d9and10sports.com
Smith Scores Seven Goals for Clearfield Girls; Freshman Schott Nets OT Winner for Port Allegany
INDIANA, Pa. – Elle Smith lit up the back of the net for seven goals as the Clearfield girls toppled Karns City, 10-1. Alyana Winters added two goals and Riley Ryen the other for Clearfield, which led 5-1 at halftime. Ryen also had three assists, while Smith had two,...
d9and10sports.com
Week 1 ’22 Football Recaps: Brockway Edges Kane, Hays Scores 4 TDs as DuBois Tops Karns City; Additional Exciting Games
BROCKWAY, Pa. – Trailing by two touchdowns midway through the second quarter, Brockway scored three straight touchdowns on its way to a 28-25 win over visiting Kane. The Rovers (1-0) were down 19-6 following a Ricky Zampogna 22-yard touchdown run for Kane with 5:47 to go before halftime. But...
d9and10sports.com
Clarion, Grove City Boys Capture Mega Match Wins Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club
TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Clarion’s Devon Lauer shot a 37 to earn medalist honors and lead Clarion to a KSAC mega match win at Cross Creek. It was the third-straight first-place finish for the Bobcats. The Bobcats had a team score of 206, outdistancing second-place Moniteau (232) by 26...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Introduce Warren County High School Students to Manufacturing Careers
Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for the Warren County Career Center through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to introduce Warren County School District high school students to the manufacturing industry as an alternative to the traditional higher education path. “Pursuing a career in the manufacturing industry is...
d9and10sports.com
Week 1 ’22 D10 Football Recaps: Reynolds’ Wagner, Oil City’s Knox, McDowell’s Simmons Run Wild in Wins
WARREN, Pa. – Ethen Knox picked up right where he left off last season, rushing for 291 yards and accounting for five total touchdowns in a 58-24 Region 4 win over Warren. Knox scored on runs of 28, 2, 6, and 65 yards and also was on the receiving end of a 64-yard strike from Dan Ley to open the scoring.
Northern Cambria, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cambria Heights High School football team will have a game with Northern Cambria High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Cambria Heights High SchoolNorthern Cambria High School.
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Oil City at Warren Football
WARREN, Pa. – Watch live on the YDL Sports Network as Oil City travels to Warren for a District 10, Region 4 season-opening clash. Brian Hagberg and Andy Close are on the call from War Memorial Field in Warren. The game can be watched below or on our YouTube or Facebook channels.
d9and10sports.com
Generational Wealth Management Extra Point Show with JB Graphics on the YDL Sports Network (W1 ’22)
The High School football Extra Point show is brought to you by John M. Bongiovanni, Adam Jack, and Lucas Slezak of Generational Wealth Management with offices in Bradford and Erie. The show runs every Friday night during the high school football season.
d9and10sports.com
Watch/Listen Live: Coudersport at Keystone on D9and10Sports and C-93, 92.7 FM
KNOX, Pa. – Watch/Listen live as Coudersport takes on Keystone in District 9 football action from Keystone High School. Chris Rossetti and Dave Constantino will have the call of the action, which can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels and also be heard live on C-93, 92.7 FM.
d9and10sports.com
D9and10Sports to Video Broadcast Pair of Football Games Friday
WARREN, Pa. – D9and10Sports will be video broadcasting a pair of high school football games to kick off the season on Friday. In District 10, Oil City travels to Warren to take on the Dragons, while the Keystone Panthers will play host to the Coudersport Falcons in District 9 action.
Sportsbeat Game Of The Week: Tyrone vs Bellwood-Antis
TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tyrone defeated Bellwood-Antis 27-12 to win the Backyard Brawl for the first time since 2018. The Golden Eagles scored on the opening possession. Facing a 3rd and 21 Ashton Walk connected with Ross Gampe for a 24 yard gain to set up the offense in the red zone. On 4th and goal, […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
PennDOT Honors Two Local Women as Star of Excellence Recipients
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Wednesday recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. (Pictured above: Left to right, Amanda Olbeter and Karen Burkett. Two from PennDOT’s District 10, which represents...
d9and10sports.com
A new year for D9 football: Clearfield’s Janocko chases 300th win
It’s another cycle and new setup in the 22-team District 9 Football League as the season gets ready to start Friday night. See this week’s picks • JB Graphics Fan Picks • District 10 Previews. All of the district’s teams minus Clearfield and Curwensville were regrouped...
State College
Grange brings families back together
CENTRE HALL — There are many state fairs across the country. One, the New York State Fair, happens to be near where my wife grew up. She could not wait to show me “her fair” after I had talked about “my fair.” Her brother had worked as an employee of the state fair, and her mother had worked in one of the stands selling food, and she had attended the fair growing up.
Altoona church holds monthly food giveaway
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona church will be holding it’s monthly food giveaway and giving out products to the people. On Friday, The 2nd Avenue United Methodist Church at 130 Second Avenue, will be giving away food starting at 11 a.m. and going until they run out. Produce, eggs, milk, nectarines, bread, snack items, cheese, […]
State College
Free for All event invites the community to shop
STATE COLLEGE – On the last Saturday of every month, the community is invited to shop for free at Woodycrest United Methodist Church. The Free for All Shop offers donated clothing for all ages, housewares, small appliances, books, toys, backpacks, holiday decorations and more. Members of the church started...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Scottish Heights Golf Course Fire Damages Estimated at $700,000
SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in a maintenance building at Scottish Heights Golf Course in Snyder Township, Jefferson County. (Photo courtesy of Brockway Volunteer Hose Company.) According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the PSP Fire Marshal Unit responded to...
fox8tv.com
State College Connector Project
In recent years, the biggest question regarding a Centre County road construction project has been — “Where is the new roadway going to be built?” PennDOT is saying we’re about 6 weeks away from finding out the latest options. The State College Connector Project Area covers...
Three, all 80+, flown to UPMC after Elk County crash
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people, ranging from 82 to 84 years old, were flown to the hospital after a head-on crash in Elk County Friday morning, state police report. On Friday morning, Aug. 26, at around 9:16 a.m., a husband and wife from St. Marys were traveling in a Chevy Impala on Million […]
Lancaster Farming
Five Tasty Foods Found at the Centre County Grange Fair
CENTRE HALL, Pa. — If you’ve ever been to the Centre County Grange Fair, you’ll know that there are food stands as far as the eye can see. But having so many options can make decision making tough. Luckily for me, my good friend Matt Maney is...
