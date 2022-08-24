Read full article on original website
woay.com
DHHR announces Healthy West Virginia Award winners
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, and Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as the winners of the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia award. The award recognizes advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices.
woay.com
West Virginia Land Trust awarded over $25,000 in in support of Little Bluestone Community Forest project in Summers County
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The American Water Charitable Foundation recently announced five West Virginia organizations, including the West Virginia Land Trust(WVLT), as 2022 Water and Environment Grant recipients. The grant awarded $26,338 to West Virginia Land Trust in support of the Little Bluestone Community Forest project in Summers County. WVLT plans to acquire the property with grant funds this fall.
woay.com
Office of Research and Strategic Planning hires new director
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Office of Research and Strategic Planning (ORSP), as part of West Virginia’s Department of Homeland Security, has chosen Dr. Catie L. Clark as its new Director. Dr. Clark recently served as the Research and Planning Manager for Mecklenburg County Criminal Justice Services in Charlotte, NC, before accepting the OSRP director position.
woay.com
DHHR reports active COVID-19 cases increase to 3,187; 7 deaths since last report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 26, 2022; there are currently 3,187 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, seven deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 7,268 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 71-year-old female from Wayne County, an 83-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year-old male from Marshall County, a 75-year-old male from Lincoln County, a 77-year-old female from Summers County, a 92-year old female from Wood County, and an 82-year old male from Kanawha County.
woay.com
Southern WV Joining Community Forces Presents “Welcome Home” Event for Military members, Veterans and their families
Glen Jean, WV (WOAY) – Southern West Virginia Joining Community Forces (SWVJCF) will host a Welcome Home event on Saturday, August 27, at the Glen Jean Armory from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The free event is open to current or former military personnel with valid military IDs and their families.
woay.com
USDA invests in 14 West Virginia rural businesses to combat climate change
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh announced USDA will invest $121 million in critical infrastructure to combat climate change in rural America and help people living in vulnerable communities. USDA has awarded fourteen West Virginia businesses the Rural Energy for America Program grant, including two Nicholas and Raleigh County farms.
woay.com
32nd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup set for September 10
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The 32nd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup will take place on Saturday, September 10, from 8:00 am to noon. There will be cleanup sites along the Kanawha River in Fayette, Kanawha, and Putnam counties. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) advises anyone interested in participating in this year’s cleanup to register, so the department collects enough supplies for each location.
