Brockway, PA

pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Introduce Warren County High School Students to Manufacturing Careers

Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for the Warren County Career Center through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to introduce Warren County School District high school students to the manufacturing industry as an alternative to the traditional higher education path. “Pursuing a career in the manufacturing industry is...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
City
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Hawaii State
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: Oil City at Warren Football

WARREN, Pa. – Watch live on the YDL Sports Network as Oil City travels to Warren for a District 10, Region 4 season-opening clash. Brian Hagberg and Andy Close are on the call from War Memorial Field in Warren. The game can be watched below or on our YouTube or Facebook channels.
OIL CITY, PA
d9and10sports.com

D9and10Sports to Video Broadcast Pair of Football Games Friday

WARREN, Pa. – D9and10Sports will be video broadcasting a pair of high school football games to kick off the season on Friday. In District 10, Oil City travels to Warren to take on the Dragons, while the Keystone Panthers will play host to the Coudersport Falcons in District 9 action.
WARREN, PA
WTAJ

Sportsbeat Game Of The Week: Tyrone vs Bellwood-Antis

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tyrone defeated Bellwood-Antis 27-12 to win the Backyard Brawl for the first time since 2018. The Golden Eagles scored on the opening possession. Facing a 3rd and 21 Ashton Walk connected with Ross Gampe for a 24 yard gain to set up the offense in the red zone. On 4th and goal, […]
TYRONE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

PennDOT Honors Two Local Women as Star of Excellence Recipients

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Wednesday recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. (Pictured above: Left to right, Amanda Olbeter and Karen Burkett. Two from PennDOT’s District 10, which represents...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

Grange brings families back together

CENTRE HALL — There are many state fairs across the country. One, the New York State Fair, happens to be near where my wife grew up. She could not wait to show me “her fair” after I had talked about “my fair.” Her brother had worked as an employee of the state fair, and her mother had worked in one of the stands selling food, and she had attended the fair growing up.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona church holds monthly food giveaway

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona church will be holding it’s monthly food giveaway and giving out products to the people. On Friday, The 2nd Avenue United Methodist Church at 130 Second Avenue, will be giving away food starting at 11 a.m. and going until they run out. Produce, eggs, milk, nectarines, bread, snack items, cheese, […]
ALTOONA, PA
State College

Free for All event invites the community to shop

STATE COLLEGE – On the last Saturday of every month, the community is invited to shop for free at Woodycrest United Methodist Church. The Free for All Shop offers donated clothing for all ages, housewares, small appliances, books, toys, backpacks, holiday decorations and more. Members of the church started...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Scottish Heights Golf Course Fire Damages Estimated at $700,000

SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in a maintenance building at Scottish Heights Golf Course in Snyder Township, Jefferson County. (Photo courtesy of Brockway Volunteer Hose Company.) According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the PSP Fire Marshal Unit responded to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

State College Connector Project

In recent years, the biggest question regarding a Centre County road construction project has been — “Where is the new roadway going to be built?” PennDOT is saying we’re about 6 weeks away from finding out the latest options. The State College Connector Project Area covers...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Three, all 80+, flown to UPMC after Elk County crash

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people, ranging from 82 to 84 years old, were flown to the hospital after a head-on crash in Elk County Friday morning, state police report. On Friday morning, Aug. 26, at around 9:16 a.m., a husband and wife from St. Marys were traveling in a Chevy Impala on Million […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Five Tasty Foods Found at the Centre County Grange Fair

CENTRE HALL, Pa. — If you’ve ever been to the Centre County Grange Fair, you’ll know that there are food stands as far as the eye can see. But having so many options can make decision making tough. Luckily for me, my good friend Matt Maney is...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

