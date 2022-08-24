Keith Allen Spurlock, 64, of Lincoln City, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Keith was born in Huntingburg on November 16, 1957, to the late Elwood and Juanita (Childers) Spurlock. Keith was a truck driver for Leibering & Sons. He enjoyed...
Story and photos by Don Steen. The Santa Claus Museum & Village got a new splash of color last week as a new mural of Jolly Old Saint Nicholas came to life on the east wall of the museum building. Artist Elizabeth Wertman of Blonde Brush began work in the early morning hours last Tuesday, August 16 and wrapped up work the next day. The finished product stands 12 feet tall, not quite as large as the famous granite statue across the way, but quite a bit more colorful and eye-catching.
Comments / 0