Midday Nowcast: Some Sun, Clouds, and Scattered Showers

We are seeing a mix of sun and clouds as we head into the afternoon hours and temperatures are in the low to mid 80s. A check of the radar show only a few showers at the midday hours, with most of these southeast of the Birmingham area. Through the...
