Polk Jail report – Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Friday, August 26th
Steven Harp, age 31 of Talladega – UPOCS, UPODP and DUI/CS;. George Miller, age 29 of Centre – Alias Writ of Arrest;. Melissa Davenport, age 47 of Centre – Alias Writ of Arrest;. and. Gary Harden, age 50 of Piedmont – Non-Support/Child. Arrests are based on...
Video shows man berating truck driver in racial tirade in Cherokee County
ACWORTH, Ga. - A 63-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault after he was caught on camera hurling racial slurs towards a truck driver outside a Cherokee County McDonald’s. The sheriff’s office confirms the incident. "Dumba** n**** that don’t know where to park his f***ing truck," the...
Standoff suspect arrested after holding woman hostage in Northwest Atlanta home
ATLANTA — After a six hour stand-off, a woman who was held hostage inside of a home Friday night is now safe and the suspect has been arrested. It happened at a home on Bridgeport Drive in Northwest Atlanta, not far from I-285 and Bolton Road. Channel 2′s Bryan...
Suspect found guilty of attempted rape in Dalton
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A jury found a Dalton man guilty today of attempted rape. The case stemmed from a break-in at a home last summer. 21 year old Carlos Adrian Garcia broke into the home of an 18 year old girl when her mother was away. Another 18...
Jury awards $100 million to man paralyzed after APD officer tased him in the back
ATLANTA — A man was awarded $100 million by a jury after an Atlanta police officer tased him in 2018, causing him to fall and hit his head on cement. He now requires 24/7 care and is paralyzed. The jury ruled the officer used an unreasonable amount of force....
70-year-old Newnan woman charged with stabbing man nearly 30 years younger
NEWNAN, Ga. — Newnan police have arrested a woman they say stabbed a man earlier this week. Officers say they were called to Ball Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive just before 11:30 p.m. to reports of a man being stabbed. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Woman Sentenced to 15 Years in Connection with Fatal Wreck in 2020
Caitlin Elizabeth Milam was sentenced this week in Chattooga County Superior Court in connection with a fatal wreck that happened in March of 2020. Milam was arrested in May of that year and charged with DUI, first degree Homicide by Vehicle, Failure to Maintain Lane, Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road, Speeding and Reckless Driving. According to media reports from March of 2020 – Milam was accused of being drunk while operating a vehicle on Highway 27 near the Pennville Church of Christ.
Two Arrested on Drug Charges During Etowah County Traffic Stop in Attalla
(Etowah County, Alabama) Two individuals have been arrested with drug charges in Etowah County. According to Sheriff Jonathon Horton, 42 year old Jason Howard Mayes of Gadsden, is charged with Drug Trafficking/Methamphetamine), and Drug Trafficking/Heroin), in addition to Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Suboxone), and Receiving Stolen Property Second Degree (Firearm). Meanwhile, Amber Grace Machen, 29, also of Gadsden, is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin)
Cobb County family says they were scammed out of nearly $50,000 by pool builder
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - When Shaun and Sara Page moved to Cobb County more than a year ago, they came with a plan. "We moved here wanting to build our dream home and our dream pool," Sara said. They got the home, but the pool quickly became a problem. The...
Hours-long SWAT standoff ends at northwest Atlanta home, APD says
ATLANTA — An hours-long SWAT situation has ended at a home in northwest Atlanta Friday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The incident took place at a home along Bridgeport Drive, off Interstate 285 in the Bolton Hills neighborhood. Officers responded to a "dispute call" at the home...
Teenage murder suspect arrested at DeKalb County fast food restaurant
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man deputies say was wanted for shooting and killing a teenager last month has been arrested. Deputies say 19-year-old Tremale Leeshon Hester was arrested on Tuesday and charged with malice murder for the death of 17-year-old Isaiah Artis. The Lithonia resident was...
Arrest of Lucas Clay Posey
SUBJECT: Arrest of Lucas Clay Posey. On 08/24/2022 Lucas Clay Posey, Age 27, of Rainsville, AL, was arrested and charged with DUI, resisting arrest, and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident. Around 4:14pm on 08/24/2022 Fort Payne Police officer was dispatched to a traffic accident involving a...
Floyd County Police investigating death of 34-year-old woman found unconscious
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga — Police in Floyd County are investigating the death of a 34-year-old woman after she was found unconscious on Thursday. Police said they found Kayla Cherie Gettrost unconscious at a house in Rome on Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. At...
22-year-old teacher in ICU after arsonist firebombs her home in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A schoolteacher is in the ICU after investigators say someone firebombed her home. Neighbors in the Riverdale neighborhood told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that the explosion was like something out of a movie. One of those firebombs went into the bedroom of Clayton County...
Ten More Students Arrested Following Rome High School Brawl
Ten more students were arrested following yet another brawl at a Floyd County High School this week. That fight was the fourth to break out at Rome High School since last week. At least 16 students have already been charged with various crimes for taking part in those fights. The ten students arrested after the most recent fight ranged in age from 14 to 17. Two are facing battery charges and eight are facing charges of party to a crime.
Who set fire to a Georgia Walmart? Authorities investigating cause of fire that injured 3 cops
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Police in Georgia are investigating a fire at a Walmart they say was intentionally set. According to Peachtree City Police, first responders arrived to the Walmart on West Highway 54 Wednesday night after a fire started at the store. "The Peachtree City Fire Department, with...
More than 15 students charged after several fights at Rome High School
ROME, Ga. (CBS46) - More than a dozen students are facing charges after several fights this week at a high school in North Georgia. According to Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett, “Over the past several days, our officers have responded to a few fights at Rome High School. There have been approximately 20 charges made, but some were the same students. So probably 17 or so students have been charged with some being charged more than once. Most have been charged with battery or party to the crime of battery. This was not a large brawl, but rather scattered out over a few days.”
“Never work a day for me again:” Heard County deputy arrested for DUI, officials say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — A Heard County deputy was arrested for driving under the influence on Monday night, officials say. Deputy David Fischer was arrested for driving his patrol car drunk in his Coweta County, according to Heard County Sheriff Ross Henry. When discussing the incident with Channel 2...
Centre Police Department Staying Busy
For the past two months, Centre PD has generated 138 new cases and 70 arrests have been made on these cases resulting in 122 charges; of these 122 charges 49 stemmed from Drug/Narcotic Violations, another 26 charges were Drug Equipment Violations. 27 of those charges were Controlled Substance (two Trafficking...
Child pulled from Pickens County school bus after punching adult, deputies say
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A Pickens County student faces disciplinary actions and possible charges after deputies say they punched one of the adults on board. The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office say they responded around 3:15 p.m. to the bus that had pulled over along Highway 53 West after receiving a 911 call.
