Story and photos by Don Steen. The Santa Claus Museum & Village got a new splash of color last week as a new mural of Jolly Old Saint Nicholas came to life on the east wall of the museum building. Artist Elizabeth Wertman of Blonde Brush began work in the early morning hours last Tuesday, August 16 and wrapped up work the next day. The finished product stands 12 feet tall, not quite as large as the famous granite statue across the way, but quite a bit more colorful and eye-catching.

1 DAY AGO