MIAMI - Inter Miami CF was winning 1-0 in the first half of their game against the New York Red Bulls Saturday and then Alejandro Pozuelo was ejected leaving his team with 10 players.In the end, New York would end up winning the game 3-1.The ejection came in the first half after Pozuelo, in a dangerous play, raised his foot to the chest of an opponent who then fell to the ground clutching his chest. Inter Miami CF now has a record of 10W-11L-6D, 36 points, and the New York Red Bulls improved to 12W, 8L, 8D, 44 points.This was...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO