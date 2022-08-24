Local author turns personal journey into inspirational book for other dealing with mental health
Larry E. Roberts is an award-winning barber, entrepreneur and author. Roberts tells ABC 7, he turned his personal struggle with mental health issue into book, which he promises will help others struggling with mental health. The book is titled " Out Of The Ashes I Rise ." It takes readers on Roberts personal journey as he overcomes mental health issues as he tries to empower others. For more on where you can purchase the book, click here .
