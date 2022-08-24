Read full article on original website
Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
Dylan Moore in Mariners' dugout Thursday
Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Triston McKenzie and the Cleveland Guardians. Adam Frazier will replace Moore on second base and bat seventh. Frazier has a $2,500 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.6 FanDuel...
Juan Soto (back) in Padres' lineup Saturday night
San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Soto is getting the nod in right field, batting second in the order versus Royals starter Daniel Lynch. Our models project Soto for 1.2 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI...
Willson Contreras starting Friday for Chicago
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Contreras is getting the nod behind the plate, batting second in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Contreras for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Kolten Wong in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is starting Saturday in the teams' game against the Chicago Cubs. Wong is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Wong for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.9...
Nick Madrigal not in Cubs' lineup for Thursday matinee
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals. Madrigal will yield second base and leadoff duties to Zach McKinstry on Thursday afternoon. Christopher Morel will start on third base and bat ninth. McKinstry...
Nolan Arenado absent for Cardinals Thursday afternoon
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Arenado the day off after he was ejected in the third inning on Wednesday night. Tommy Edman will cover third base and bat seventh. Paul DeJong will start at shortstop and hit eighth.
Franchy Cordero sitting Saturday afternoon for Boston
Boston Red Sox outfielder Franchy Cordero is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Cordero is being replaced at first base by Bobby Dalbec versus Rays starter Jeffrey Springs. In 257 plate appearances this season, Cordero has a .226 batting average with a...
Kyle Stowers kept on Baltimore's bench on Saturday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Houston Astros. Stowers will rest on the road after Anthony Santander was positioned in left field, Ryan McKenna was aligned in center, and Cedric Mullins was chosen as Baltimore's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 16 batted...
Zack Short in Tigers' lineup Saturday night
Detroit Tigers infielder Zack Short is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Short is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Rangers starter Dallas Keuchel. Our models project Short for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.9...
Baltimore's Ryan McKenna taking over center field on Saturday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Houston Astros. McKenna will patrol center field after Cedric Mullins was named Baltimore's designated hitter, Anthony Santander was moved to left, and Kyle Stowers was benched. In a matchup against Houston's Jose Urquidy, our models project McKenna...
Will Smith batting cleanup for Dodgers on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting in Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Smith will take over catching duties after Austin Barnes was benched in Miami. In a matchup against Tommy Nance, our models project Smith to score 12.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,700.
Trayce Thompson in left field for Dodgers on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Thompson will take over in left field after Joey Gallo was benched versus Miami's right-hander Tommy Nance. numberFire's models project Thompson to score 11.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
A.J. Pollock hitting fifth for White Sox on Friday
Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is starting in Friday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pollock will man right field after Gavin Sheets was given the night off in Chicago. numberFire's models project Pollock to score 10.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
Jordan Luplow starting for Arizona on Friday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Luplow is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus White Sox starter Johnny Cueto. Our models project Luplow for 0.6 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
Manuel Margot in lineup Saturday for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Margot is getting the nod in right field, batting second in the order versus Red Sox starter Rich Hill. Our models project Margot for 1.2 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
Alex Verdugo sitting for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Verdugo will move to the bench on Thursday with Tommy Pham starting in left field. Pham will bat first versus right-hander Kevin Gausman and Toronto. numberFire's models project Pham for...
Xander Bogaerts batting fourth for Boston on Thursday
Boston Red Sox infielder Xander Bogaerts is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Bogaerts will start at shortstop on Thursday and bat fourth versus right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays. Franchy Cordero returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bogaerts for 12.2 FanDuel...
3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 8/25/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
Rays starting Taylor Walls at shortstop on Friday night
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Taylor Walls is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Walls will operate the shortstop position after Yu Chang was given the night off in Boston. numberFire's models project Walls to score 9.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
