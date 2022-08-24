Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Sutherland votes to send abortion ban to November Ballot
SUTHERLAND, Neb. -- Another small town is putting the abortion issue up to its residents. Sutherland has joined the growing list of towns entering the discussion. Their village board Wednesday approved a resolution instructing the Lincoln County Clerk's Office to verify whether or not a petition drive has enough signatures to place a local abortion ban on the November ballot.
York News-Times
2 senior care facilities in Lexington to close
LEXINGTON — Plum Creek Care Center and WEL-Life assisted living at Lexington announced they will close this fall. Lantis Enterprises, the South Dakota-based owners of the facilities, said residents and staff were told Wednesday. Lantis has not yet responded to questions about the closure. Lantis Enterprises operates 21 long-term...
KSNB Local4
Cozad man charged after fight at gentlemen’s club
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad man faces two weapons charges in connection with a fight between motorcycle gangs last month at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek. Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with felony possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
Man accused of assaulting girlfriend, ramming her car near Sutherland Reservoir
SUTHERLAND, Neb.-A man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and rammed her car. On Friday at around 7:51 a.m., deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of two vehicles parked on State Farm Rd., just west of Sutherland Reservoir. A deputy arrived on...
Nebraska troopers locate more than 60 pounds of meth, fentanyl inside foam statues
Two people were arrested after a significant amount of meth and fentanyl was found in foam statues.
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
1 warrant: Failure to appear or comply; theft- shoplifting. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine. 1 warrant: Probation Violation- revocation of post release supervision; operate motor vehicle to avoid felony arrest. Travis L. Carroll. Age: 37. 1 warrant: Domestic assault; child abuse/neglect. Carlos A. Falcon-Reyes. Age: 19. 2 warrants:...
News Channel Nebraska
Bison stampede over Haymakers in 2022 home opener 34-7
MCCOOK, Neb. -- The McCook Bison earned their first win of the 2022 high school football season Friday, beating the Cozad Haymakers by a score of 34-7. It was all McCook in the first half as senior quarterback Adam Dugger found the endzone twice, once with a one-yard QB sneak and another time with an 82-yard run.
