DHHR announces Healthy West Virginia Award winners
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, and Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as the winners of the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia award. The award recognizes advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices.
West Virginia Land Trust awarded over $25,000 in in support of Little Bluestone Community Forest project in Summers County
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The American Water Charitable Foundation recently announced five West Virginia organizations, including the West Virginia Land Trust(WVLT), as 2022 Water and Environment Grant recipients. The grant awarded $26,338 to West Virginia Land Trust in support of the Little Bluestone Community Forest project in Summers County. WVLT plans to acquire the property with grant funds this fall.
One Tank Trip: Appalachian Festival
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – This week’s One Tank Trip is staying local right here in Beckley. It’s the 25th annual Appalachian Festival, the city’s week-long signature event celebrating Appalachian culture and heritage in a number of unique ways. Although the event is organized by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, individuals, groups, and businesses around the region pitch in to contribute their own version of that culture.
Southern WV Joining Community Forces Presents “Welcome Home” Event for Military members, Veterans and their families
Glen Jean, WV (WOAY) – Southern West Virginia Joining Community Forces (SWVJCF) will host a Welcome Home event on Saturday, August 27, at the Glen Jean Armory from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The free event is open to current or former military personnel with valid military IDs and their families.
Charleston plans to transform former department store into sports complex
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia’s largest City has revealed its plans for the former Macy’s in the Charleston Town Center. The City plans to transform the location into the Capitol Sports Center, including an aquatic center, indoor turf field, elevated track, rock climbing wall, and wrestling, basketball, volleyball, and pickleball areas.
First ever motorcycle memorial ride to be held for a good cause, honoring a cherished member of the community
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – In honor of a cherished member of the community, Keith Von Scio, an inaugural memorial motorcycle ride will be held in his name. Von Scio died in a motorcyle accident on April 23, 2019. A long-time friend of Von Scio and the owner of Calacino’s Pizzeria in Beckley, Jeff Weeks plans to host the memorial ride this Saturday, August 27.
Studio M Hair Salon to give free haircuts to Summers County students on August 29 and 30
Hinton, WV (WOAY) – Community in Schools, Studio M Hair Salon, and NuSkool Scholars are partnering to give Summers County students free haircuts. The salon will provide haircuts for elementary students on Monday, August 29, and middle and high school students on Tuesday, August 30. The Studio M Hair...
32nd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup set for September 10
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The 32nd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup will take place on Saturday, September 10, from 8:00 am to noon. There will be cleanup sites along the Kanawha River in Fayette, Kanawha, and Putnam counties. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) advises anyone interested in participating in this year’s cleanup to register, so the department collects enough supplies for each location.
Carnegie Hall’s volunteer training scheduled for August 31
Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – Carnegie Hall is encouraging people to help keep the arts thriving and make new connections in their community by volunteering. The Hall is recruiting volunteers for the 2022-2023 season, conducting two volunteer orientations and training sessions on Wednesday, August 31. Trainees will only need to attend one session, and training is mandatory for ushering performances. The first session will be from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm, and the second is from 4:30 to 6:00 pm.
USDA invests in 14 West Virginia rural businesses to combat climate change
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh announced USDA will invest $121 million in critical infrastructure to combat climate change in rural America and help people living in vulnerable communities. USDA has awarded fourteen West Virginia businesses the Rural Energy for America Program grant, including two Nicholas and Raleigh County farms.
Tazewell County Career and Technical Center offering adult night classes this fall
Tazewell County, VA (WOAY) – Tazewell County Career and Technical College(TCCTC) will be offering night classes for adults this fall. Classes will begin in September with subjects including small engine, motorcycle & marine repair, auto service maintenance & light repair, and carpentry. Tuition costs $75.00 for each course, and courses will take from 15 to 30 days to complete.
National Guard steps in to help provide flood debris clean up
SMITHERS, GAULEY BRIDGE, WV (WOAY) – As more flood cleanup efforts are being made in the hard-hit areas of Fayette County, the National Guard has now come in to lend a hand. The guard was expected to make their way to the towns of Smithers and Gauley Bridge to assist in picking up debris left behind from the severe flooding. The areas were hit with flash flooding a little over a week ago.
An inspirational film Mission: JOY to come to the Historic Fayette Theater
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Mission: JOY is coming to the Historic Fayette Theater this Saturday, August 27 starting at 7 p.m. A deeply moving film with comedic elements, it features an unlikely bond between his Holiness the Dalai Lama and Arch Bishop Desmond TuTu. In this 90-minute film, the...
Blooms by Bessie’s expands to offer nationwide event management services
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Ashton Critchley, the new owner and operator of Blooms by Bessie’s, is expanding her company’s services to launch an event management service aptly named Events by Blooms. Critchley has an extensive background in corporate, private, and charity sector event management within the state.
Woman wins $100,000 top prize from lottery ticket bought in Tazewell County
Tazewell County, VA (WOAY) – A lucky woman walked into a Tazewell County Fast Mart and left $100,000 richer after winning the top prize of a Crossword 5X scratch lottery ticket. Lesa Wilson is the sixth and final top prize winner in the scratcher game. The chances of winning the top prize were 1 in 1,244,000, and the chances of winning any prize in the game were 1 in 3.83.
Two men facing charges following high speed police chase in Fayette County
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County authorities arrested two men following a high-speed pursuit in Oak Hill yesterday evening. Deputies patrolling the Hilltop area attempted to stop a vehicle for a minor traffic violation. The vehicle fled from deputies exceeding 100mph on Legends Highway, losing control and crashing into an abandoned house on Greenwood Loop Road.
Area resident responds to yesterday’s flash flooding as a result of punctured mine, says it’s nothing new
PAGE-KINCAID, WV (WOAY) – Here in Page-Kincaid, the clean-up process has begun after an old mine punctured yesterday, causing an immense amount of water. “The coal company I guess drilled into the old mine or something, and we had an extreme amount of high water that came down, and then about an hour later it came again as if something busted or something else happened, but there were two surges of it,” says local resident of the area, Denny Miller.
