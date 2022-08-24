ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Much of His Fortune Did John McAfee Have Left by the End of His Life?

It's kind of ironic that the man who designed an anti-virus software program used to protect computers, would end up being so unpredictable and terrifying in his later years. It's not a stretch to say that tech guru John McAfee, inventor of McAfee security, was a genius. On the other hand, he was also incredibly paranoid, reckless, and at one point was even accused of murder.
John McAfee's Life Spiraled out of Control Towards the End

Thanks to a slew of new attention driven by a Netflix documentary spotlighting his life, John McAfee is the internet's latest obsession. The late British American computer programmer, businessman, and two-time presidential candidate is best known for inventing McAfee antivirus software, but it's the specifics of his personal life that are intriguing millions of viewers today.
John McAfee's Mysterious Death Remains a Source of Fascination

If the last time you thought about John McAfee was your last dalliance with that pesky “update your antivirus software” notification from his eponymous company, you’re not alone. But it’s time to get caught up, because McAfee’s story has been made into a new Netflix documentary called Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee, a little over a year after his truly stranger-than-fiction death. On June 23, 2021, McAfee’s lawyer confirmed that he died at 75 in a Spanish prison—the very same day a Spanish court ruled that he could be extradited to the United States on tax evasion charges. McAfee’s shocking death renewed interest in his controversial life, which made him a legend in tech circles and often defied belief.
7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch

Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Big Crypto Prediction As BlackRock and Meta Enter Space

The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is sharing his thoughts about the industry’s present and future. In a new interview with CNBC’s Crypto World, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tells host Kate Rooney that he believes Big Tech companies like BlackRock and Meta will all participate in the next phase of the crypto-powered internet.
Billionaire Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Takes on China

Jack Dorsey speaks little, but when he does, he does not hesitate to attack the powerful. The founder of microblogging website Twitter (TWTR) last June decided to work on a new generation of decentralized internet that would escape the control of big tech -- Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) and Meta's (META) Facebook -- and venture capital firms.
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes

Hopes that a rally in the price of major crypto currencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed. This fresh chill has descended amid fears that the market is heading for a crypto winter. Although at $21,800 Bitcoin is still some way off its June lows of under $19,000, volatility is once again wracking the market.
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $75M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $75,647,928 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 149rNCmmpK6Hjfi1c6Fs2C2YFLbb7yXbss. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges...
'Running With the Devil' can't make sense of John McAfee's wild world

John McAfee was a strange, eccentric figure, who helpfully allowed cameras to chronicle almost every beat of his frenzied, paranoia-filled flight from the authorities. Yet "Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee" suffers from zooming in too close on its subject, leaving a documentary that's chaotic and exhausting but offers less enlightenment than a more sober approach might have yielded.
