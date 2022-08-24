Polk Jail report – Wednesday, August 24, 2022

ROME, Ga. (CBS46) - More than a dozen students are facing charges after several fights this week at a high school in North Georgia. According to Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett, “Over the past several days, our officers have responded to a few fights at Rome High School. There have been approximately 20 charges made, but some were the same students. So probably 17 or so students have been charged with some being charged more than once. Most have been charged with battery or party to the crime of battery. This was not a large brawl, but rather scattered out over a few days.”

ROME, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO