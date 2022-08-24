(KFOR Lincoln August 27, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash at North 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29-year-old Lincoln man. On Friday at 10:15 pm, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching North 27 Street. Witnesses reported the motorcycle was speeding and the driver ran the red light. The motorcycle collided with a truck that was southbound on North 27 Street. Witnesses and arriving officers attempted to save the motorcyclist’s life. Lincoln Fire and Rescue took the man to the hospital where he died.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO