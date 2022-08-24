ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Dylan Moore in Mariners' dugout Thursday

Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Triston McKenzie and the Cleveland Guardians. Adam Frazier will replace Moore on second base and bat seventh. Frazier has a $2,500 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.6 FanDuel...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Juan Soto (back) in Padres' lineup Saturday night

San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Soto is getting the nod in right field, batting second in the order versus Royals starter Daniel Lynch. Our models project Soto for 1.2 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Willson Contreras starting Friday for Chicago

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Contreras is getting the nod behind the plate, batting second in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Contreras for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Lucas Giolito
Person
Adley Rutschman
Person
Rafael Devers
numberfire.com

Kolten Wong in Brewers' Saturday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is starting Saturday in the teams' game against the Chicago Cubs. Wong is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Wong for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.9...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Nick Madrigal not in Cubs' lineup for Thursday matinee

Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals. Madrigal will yield second base and leadoff duties to Zach McKinstry on Thursday afternoon. Christopher Morel will start on third base and bat ninth. McKinstry...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Nolan Arenado absent for Cardinals Thursday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Arenado the day off after he was ejected in the third inning on Wednesday night. Tommy Edman will cover third base and bat seventh. Paul DeJong will start at shortstop and hit eighth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Franchy Cordero sitting Saturday afternoon for Boston

Boston Red Sox outfielder Franchy Cordero is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Cordero is being replaced at first base by Bobby Dalbec versus Rays starter Jeffrey Springs. In 257 plate appearances this season, Cordero has a .226 batting average with a...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#Baltimore Orioles#Baseball Player#Boston Red Sox#Gpp#Dfs Sharpstack#Philadelphia Phillies#The Cincinnati Reds#Fangraphs
numberfire.com

Kyle Stowers kept on Baltimore's bench on Saturday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Houston Astros. Stowers will rest on the road after Anthony Santander was positioned in left field, Ryan McKenna was aligned in center, and Cedric Mullins was chosen as Baltimore's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 16 batted...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Zack Short in Tigers' lineup Saturday night

Detroit Tigers infielder Zack Short is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Short is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Rangers starter Dallas Keuchel. Our models project Short for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.9...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Baltimore's Ryan McKenna taking over center field on Saturday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Houston Astros. McKenna will patrol center field after Cedric Mullins was named Baltimore's designated hitter, Anthony Santander was moved to left, and Kyle Stowers was benched. In a matchup against Houston's Jose Urquidy, our models project McKenna...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Will Smith batting cleanup for Dodgers on Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting in Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Smith will take over catching duties after Austin Barnes was benched in Miami. In a matchup against Tommy Nance, our models project Smith to score 12.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,700.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Trayce Thompson in left field for Dodgers on Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Thompson will take over in left field after Joey Gallo was benched versus Miami's right-hander Tommy Nance. numberFire's models project Thompson to score 11.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

A.J. Pollock hitting fifth for White Sox on Friday

Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is starting in Friday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pollock will man right field after Gavin Sheets was given the night off in Chicago. numberFire's models project Pollock to score 10.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Jordan Luplow starting for Arizona on Friday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Luplow is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus White Sox starter Johnny Cueto. Our models project Luplow for 0.6 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Manuel Margot in lineup Saturday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Margot is getting the nod in right field, batting second in the order versus Red Sox starter Rich Hill. Our models project Margot for 1.2 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Alex Verdugo sitting for Red Sox on Thursday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Verdugo will move to the bench on Thursday with Tommy Pham starting in left field. Pham will bat first versus right-hander Kevin Gausman and Toronto. numberFire's models project Pham for...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Xander Bogaerts batting fourth for Boston on Thursday

Boston Red Sox infielder Xander Bogaerts is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Bogaerts will start at shortstop on Thursday and bat fourth versus right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays. Franchy Cordero returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bogaerts for 12.2 FanDuel...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 8/25/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Rays starting Taylor Walls at shortstop on Friday night

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Taylor Walls is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Walls will operate the shortstop position after Yu Chang was given the night off in Boston. numberFire's models project Walls to score 9.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy