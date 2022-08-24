Read full article on original website
woay.com
First ever motorcycle memorial ride to be held for a good cause, honoring a cherished member of the community
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – In honor of a cherished member of the community, Keith Von Scio, an inaugural memorial motorcycle ride will be held in his name. Von Scio died in a motorcyle accident on April 23, 2019. A long-time friend of Von Scio and the owner of Calacino’s Pizzeria in Beckley, Jeff Weeks plans to host the memorial ride this Saturday, August 27.
woay.com
Studio M Hair Salon to give free haircuts to Summers County students on August 29 and 30
Hinton, WV (WOAY) – Community in Schools, Studio M Hair Salon, and NuSkool Scholars are partnering to give Summers County students free haircuts. The salon will provide haircuts for elementary students on Monday, August 29, and middle and high school students on Tuesday, August 30. The Studio M Hair...
Community Back to School Bash announced
GLEN DANIEL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Members of the Raleigh County Community are gearing up for a Back to School Bash set to take place on Monday. The event will be free and open to the community, and is scheduled to be held Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Liberty High School football field.
Counties with the oldest homes in West Virginia
There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come […]
Mountaineer Food Bank hosting food giveaway
MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — The Mountaineer Food Bank will host a food giveaway on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will be in Fayette County. You can find the food pantry at the old Mt. Hope High School located at 100 High School Drive, Mt Hope, WV 25880. The […]
woay.com
West Virginia Land Trust awarded over $25,000 in in support of Little Bluestone Community Forest project in Summers County
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The American Water Charitable Foundation recently announced five West Virginia organizations, including the West Virginia Land Trust(WVLT), as 2022 Water and Environment Grant recipients. The grant awarded $26,338 to West Virginia Land Trust in support of the Little Bluestone Community Forest project in Summers County. WVLT plans to acquire the property with grant funds this fall.
Fayette County community impacted by recent flooding met with Manchin
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, August 26, 2022, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin visited several cities in Kanawha and Fayette Counties, such as Smithers, Hughes Creek and Point Lick Park, that were impacted by the recent flooding. “Gayle and I continue to pray for the West Virginia families and communities impacted by the flooding over the […]
Summers County author to hold book signing in Lewisburg
Lewisburg, W.Va., (Hinton News) - Summers County author Heather Day Gilbert will be conducting a book signing at A New Chapter Bookstore in Lewisburg, WV on October 7 from 6-8 PM. Heather is the award-winning author of 20 novels, and many of them are set in her native West Virginia. Heather will be selling books from her bestselling Barks & Beans Cafe cozy mystery series, which is set in Lewisburg, WV, her Hemlock Creek Suspense series, which is set near The Greenbrier Resort, as well as her latest Viking historical romance, To Love a Viking. The Barks & Beans Cafe is a six-book series featuring a fictional Lewisburg cafe where folks can pet shelter dogs...and where murder sometimes pays a visit. Some of the local highlights Heather has woven into her mysteries thus far include the West Virginia State Fair, the Greenbrier Resort, the caverns, the fall giant flea market, and the legend of the Greenbrier ghost. You can find all Heather's books and sign up for her newsletter updates at heatherdaygilbert.com. The post Summers County author to hold book signing in Lewisburg appeared first on The Hinton News.
wvpublic.org
Breakdowns In The Food Supply Chain And Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, we hear about breakdowns in the food supply chain from suppliers to grocery stores, including Buzz Food Service in Charleston, which is trying to alleviate the problem by training new, local butchers. Folkways reporter Zack Harold has the story. Also, in this show, this week...
USPS Job Fair to Be Held August 31 in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The United States Postal Service, consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America, is hiring motivated and dynamic individuals to help us Deliver for America. Right now, we are looking for new team members to join us in our mission of service to the local community.
woay.com
One Tank Trip: Appalachian Festival
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – This week’s One Tank Trip is staying local right here in Beckley. It’s the 25th annual Appalachian Festival, the city’s week-long signature event celebrating Appalachian culture and heritage in a number of unique ways. Although the event is organized by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, individuals, groups, and businesses around the region pitch in to contribute their own version of that culture.
woay.com
32nd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup set for September 10
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The 32nd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup will take place on Saturday, September 10, from 8:00 am to noon. There will be cleanup sites along the Kanawha River in Fayette, Kanawha, and Putnam counties. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) advises anyone interested in participating in this year’s cleanup to register, so the department collects enough supplies for each location.
wvexplorer.com
Winona, WV, from Garvey House
The upper town of Winona appears in a photograph taken from the Garvey House Bed and Breakfast. The image is part of a larger panoramic photograph on display at the house.
woay.com
DHHR announces Healthy West Virginia Award winners
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, and Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as the winners of the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia award. The award recognizes advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices.
wvexplorer.com
Barn in Raleigh County
A gambrel-roofed barn greets the morning in Raleigh County, in the New River Gorge Region of southern West Virginia. Photo by Rick Burgess.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 26
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
WSAZ
Elementary school closes after COVID outbreak
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thursday morning, Van Elementary School officials in Boone County sent students home early after it was determined there weren’t enough teachers to safely supervise students. Superintendent Matthew Riggs said the reason they didn’t have enough teachers is because of a COVID outbreak, along with...
Residents share mall memories as plans take shape to revitalize the Town Center
There was tremendous excitement when the Charleston Town Center first opened in 1983. Wednesday people in the Charleston area shared their memories of what the mall was like decades ago.
wchstv.com
School canceled Friday at Van Elementary School in Boone County due to lack of staffing
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Boone County school officials announced there would be no school Friday at Van Elementary School due to a lack of staffing. In a tweet posted about 6:40 a.m., Boone County Schools said school was being called off on Friday because there was a large number of staff members off and a lack of available substitutes to safely supervise the students.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Fayette, McDowell, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. It should be noted that distribution on 8/26/22 at Premier Park and 8/27/22 at Clay County High are exclusive to residents of McDowell and Clay Counties, respectively.
