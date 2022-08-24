Read full article on original website
woay.com
Studio M Hair Salon to give free haircuts to Summers County students on August 29 and 30
Hinton, WV (WOAY) – Community in Schools, Studio M Hair Salon, and NuSkool Scholars are partnering to give Summers County students free haircuts. The salon will provide haircuts for elementary students on Monday, August 29, and middle and high school students on Tuesday, August 30. The Studio M Hair...
Community Back to School Bash announced
GLEN DANIEL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Members of the Raleigh County Community are gearing up for a Back to School Bash set to take place on Monday. The event will be free and open to the community, and is scheduled to be held Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Liberty High School football field.
wchstv.com
School canceled Friday at Van Elementary School in Boone County due to lack of staffing
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Boone County school officials announced there would be no school Friday at Van Elementary School due to a lack of staffing. In a tweet posted about 6:40 a.m., Boone County Schools said school was being called off on Friday because there was a large number of staff members off and a lack of available substitutes to safely supervise the students.
woay.com
First ever motorcycle memorial ride to be held for a good cause, honoring a cherished member of the community
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – In honor of a cherished member of the community, Keith Von Scio, an inaugural memorial motorcycle ride will be held in his name. Von Scio died in a motorcyle accident on April 23, 2019. A long-time friend of Von Scio and the owner of Calacino’s Pizzeria in Beckley, Jeff Weeks plans to host the memorial ride this Saturday, August 27.
WSAZ
Elementary school closes after COVID outbreak
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thursday morning, Van Elementary School officials in Boone County sent students home early after it was determined there weren’t enough teachers to safely supervise students. Superintendent Matthew Riggs said the reason they didn’t have enough teachers is because of a COVID outbreak, along with...
woay.com
Carnegie Hall’s volunteer training scheduled for August 31
Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – Carnegie Hall is encouraging people to help keep the arts thriving and make new connections in their community by volunteering. The Hall is recruiting volunteers for the 2022-2023 season, conducting two volunteer orientations and training sessions on Wednesday, August 31. Trainees will only need to attend one session, and training is mandatory for ushering performances. The first session will be from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm, and the second is from 4:30 to 6:00 pm.
Summers County author to hold book signing in Lewisburg
Lewisburg, W.Va., (Hinton News) - Summers County author Heather Day Gilbert will be conducting a book signing at A New Chapter Bookstore in Lewisburg, WV on October 7 from 6-8 PM. Heather is the award-winning author of 20 novels, and many of them are set in her native West Virginia. Heather will be selling books from her bestselling Barks & Beans Cafe cozy mystery series, which is set in Lewisburg, WV, her Hemlock Creek Suspense series, which is set near The Greenbrier Resort, as well as her latest Viking historical romance, To Love a Viking. The Barks & Beans Cafe is a six-book series featuring a fictional Lewisburg cafe where folks can pet shelter dogs...and where murder sometimes pays a visit. Some of the local highlights Heather has woven into her mysteries thus far include the West Virginia State Fair, the Greenbrier Resort, the caverns, the fall giant flea market, and the legend of the Greenbrier ghost. You can find all Heather's books and sign up for her newsletter updates at heatherdaygilbert.com. The post Summers County author to hold book signing in Lewisburg appeared first on The Hinton News.
wvexplorer.com
Winona, WV, from Garvey House
The upper town of Winona appears in a photograph taken from the Garvey House Bed and Breakfast. The image is part of a larger panoramic photograph on display at the house.
lootpress.com
Powerhouse near Beckley found eligible for national register
RALEIGH, WV (WV EXPLORER) — A landmark industrial building near Beckley, West Virginia, has been determined to be eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. The former powerhouse for the Raleigh Coal & Coke Company—perhaps best known for the swastika motif that decorates its trim—was found eligible based on its architectural and industrial importance, according to Cody Straley of the State Historic Preservation Office.
WSAZ
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Winfield High School
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ kicks off the high school football season with a pep rally at Winfield High School. Winfield hosts Hurricane High School Friday, August 26 for a 7:30 p.m. matchup.
woay.com
DHHR announces Healthy West Virginia Award winners
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, and Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as the winners of the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia award. The award recognizes advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices.
woay.com
Southern WV Joining Community Forces Presents “Welcome Home” Event for Military members, Veterans and their families
Glen Jean, WV (WOAY) – Southern West Virginia Joining Community Forces (SWVJCF) will host a Welcome Home event on Saturday, August 27, at the Glen Jean Armory from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The free event is open to current or former military personnel with valid military IDs and their families.
woay.com
32nd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup set for September 10
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The 32nd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup will take place on Saturday, September 10, from 8:00 am to noon. There will be cleanup sites along the Kanawha River in Fayette, Kanawha, and Putnam counties. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) advises anyone interested in participating in this year’s cleanup to register, so the department collects enough supplies for each location.
wchstv.com
Loved ones look for answers after burial plot mistakes at Kanawha County cemetery
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kathleen Ciappina's daughter was buried at Montgomery Memorial Park in Kanawha County in July, but not in the plot she should have been. "Of course, right away I saw it was the wrong spot for her to be in," Ciappina said. "But what am I going to say at that point? I'm going to make a scene the day we are burying her? No."
Wyoming County Community Grant Program Now Accepting Applications
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Wyoming County Community Fund and the Beckley Area Foundation are now accepting applications for the Wyoming County Community Grant Program! Nonprofit organizations and public institutions, schools, and municipalities with a special interest in completing projects that serve Wyoming County are encouraged to apply.
City of Princeton Announces Speed Limit Change on South Wickham Ave. from 30 to 25
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Princeton’s City Manager, Mike Webb, recently instructed the City’s Public Works Department to replace the two 30 miles per hour signs on South Wickham with 25 miles per hour signage. This change was also approved by the Princeton Police Department. It will impact...
lootpress.com
Teen student arrested on terroristic threat charge
SHADY SPRING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A teenager was taken into custody Friday evening after threatening potentially lethal violence against fellow students. Reports from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office indicate that deputies were called regarding threats made by a 14 year old juvenile to “shoot up” Shady Spring High School.
woay.com
One Tank Trip: Appalachian Festival
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – This week’s One Tank Trip is staying local right here in Beckley. It’s the 25th annual Appalachian Festival, the city’s week-long signature event celebrating Appalachian culture and heritage in a number of unique ways. Although the event is organized by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, individuals, groups, and businesses around the region pitch in to contribute their own version of that culture.
wvpublic.org
Breakdowns In The Food Supply Chain And Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, we hear about breakdowns in the food supply chain from suppliers to grocery stores, including Buzz Food Service in Charleston, which is trying to alleviate the problem by training new, local butchers. Folkways reporter Zack Harold has the story. Also, in this show, this week...
wchsnetwork.com
Abduction arrest in Kanawha County
A Kanawha County woman is in custody charged with abducting her young son. Police arrested Sarah Evelyn Hall, 43, of South Charleston, early Saturday morning after issuing an AMBER alert. It’s alleged Hall took her son, Carter Fulks, 4, from a home in the Alum Creek area late Friday. The...
