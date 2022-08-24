Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
LPD searching for missing autistic child
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln are searching for a missing nine-year-old autistic child. According to Lincoln Police, Joshua Beltz has been missing from his home in the area of N. 1st and Belmont since approximately 2:30 p.m. Those close to Beltz say that he tends to hid in the...
KETV.com
Former Omaha police officer faces felony robbery charge
OMAHA, Neb. — Wendy Redding, 48, stands accused of felony robbery according to Douglas County court records. Investigators believe she robbed another woman earlier this week. Redding is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning. OPD confirms it fired Redding in 2016, but the department declined to say what...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash
(KFOR Lincoln August 27, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash at North 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29-year-old Lincoln man. On Friday at 10:15 pm, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching North 27 Street. Witnesses reported the motorcycle was speeding and the driver ran the red light. The motorcycle collided with a truck that was southbound on North 27 Street. Witnesses and arriving officers attempted to save the motorcyclist’s life. Lincoln Fire and Rescue took the man to the hospital where he died.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a man Friday night. LPD said a crash took place at N 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway at 10:15 p.m. with a 29-year-old motorcyclist that was traveling eastbound on Cornhusker Highway. Officers said the witnesses told them...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man allegedly uses gun to threaten people
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was lodged in jail by the Lincoln Police Department after reports of him threatening people with a handgun. LPD said police were dispatched to the area of the City Mission, 110 Q Street, Thursday at 12:30 a.m. Officers said they interviewed people and identified 24-year-old...
WOWT
Federal court sentences Lincoln man tp 20 years for distributing cocaine, fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell. The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system. Jesse...
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate missing for over two years was arrested in Las Vegas
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate disappeared from the Community Correctional Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) more than two years ago was arrested Friday in Las Vegas. Officers said Ronald Taylor was taken into custody after leaving CCC-L on May 21, 2020 with another inmate, Brandon Britton. Britton was found and arrested in Texas on June 5, 2020 before being returned to the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS).
KETV.com
Attorney for man accused in active shooter drill says law enforcement was notified before incident
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The attorney for the man accused ofconducting an active shooting drill without warning employees at Catholic Charities said law enforcement was notified about the exercise — and they believe there's video to prove it. John Channels, 27, was in Douglas County court Thursday for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
18-year-old arrested for murder of woman outside Plattsmouth
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — Cass County Nebraska investigators arrested an 18-year-old man Thursday for the murder of a woman in her home south of Plattsmouth. Jabari Parsons is held on suspicion of first degree murder in the death of Mary Blackwell. Blackwell, 55, was found in the living room of...
Sioux City Journal
Omaha man gets probation for pouring gas on Sioux City couple
SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man who bound a Sioux City couple in their home and poured gasoline on them has been placed on probation. Richard Polak, 43, pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary and second-degree arson, charges reduced from first-degree burglary and first-degree arson as part of a plea agreement.
News Channel Nebraska
Plattsmouth man suspected of stabbing death
PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports a fatal stabbing Thursday and the arrest of an 18-year-old homicide suspect. Deputies were dispatched at 3:11 p.m. to 9301 Highway 75 for a possible disturbance. The 911 caller, a short time later, reported a small fire in the living room and an adult female was laying on the floor.
1011now.com
Man arrested in Cass County homicide investigation
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KOLN) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a woman in eastern Cass County. Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home south of Plattsmouth on Highway 75 for a possible disturbance Thursday afternoon. On scene, investigators noted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Lincoln Police make arrest in Casey’s convenience store shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened Aug. 20 at a Casey’s convenience store in north Lincoln. Dominic Gomez, 18, was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Assault, Use of a Deadly Weapon To Commit a Felony and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.
KETV.com
Omaha man gets 17 years in federal prison for meth conspiracy
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha man will spend more than 17 years in a federal prison for his role in a meth conspiracy. There's no parole in federal prison. Twenty-three-year-old Jesse Neri and his brother delivered a pound of methamphetamine to an undercover officer at an Omaha business last year.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Omaha men sentenced on separate meth-related charges
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men from Omaha were sentenced today in federal court for separate meth-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 30-year-old Jonathon Miller was sentenced to 205 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous or deadly weapon. According to...
KETV.com
Friday night crash kills motorcyclist in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police say a motorcyclist was killed Friday night after running through a red light and crashing into a truck at 27th and Cornhusker. The name of the motorcyclist was not available Saturday morning. According to investigators, the 29-year-old motorcyclist was eastbound on Cornhusker Highway around...
KETV.com
Bond set for Papillion man facing felony child enticement charge
OMAHA, Neb. — A Papillion man is facing a felony child enticement charge. Omaha police say he followed teenagers, indicating he wanted to take a 14-year-old girl. A judge set bond at $150,000 for 42-year-old Brandon Kennedy. According to court documents, Kennedy followed the teenagers Friday afternoon on 24th...
kios.org
Arrest Follows Active Shooter Drill Gone Wrong
A man hired last spring to carry out what appeared to be an active shooting at an Omaha, Nebraska, charity — complete with actors smeared with fake blood — has been criminally charged. John Channels, of Omaha, was arrested and charged Tuesday with five counts of making terroristic threats and one weapons count. The incident happened May 19 when authorities say the 27-year-old Channels showed up at Omaha Catholic Charities firing blanks from a semiautomatic handgun and staging “victims” who appeared to have been wounded or killed. Police say the charity paid him $2,500 to test its workers’ preparedness for such an attack. The incident caused panic among the charity’s employees because they hadn't been told it was a drill.
iheart.com
18-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Cass County
(Cass Co., NE) -- An 18-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in Cass County. Jabari Parsons is accused of stabbing 55-year-old Mary Blackwell to death at a home near Plattsmouth Thursday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Blackwell's home to investigate a fire. That's where they say they found Blackwell dead and Parsons in her living room.
WOWT
Man accused of selling steroids through online business in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An IRS investigation has led to several people being charged in a steroid distribution conspiracy. Fernando Lopez-Reyes is allegedly involved in a six-person conspiracy to sell steroids, meth and other controlled substances. Lopez-Reyes entered a guilty plea in federal court in Omaha Friday afternoon. He will...
Comments / 0