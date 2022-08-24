ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzie County, MI

40th annual Cedar Polka Festival celebrates Polish heritage

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's time to throw on your dancing shoes for the 40th annual Cedar Polka Festival, a four-day celebration of Polish heritage in the community. The Village's population of 100 grows to 10,000 during the festival and the success of the festival helps support Cedar during...
Residents gather to watch Balloons Over Bellaire

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Balloons Over Bellaire is returning to Shanty Creek Resort Friday night for its sixth straight year, bringing teams of balloonists out to enjoy the end of the summer. Each year, dozens of hot air balloons take off from behind the Lakeview Hotel, so long as...
Traverse City girl named as a youth ambassador with Toys for Tots

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City girl has been names as a youth ambassador by the national Toys for Tots campaign. Piper Shumar, 11, was named as an ambassador "for her contributions to help kids at Christmas," Toys for Tots announced on Thursday. Shumar is one of 29...
Hometown Highlights 8/26/22

Check out our latest edition of Hometown Highlights as we usher in the first Friday night of the season. Check out highlights from the following games:
Hickory Hills seeks public's input on potential developments

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Hickory Hills Recreation Area is asking for the public's input on potential developments. Hickory Hills is continuing a feasibility study for designated mountain biking trails, as part of an effort to develop the area into a four-season recreational park. Prior story: Hickory Hills...
Swingshift and the Stars: 15th and final season kickoff

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU )-- Swingshift and the Stars will announce who will be dancing for its 15th and final season. Three new sets of dancers will be revealed Thursday evening along with three non-profits which will benefit from this community event. Since 2008, Swingshift and the Stars has...
Health warning issued for Antrim County beach

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Health Department of Northwest Michigan (HDNW) issued a health warning for Richardi Park Beach in Bellaire. Officials said due to high E.coli levels there is a partial body contact advisory in effect. A water sample collected Wednesday at the beach showed an E.coli level...
Traverse City State Park to get over $6 million in funding

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- $250 million of America Rescue Plan Act funds was awarded to state parks across Michigan to help rehabilitate and modernize outdated parks. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, these funds will help with $300 million infrastructure backlog the DNR has. Another story:...
U.S. park rangers seek information on 'illegal diversion' of river

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- U.S. Park Rangers at Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore are seeking information from the public to aid in an investigation into an "illegal diversion" of the Platte River. An anonymous tip line has been set up. Earlier story: Investigation underway at Sleeping Bear after river flow...
Increased assaults at homeless encampment, police say

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Police Department said there has been an uptick in assaults at the Pines. The Pines is a wooded area in the city where many homeless individuals live. Similar story: 'Extremely disturbing' videos of attacks on homeless found amid homicide investigation in...
Traverse City improvement plan looks to create safer intersection

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A part of Traverse City's Improvement Plan is impacting a neighborhood street with hopes to create a safer intersection for pedestrians. Jefferson and Madison Avenues is a two way stop near Munson Medical Center. Similar story: US-31 construction project to begin after Labor Day.
Solar-powered charging stations at Bellaire Public Library

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- American Rescue Plan grants have provided thousands of dollars to communities across the country. But Cindy Place, Bellaire Public Library's director, said it was difficult to find a way to bring these grants to smaller communities. Another story: Wellston Arboretum Trail re-opens after 13-year-closure. They...
Kalkaska County man arrested for murder; issued $5 million bond

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Clearwater Township man has been arrested for homicide, according to the Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office. James Watrous, 51, is currently in custody with a $5,000,000 cash/surety bond. At 11:09 p.m. on August 23, authorities received a 911 call from Watrous stating that he had...
