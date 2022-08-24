Local and regional organizations helping to tackle food inflation, giving away food to those who need it most

Read full article on original website
Food Stamps Schedule: West Virginia Mountain State Card SNAP Benefits for September 2022
Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP supplements the food budgets of low-income households nationwide and is administered by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the state of West...
woay.com
USDA invests in 14 West Virginia rural businesses to combat climate change
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh announced USDA will invest $121 million in critical infrastructure to combat climate change in rural America and help people living in vulnerable communities. USDA has awarded fourteen West Virginia businesses the Rural Energy for America Program grant, including two Nicholas and Raleigh County farms.
wymt.com
Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
woay.com
Blooms by Bessie’s expands to offer nationwide event management services
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Ashton Critchley, the new owner and operator of Blooms by Bessie’s, is expanding her company’s services to launch an event management service aptly named Events by Blooms. Critchley has an extensive background in corporate, private, and charity sector event management within the state.
woay.com
First ever motorcycle memorial ride to be held for a good cause, honoring a cherished member of the community
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – In honor of a cherished member of the community, Keith Von Scio, an inaugural memorial motorcycle ride will be held in his name. Von Scio died in a motorcyle accident on April 23, 2019. A long-time friend of Von Scio and the owner of Calacino’s Pizzeria in Beckley, Jeff Weeks plans to host the memorial ride this Saturday, August 27.
woay.com
DHHR announces Healthy West Virginia Award winners
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, and Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as the winners of the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia award. The award recognizes advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jackson County farm in competition for conservation award
CHARLESTON — A farm in Jackson County is in the competition for the 2022 West Virginia Conservation Farm of the Year. Jason Meadows’ cow and calf operation in Ripley is one of two farms competing for the 2022 award. The other is a sod and turfgrass operation in Kearneysville in Jefferson County operated by J. Ware III and his family.
Mountaineer Food Bank hosting food giveaway
MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — The Mountaineer Food Bank will host a food giveaway on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will be in Fayette County. You can find the food pantry at the old Mt. Hope High School located at 100 High School Drive, Mt Hope, WV 25880. The […]
wvpublic.org
West Virginia, Surrounding States Get Millions To Cap Oil, Gas Wells
The federal government has awarded a round of funding to cap orphaned oil and gas wells in West Virginia. The U.S. Department of the Interior is sending $25 million to West Virginia, which will be used to address 160 sites. It’s part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which...
woay.com
West Virginia Land Trust awarded over $25,000 in in support of Little Bluestone Community Forest project in Summers County
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The American Water Charitable Foundation recently announced five West Virginia organizations, including the West Virginia Land Trust(WVLT), as 2022 Water and Environment Grant recipients. The grant awarded $26,338 to West Virginia Land Trust in support of the Little Bluestone Community Forest project in Summers County. WVLT plans to acquire the property with grant funds this fall.
Virginia To Release $391 One-Time Summer Benefit to SNAP EBT Cards On August 25
(Deb Haaland/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia families who have been struggling to make ends meet and provide groceries for their families are in luck. The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) just announced that it will release has received federal approval to issue retroactive Summer P-EBT benefits to eligible K-12 students.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Education: Survey shows need for reform in West Virginia
Earlier this month, the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education met to discuss, among other things, the low college-going rate of West Virginia’s high school graduates. We are down to fewer than 46% of public high school graduates going on to college. National averages aren’t easy...
WHSV
Heart transplant gives West Virginia girl second chance at life
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - It’s hard to tell from all her energy and smiles, but earlier this month 3-year-old Charlee Hoover had a heart transplant. Her mother, Danielle said she had a healthy pregnancy up until the day she was born. “As time went on they kept saying something...
Wyoming County Community Grant Program Now Accepting Applications
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Wyoming County Community Fund and the Beckley Area Foundation are now accepting applications for the Wyoming County Community Grant Program! Nonprofit organizations and public institutions, schools, and municipalities with a special interest in completing projects that serve Wyoming County are encouraged to apply.
Metro News
Governor underscores final application deadline for pandemic rental assistance program
Gov. Jim Justice noted today that the deadline to apply for help from the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program is rapidly approaching. “The rental assistance program, once again I am telling you that tomorrow at 11:59 p.m., the rental assistance program deadline for making application will be over,” Justice said during a briefing.
WVDNR accepting applications for controlled deer hunts at four state parks this fall
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is now accepting applications to participate in controlled deer hunts at four state parks. Controlled hunts are scheduled this fall at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twin Falls Resort state parks. Hunters have until Aug. 31 to apply. Drawing for the hunts will be held on Sept. 1 and successful applicants will be notified between Sept. 6-16.
ValueWalk
$500 Stimulus Check From Credit Union To Help Employees Offset Inflation
Rising food and gas prices have made life difficult for many people. Though inflation is showing signs of easing, it still is high enough to disrupt the budget of many. We have already seen several states and counties offering monetary aid to residents to help them offset some of the impacts of inflation. Now, one credit union in Ohio has come forward to help employees beat inflation. About 1200 employees received a $500 stimulus check from credit union Wright-Patt.
West Virginians are most upset about student loan forgiveness
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Recent data shows that West Virginians had the most negative reaction to the mass student loan forgiveness that President Biden announced earlier this week. According to Geotagged Twitter data compiled by School Authority, West Virginians were not hesitant to complain about the debt cancellation in the first 24 hours. Tweets were […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Fayette, McDowell, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. It should be noted that distribution on 8/26/22 at Premier Park and 8/27/22 at Clay County High are exclusive to residents of McDowell and Clay Counties, respectively.
Metro News
More than 200,000 West Virginians expected to see relief with Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 200,000 West Virginians could see the relief on student loans as part of a forgiveness plan announced by President Joe Biden on Wednesday. Kelly Allen, the Executive Director at the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy discussed the impact of the plan on West Virginia during an appearance on Thursday’s MetroNews ‘Talkline.’ She said about 220,000 hold student loan debt and one-third owe less than $10,000 total and could see their debts completely forgiven.
