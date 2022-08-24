Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – Carnegie Hall is encouraging people to help keep the arts thriving and make new connections in their community by volunteering. The Hall is recruiting volunteers for the 2022-2023 season, conducting two volunteer orientations and training sessions on Wednesday, August 31. Trainees will only need to attend one session, and training is mandatory for ushering performances. The first session will be from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm, and the second is from 4:30 to 6:00 pm.

LEWISBURG, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO