Local and regional organizations helping to tackle food inflation, giving away food to those who need it most

Rising food and gas prices have made life difficult for many people. Though inflation is showing signs of easing, it still is high enough to disrupt the budget of many. We have already seen several states and counties offering monetary aid to residents to help them offset some of the impacts of inflation. Now, one credit union in Ohio has come forward to help employees beat inflation. About 1200 employees received a $500 stimulus check from credit union Wright-Patt.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO