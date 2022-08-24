ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix’s Lou gives Allison Janney the John Wick role she’s always needed

Allison Janney has always been a badass, from her fierce, no-nonsense performance as press secretary and eventual chief of staff C.J. Cregg on The West Wing to a long string of similarly frank and forceful roles in movies from The Help to I, Tonya. But Netflix’s upcoming movie Lou finds a new kind of role for her, as the kind of “secret ass-kicker with a sordid, submerged past” character that movies like John Wick and Nobody have made into a screen staple over the past decade-plus.
Glamour

Twilight Star Taylor Lautner Says Jacob and Renesmee Are Currently Living ‘Happy Ever After’

Taylor Lautner is willing to reprise his role as Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga and he has some thoughts on how the franchise's main werewolf is doing now. In an interview with E! News on August 25, the actor shared that he would be happy to return to the franchise that launched his career in 2008. Lautner starred as Jacob in all four movies alongside Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, who played Bella Swan and her broody vampire boyfriend Edward Cullen, respectively.
Us Weekly

Paul Wesley and Wife Ines de Ramon’s Relationship Timeline

Happily ever after for Stefan Salvatore? Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon have been married since 2019, offering glimpses into their life with their dog, Gregory, over the years. The Vampire Diaries alum started dating Anita Ko Jewelry’s head of wholesale following his split from Phoebe Tonkin. Us Weekly confirmed in 2017 that the former CW stars ended their on-again, off-again romance after four years. Wesley was also previously married to actress Torrey DeVitto. Their reps told Us in 2013 that the spouses had “decided to amicably split” after two years of marriage.
Fox News

Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies

Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
Page Six

Anne Heche once ‘warned’ Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres

Anne Heche tried to warn Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres, the late actress revealed in a resurfaced episode of her podcast. The “Six Days Seven Nights” star, who died at age 53 last Friday after sustaining severe injuries when she plowed her car into a house, explained to her co-host, Heather Duffy, that de Rossi thought dating the former talk show host would make her a “poster child” for a gay relationship. “I warned Portia,” she said in a June 2021 episode of “Better Together.” “Portia even asked me about Ellen before she came to my wedding [to Coleman Laffoon],...
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
E! News

How Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Is Causing "Tension" Between Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz

Watch: Raquel Leviss Dishes on Seeing Ex James Kennedy for First Time. Vanderpump Rules fans think they've seen this film before, and they didn't like the ending. Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding brought many of the Bravo series' stars to Cancun this week, but the trip hasn't been idyllic for everyone—namely, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. A source tells E! News that Tom and co-star Raquel Leviss have been getting closer, which Katie isn't exactly thrilled about. As such, the flirtationship has become a source of "tension" for the formerly friendly exes, the insider shared.
EW.com

Jason Momoa says his Fast X villain is 'androgynous' and 'sadistic' opposite Vin Diesel

Jason Momoa has teased that there might be a gender-bending edge to his villain in the upcoming blockbuster sequel Fast X. "He's evil and quirky and androgynous," Momoa told Entertainment Tonight Tuesday of the nefarious character he'll portray in the automobile-centric action flick. "He's very sadistic and fun. It's very bizarre. It's so fun. I haven't played a villain in a long time."
wonderwall.com

'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos

Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
