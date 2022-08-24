ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local author turns personal journey into inspirational book for other dealing with mental health

By Tony Smith via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

Larry E. Roberts is an award-winning barber, entrepreneur and author.

Roberts tells ABC 7, he turned his personal struggle with mental health issue into book, which he promises will help others struggling with mental health. The book is titled " Out Of The Ashes I Rise ." It takes readers on Roberts personal journey as he overcomes mental health issues as he tries to empower others.

