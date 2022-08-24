ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolina Beach, NC

New public art adds color to Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH — A wave of public art is coming ashore at Carolina Beach as murals continue to pop up on the exteriors of local businesses.

From the minds of talented North Carolina artists, courtesy of the Carolina Beach Mural Project, each mural showcases the island’s eclectic history and celebrates its joyful, laid-back vibe. This fall, two new murals are slated to debut, adding to the existing 11 – making it the perfect time for a road trip east to bring some colorful art to your Instagram feed.

Serving as hallmarks of the community, the Carolina Beach murals inspire and engage locals and visitors through artwork depicting life in the area. The 12th mural, “Best Day Ever,” comes from Madeline Deiters, a self-taught, 14-year-old artist. Her work will feature selfies and photographs submitted by the public highlighting the island’s coastal lifestyle and reflecting the community’s unique vibe with her signature bold, high-contrasting palette.

“Bountiful Butterflies (The Journey Home),” the 13th mural planned for installation in September, will celebrate the island’s indigenous butterflies to signify beauty, hope and transformation. This mural is in partnership with the North Carolina Wildlife Federation, a state-wide conservation restoration initiative which seeks to restore native pollinator habitats to areas impacted by urbanization, land use change and agriculture. The vision will be brought to life by Greensboro-based artist Beka Butts.

Each mural portrays a distinctive story and style from the unique perspectives of different artists. Visit our website to learn about the stories behind several of the existing murals, like the first in the series, “Welcome to Carolina Beach,” located on a billboard on the road leading to town. Inspired by a vintage postcard that evokes the nostalgic feelings of arriving to the beach on vacation, the mural was a true community effort, relying on the help of more than 50 volunteers to paint it.

Take a self-guided tour of all the murals using this digital map to discover the colorful, island art scene – especially with the addition of two new murals debuting this fall.

