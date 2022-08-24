ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

McCullum may see himself in Crawley but struggling in spotlight is tough place to be | Mark Ramprakash

By Mark Ramprakash
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20hsQO_0hTLlMTx00

After the hammering England took against a well-organised and talented South Africa side, it would be easy to jump on the bandwagon and pour criticism on the players and their approach. Personally I commend Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes for challenging convention since taking over as coach and captain of the Test team, which desperately needed a shot in the arm.

They have said from the start that it will be an up‑and‑down ride, that bumps in the road such as the defeat by South Africa last week are part of the process. However, there are clearly some legitimate questions and areas of discussion.

Related: England recall Ollie Robinson for second Test against South Africa

It would seem England’s coach and captain have concluded that for the modern player the traditional qualities associated with Test batting – staying in for long periods, impeccable concentration, carefully building an innings – are no longer widely held skills, and that in asking them to approach things in a different way they are playing to their strengths. I am trying to be open-minded.

At Lord’s last week they seemed determined to apply the same ultra-aggressive approach no matter the conditions, the opponents or the match situation, and that does go against the historical approach to Test batting. With this kind of one‑size‑fits‑all approach you end up with a fast‑food version of Test cricket, stripped of many of its ingredients and much of its nutritional value.

The fact remains that the best batters in the world are Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, players who are consistent, who can assess conditions and adapt. Root is always looking to score, has always played in a very busy fashion, but it’s calculated and done with a very high level of skill. That has to be the ideal.

England (confirmed): Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.

South Africa (probable): Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aidan Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verryenne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Stokes talks about releasing the handbrake and letting players play aggressively knowing they will be backed, which is fine for Root, Jonny Bairstow or Stokes himself – established players of international stature. But Ollie Pope, Alex Lees and Zak Crawley don’t have that bank of runs under their belt, and this method might be harder for them.

Pope played really nicely in the first innings at Lord’s, but the following morning he went after a ball that was a good length and wasn’t there to hit. When a bowler is in the middle of an excellent spell, are these players being told to make something happen, take risks, knock them off their line, or are they able to sit back and say no I’m doing fine, let’s build a partnership? More of the great Test innings I have seen ebbed and flowed, had periods of defence and periods of attack. Sometimes you just don’t feel in rhythm and it can take time to get into the swing of things. Are batters free to take that time, or are their instructions just to attack? Are they really being told that 40 off 40 balls is better than 70 off 150?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l173H_0hTLlMTx00
Zak Crawley goes for a header during a game of football with his England teammates as they prepare for the second Test against South Africa. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

I have been thinking about McCullum’s own career, in the knowledge that a coach’s experiences as a player often shape their philosophy, the way they later approach the game and the job of preparing people for it. I think it took him a considerable amount of time before he became a consistent batter at the highest level – he played 49 matches before the end of 2009 and averaged 32, and for long periods his batting looked very hit and miss, and then 52 Tests from the start of 2010 averaging 44. He scored 28 sixes in those first 49 Tests, 79 sixes in the next 52. He was always a very positive batter, but for him greater aggression and greater success came together. Now his philosophy comes across as “go out and give it a flat-out, red-hot go and if it doesn’t go your way don’t worry too much”.

His comments about Crawley’s form are fascinating. To say that poor scores are acceptable because “his skill set is not to be a consistent cricketer” is to say that Crawley is being judged differently to pretty much every opening batter who has been selected for England. I’ve seen a few, and when I was there, batting in the middle order, it was accepted that openers needed to show a calm temperament, they needed to know what to play and what to leave, to trust their defence, to withstand periods of very good bowling in unfavourable conditions. It would seem McCullum is not looking for any of those attributes.

Ultimately, though, whatever a coach says, a batter will be judged by runs. In my career I was in and out of the England side and know from experience – not just my own – that sometimes an individual either loses confidence or isn’t quite up to speed against the calibre of the opposition they are facing, and quite frankly will be relieved to be taken out of the line of fire. There are times, when you are struggling, when every match, every low score, every press conference, you know you are being talked about – and that is not an easy place to be, I can tell you.

This summer Crawley has averaged 16.4 in 10 innings for his country, and 24.2 in 16 for his county

It is tempting to see in the slightly awkward defence of Crawley now a reflection of McCullum’s inconsistency towards the start of his own Test career, and his resulting empathy towards someone he is convinced is talented. This would be understandable, and nobody is disputing that Crawley is a very talented young player, but there must come a point when a less bullish attitude to selection would be more sensible.

Even this summer, when pitches have been dry, the Dukes ball has done very little, and scores have in general been high, Crawley has still not succeeded – either for England or for Kent. He has averaged 16.4 in 10 innings for his country, and 24.2 in 16 for his county. He has no run-scoring under his belt, no successful innings in first-class cricket to refer to, and is just feeling his way.

Coaches of course will try to instil confidence in players, and encourage them to play to their strengths. I have never come across a coach dictate to players how they have to bat all the time, in all conditions, especially when having been picked for their country they are at the pinnacle of their career. If that is to be the approach, it will not just be me who struggles with it.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Ramprakash
Person
Dean Elgar
Person
Steve Smith
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Zak Crawley
Person
Keegan Petersen
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Kagiso Rabada
Person
Ben Foakes
Person
Ollie Pope
Person
Kane Williamson
Person
Keshav Maharaj
Person
Marco Jansen
Person
Brendon Mccullum
The Independent

England v South Africa LIVE: Cricket result and scorecard as England win second Test at Old Trafford

Ben Stokes produced the crucial double strike to set England on course for a three-day thrashing of South Africa at Old Trafford.England romped home in the second Test by an innings and 85 runs - an even bigger margin than the one they lost by in similarly crushing fashion last week at Lord’s - as they flattened the tourists for 179. And it was captain Stokes who once again proved his inspirational all-round qualities, following up his fine century on day two with a long spell of bloody-minded brilliance with ball in hand.Fourth-wicket pair Keegan Petersen and Rassie van...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Cricket#Second Test
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
South Africa
The Guardian

We live on cereal and soup, I ration washing my hair - what else can I give up to survive?

There’s nothing more I can do to save energy – we’re already frugal because we’re already poor. We already don’t leave lights on. We don’t leave devices on or plugged in. I’ll always put on a jumper instead of turning up the heating. When it gets to real winter, we have the thermostat set at about 13. We use hot-water bottles, blankets, jumpers, big socks. I don’t cook meals or have the oven on much – I’ll microwave noodles instead. My dad eats mainly cereal, as well as tinned soups, pasta – poor people’s food. I already only wash my hair once a week. I can’t go out any less. I can’t drink less, I barely ever drink now anyway. There’s nothing more I can give up at this point. I can’t live any less.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Chinese behemoth Pinduoduo to take on Amazon in US – with even worse labor practices

Americans addicted to Amazon could soon be wooed by a Chinese tech giant most of them have never heard of. Pinduoduo is planning to expand its reach to the US next month, according to reports in Bloomberg and Reuters. The company is known for delivering goods at rock-bottom prices – while putting its employees through conditions that a prominent labor activist says should horrify Americans.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Chris Evert: ‘Cancer left me in a fog and so scared – I tried to block it out’

“It was the longest four days of my life,” Chris Evert says as she remembers facing her mortality last December while waiting for a second cancer diagnosis. Evert, who won 18 grand slam titles from 1974 to 1986, had just come through surgery for ovarian cancer. She had then been tested to ascertain whether the cancer had spread, as she says “all the way to the lymph nodes connected to my reproductive organs. If I tested positive for the lymph nodes I would have been stage three or four. My kind of cancer, ovarian cancer, is very insidious and sneaky as there aren’t many signs that you have it. When you find out you have ovarian cancer you’re usually stage three or four, which means curtains, basically.”
CANCER
The Guardian

The Guardian

418K+
Followers
96K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy