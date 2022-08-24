ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Hall of Fame QB Len Dawson, who led the Kansas City Chiefs to Super Bowl IV, has died at the age of 87

By Vita Walton
houstonianonline.com
 3 days ago
