If the last time you thought about John McAfee was your last dalliance with that pesky “update your antivirus software” notification from his eponymous company, you’re not alone. But it’s time to get caught up, because McAfee’s story has been made into a new Netflix documentary called Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee, a little over a year after his truly stranger-than-fiction death. On June 23, 2021, McAfee’s lawyer confirmed that he died at 75 in a Spanish prison—the very same day a Spanish court ruled that he could be extradited to the United States on tax evasion charges. McAfee’s shocking death renewed interest in his controversial life, which made him a legend in tech circles and often defied belief.

