to see relief with Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 200,000 West Virginians could see the relief on student loans as part of a forgiveness plan announced by President Joe Biden on Wednesday. Kelly Allen, the Executive Director at the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy discussed the impact of the plan on West Virginia during an appearance on Thursday’s MetroNews ‘Talkline.’ She said about 220,000 hold student loan debt and one-third owe less than $10,000 total and could see their debts completely forgiven.
EDUCATION
WVNS

West Virginia State Troopers hoping to win Best Looking Cruiser Contest

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Troopers are hoping to win this year’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest. Voting for The American Association of State Troopers‘ annual contest ended at 5 p.m. Thursday. During the contest, the Association challenges all 50 states to submit a photo of its best-looking state trooper cruiser. West Virginia placed […]
POLITICS
WBOY 12 News

West Virginians are most upset about student loan forgiveness

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Recent data shows that West Virginians had the most negative reaction to the mass student loan forgiveness that President Biden announced earlier this week. According to Geotagged Twitter data compiled by School Authority, West Virginians were not hesitant to complain about the debt cancellation in the first 24 hours. Tweets were […]
Lootpress

WVDNR accepting applications for controlled deer hunts at four state parks this fall

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is now accepting applications to participate in controlled deer hunts at four state parks. Controlled hunts are scheduled this fall at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twin Falls Resort state parks. Hunters have until Aug. 31 to apply. Drawing for the hunts will be held on Sept. 1 and successful applicants will be notified between Sept. 6-16.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

58K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy