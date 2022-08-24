Read full article on original website
msn.com
Three arrested, meth seized in two separate investigations in Villisca, Iowa
VILLISCA, Iowa (WOWT) - Two drug investigations in Montgomery County ended with three arrests. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, two search warrants were executed in two separate narcotics investigations on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 in Villisca, Iowa - a town southeast of Council Bluffs. One investigation...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a man Friday night. LPD said a crash took place at N 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway at 10:15 p.m. with a 29-year-old motorcyclist that was traveling eastbound on Cornhusker Highway. Officers said the witnesses told them...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash
(KFOR Lincoln August 27, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash at North 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29-year-old Lincoln man. On Friday at 10:15 pm, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching North 27 Street. Witnesses reported the motorcycle was speeding and the driver ran the red light. The motorcycle collided with a truck that was southbound on North 27 Street. Witnesses and arriving officers attempted to save the motorcyclist’s life. Lincoln Fire and Rescue took the man to the hospital where he died.
1011now.com
Man arrested in Cass County homicide investigation
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KOLN) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a woman in eastern Cass County. Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home south of Plattsmouth on Highway 75 for a possible disturbance Thursday afternoon. On scene, investigators noted...
WOWT
Nebraska inmate convicted for murder dies in custody
TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at a state correction facility has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Corrections, 41-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on charges in Lancaster County for first-degree murder and...
kmaland.com
Motorcyclist injured in Cass County crash
(Atlantic) – A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a three-vehicle wreck in Cass County Saturday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 26-year-old Carlos Alberto Espinoza Herrera was driving a 2012 Honda motorcycle on Interstate 80 north of Atlantic around 6 a.m. The patrol says Herrera attempted to merge from the shoulder into the outside lane of traffic, when the motorcycle collided with a 2017 GMC Sierra driven by 36-year-old Shayne C. Songer of La Vista, Nebraska.
KETV.com
Friday night crash kills motorcyclist in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police say a motorcyclist was killed Friday night after running through a red light and crashing into a truck at 27th and Cornhusker. The name of the motorcyclist was not available Saturday morning. According to investigators, the 29-year-old motorcyclist was eastbound on Cornhusker Highway around...
Red Oak Police Arrest Man for Probation Violation
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 29-year-old Isaias Guerra on Friday in the 1800 block of E. Summit Street on a warrant for a probation violation on an original charge of attempted burglary 2nd degree, a class D felony. Officers transported Guerra to the Montgomery County Jail and held him...
KETV.com
18-year-old arrested for murder of woman outside Plattsmouth
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — Cass County Nebraska investigators arrested an 18-year-old man Thursday for the murder of a woman in her home south of Plattsmouth. Jabari Parsons is held on suspicion of first degree murder in the death of Mary Blackwell. Blackwell, 55, was found in the living room of...
iheart.com
18-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Cass County
(Cass Co., NE) -- An 18-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in Cass County. Jabari Parsons is accused of stabbing 55-year-old Mary Blackwell to death at a home near Plattsmouth Thursday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Blackwell's home to investigate a fire. That's where they say they found Blackwell dead and Parsons in her living room.
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate missing for over two years was arrested in Las Vegas
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate disappeared from the Community Correctional Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) more than two years ago was arrested Friday in Las Vegas. Officers said Ronald Taylor was taken into custody after leaving CCC-L on May 21, 2020 with another inmate, Brandon Britton. Britton was found and arrested in Texas on June 5, 2020 before being returned to the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS).
News Channel Nebraska
LPD searching for missing autistic child
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln are searching for a missing nine-year-old autistic child. According to Lincoln Police, Joshua Beltz has been missing from his home in the area of N. 1st and Belmont since approximately 2:30 p.m. Those close to Beltz say that he tends to hid in the...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Omaha men sentenced on separate meth-related charges
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men from Omaha were sentenced today in federal court for separate meth-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 30-year-old Jonathon Miller was sentenced to 205 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous or deadly weapon. According to...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Man cited for driving with suspended license
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department cited and lodged a man in jail for multiple offenses. LPD said the Gang Unit Investigators saw 25-year-old Theodore Sachtleben driving a vehicle in the area of 30th and Capital Parkway on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. Officers said they knew Sachtleben had a...
News Channel Nebraska
House fire in southwest Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several rural fire departments responded to a large house fire near Denton Saturday morning. The fire on 8109 W Denton Road was reported around 11:50 a.m. Details are still limited, but witnesses reported seeing heavy smoke. A rural home is located in the area of the...
Montgomery County Man arrested on Page County Warrant
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 37-year-old Randon Daniel Phelps of Red Oak on Thursday in the 2400 block on North 8th Street on a Page County warrant for failure to appear. Officers transported Phelps to the Montgomery County Jail on a $3,000 bond.
kjan.com
Clarinda woman arrested on a FTA warrant
Deputies with the Page County Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday, arrested 35-year-old Amy Noelle Hudson, of Clarinda. Hudson was taken into custody on a Page County Warrant for Failure to Appear on original charges of Public Intoxication and Interference with Official Acts. Hudson was arrested at her residence in Clarinda. Hudson...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD arrests 18-year-old in connection to Casey's shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to a weekend shooting at a Lincoln Casey's. 18-year-old Dominic Gomez is charged with first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and unlawful discharge of a firearm. Police initially responded to the Casey's convenience store at...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man allegedly uses gun to threaten people
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was lodged in jail by the Lincoln Police Department after reports of him threatening people with a handgun. LPD said police were dispatched to the area of the City Mission, 110 Q Street, Thursday at 12:30 a.m. Officers said they interviewed people and identified 24-year-old...
WOWT
Man accused of selling steroids through online business in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An IRS investigation has led to several people being charged in a steroid distribution conspiracy. Fernando Lopez-Reyes is allegedly involved in a six-person conspiracy to sell steroids, meth and other controlled substances. Lopez-Reyes entered a guilty plea in federal court in Omaha Friday afternoon. He will...
