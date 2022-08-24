Read full article on original website
Related
How Much of His Fortune Did John McAfee Have Left by the End of His Life?
It's kind of ironic that the man who designed an anti-virus software program used to protect computers, would end up being so unpredictable and terrifying in his later years. It's not a stretch to say that tech guru John McAfee, inventor of McAfee security, was a genius. On the other hand, he was also incredibly paranoid, reckless, and at one point was even accused of murder.
John McAfee Claimed to Have a Staggering Number of Children — Here's What We Know
If there is one person on the planet who is wholly synonymous with computer antivirus software, it is John McAfee. The British-American computer programmer, businessman, and two-time presidential candidate created the successful McAfee antivirus software, a program still used by millions today. In his turbulent life, he would go on...
John McAfee's Life Spiraled out of Control Towards the End
Thanks to a slew of new attention driven by a Netflix documentary spotlighting his life, John McAfee is the internet's latest obsession. The late British American computer programmer, businessman, and two-time presidential candidate is best known for inventing McAfee antivirus software, but it's the specifics of his personal life that are intriguing millions of viewers today.
AOL Corp
John McAfee's Mysterious Death Remains a Source of Fascination
If the last time you thought about John McAfee was your last dalliance with that pesky “update your antivirus software” notification from his eponymous company, you’re not alone. But it’s time to get caught up, because McAfee’s story has been made into a new Netflix documentary called Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee, a little over a year after his truly stranger-than-fiction death. On June 23, 2021, McAfee’s lawyer confirmed that he died at 75 in a Spanish prison—the very same day a Spanish court ruled that he could be extradited to the United States on tax evasion charges. McAfee’s shocking death renewed interest in his controversial life, which made him a legend in tech circles and often defied belief.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wild John McAfee Netflix doc questions whether or not he’s really dead
I’ll say this much about John McAfee, the flamboyant, conspiratorial antivirus software pioneer who was worth more than $100 million at one point during his life — and who once stipulated that I could interview him only if I met him dressed as a woman. I’m 98% sure...
Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg Offloaded San Fransisco House for $31 Million
Curious about Priscilla Chan’s net worth? Well, it recently just got a little more liquid. Chan and her husband, Facebook co-founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, sold one of their homes in the San Francisco area for $31 million last month. Article continues below advertisement. A spokesperson for the...
7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch
Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Big Crypto Prediction As BlackRock and Meta Enter Space
The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is sharing his thoughts about the industry’s present and future. In a new interview with CNBC’s Crypto World, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tells host Kate Rooney that he believes Big Tech companies like BlackRock and Meta will all participate in the next phase of the crypto-powered internet.
RELATED PEOPLE
kitco.com
The Ethereum Merge will be the biggest crypto event since the first Bitcoin was mined - Ran Neuner and Steven Sidley
On September 15th, Ethereum is expected to complete its merge from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which could have a major impact on the cryptocurrency. Ran Neuner, Founder and Host of Crypto Banter, said that the upcoming merge, also known as ‘The Merge,’ will be the biggest event...
Billionaire Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Takes on China
Jack Dorsey speaks little, but when he does, he does not hesitate to attack the powerful. The founder of microblogging website Twitter (TWTR) last June decided to work on a new generation of decentralized internet that would escape the control of big tech -- Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) and Meta's (META) Facebook -- and venture capital firms.
'MARRIED': Meta's Sheryl Sandberg ties the knot with businessman Tom Bernthal in Wyoming
The Meta executive married Tom Bernthal Saturday on a Wyoming ranch after dating for three years. The ceremony included their five children.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
Ethereum ‘merge’ will change crypto forever: Everything you need to know
The Ethereum community is more giddy than usual. On weekly Zoom calls dedicated to technical matters, Ethereum developers have been celebrating—even singing—as they advance toward the “merge”—an event hailed as the most important technological upgrade in the history of crypto. But what exactly is the...
kitco.com
Ethereum is the 'most valuable asset in the world,' and now it's just a waiting game – Ether Capital CEO
(Kitco News) With the crypto space zeroing in on the Ethereum Merge, which is just three weeks away, many are looking at the long-term investment picture, and for some, Ethereum is emerging as the top asset. "I see it as the most valuable asset in the world. It's now just...
Mark Zuckerberg admits to Joe Rogan that a simple hack to Meta's smart glasses could allow the user to secretly film others
Joe Rogan asked Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg whether Meta's smart glasses are a concern if "some creep" can covertly take photos while wearing them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ValueWalk
Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes
Hopes that a rally in the price of major crypto currencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed. This fresh chill has descended amid fears that the market is heading for a crypto winter. Although at $21,800 Bitcoin is still some way off its June lows of under $19,000, volatility is once again wracking the market.
investing.com
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $75M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $75,647,928 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 149rNCmmpK6Hjfi1c6Fs2C2YFLbb7yXbss. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges...
'Running With the Devil' can't make sense of John McAfee's wild world
John McAfee was a strange, eccentric figure, who helpfully allowed cameras to chronicle almost every beat of his frenzied, paranoia-filled flight from the authorities. Yet "Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee" suffers from zooming in too close on its subject, leaving a documentary that's chaotic and exhausting but offers less enlightenment than a more sober approach might have yielded.
Are These Cryptos the Next Bitcoin or Ethereum?
While there are literally thousands of cryptocurrencies, when it comes to the big dogs, there are really only two: Bitcoin and Ethereum. Bitcoin is the original crypto, created in 2009, and Ethereum...
Comments / 0