ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, GA

Polk Jail report – Wednesday, August 24, 2022

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 3 days ago

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Wednesday, August 24, 2022 report below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qN9Ov_0hTLlKiV00




Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Friday, August 26th

Steven Harp, age 31 of Talladega – UPOCS, UPODP and DUI/CS;. George Miller, age 29 of Centre – Alias Writ of Arrest;. Melissa Davenport, age 47 of Centre – Alias Writ of Arrest;. and. Gary Harden, age 50 of Piedmont – Non-Support/Child. Arrests are based on...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WDEF

Suspect found guilty of attempted rape in Dalton

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A jury found a Dalton man guilty today of attempted rape. The case stemmed from a break-in at a home last summer. 21 year old Carlos Adrian Garcia broke into the home of an 18 year old girl when her mother was away. Another 18...
DALTON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, GA
Polk County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
weisradio.com

Woman Sentenced to 15 Years in Connection with Fatal Wreck in 2020

Caitlin Elizabeth Milam was sentenced this week in Chattooga County Superior Court in connection with a fatal wreck that happened in March of 2020. Milam was arrested in May of that year and charged with DUI, first degree Homicide by Vehicle, Failure to Maintain Lane, Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road, Speeding and Reckless Driving. According to media reports from March of 2020 – Milam was accused of being drunk while operating a vehicle on Highway 27 near the Pennville Church of Christ.
SUMMERVILLE, GA
weisradio.com

Two Arrested on Drug Charges During Etowah County Traffic Stop in Attalla

(Etowah County, Alabama) Two individuals have been arrested with drug charges in Etowah County. According to Sheriff Jonathon Horton, 42 year old Jason Howard Mayes of Gadsden, is charged with Drug Trafficking/Methamphetamine), and Drug Trafficking/Heroin), in addition to Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Suboxone), and Receiving Stolen Property Second Degree (Firearm). Meanwhile, Amber Grace Machen, 29, also of Gadsden, is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin)
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail
southerntorch.com

Arrest of Lucas Clay Posey

SUBJECT: Arrest of Lucas Clay Posey. On 08/24/2022 Lucas Clay Posey, Age 27, of Rainsville, AL, was arrested and charged with DUI, resisting arrest, and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident. Around 4:14pm on 08/24/2022 Fort Payne Police officer was dispatched to a traffic accident involving a...
FORT PAYNE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
weisradio.com

Ten More Students Arrested Following Rome High School Brawl

Ten more students were arrested following yet another brawl at a Floyd County High School this week. That fight was the fourth to break out at Rome High School since last week. At least 16 students have already been charged with various crimes for taking part in those fights. The ten students arrested after the most recent fight ranged in age from 14 to 17. Two are facing battery charges and eight are facing charges of party to a crime.
ROME, GA
CBS 46

More than 15 students charged after several fights at Rome High School

ROME, Ga. (CBS46) - More than a dozen students are facing charges after several fights this week at a high school in North Georgia. According to Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett, “Over the past several days, our officers have responded to a few fights at Rome High School. There have been approximately 20 charges made, but some were the same students. So probably 17 or so students have been charged with some being charged more than once. Most have been charged with battery or party to the crime of battery. This was not a large brawl, but rather scattered out over a few days.”
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

Centre Police Department Staying Busy

For the past two months, Centre PD has generated 138 new cases and 70 arrests have been made on these cases resulting in 122 charges; of these 122 charges 49 stemmed from Drug/Narcotic Violations, another 26 charges were Drug Equipment Violations. 27 of those charges were Controlled Substance (two Trafficking...
CENTRE, AL
Polk Today

Polk Today

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy