News Channel Nebraska

Sutherland votes to send abortion ban to November Ballot

SUTHERLAND, Neb. -- Another small town is putting the abortion issue up to its residents. Sutherland has joined the growing list of towns entering the discussion. Their village board Wednesday approved a resolution instructing the Lincoln County Clerk's Office to verify whether or not a petition drive has enough signatures to place a local abortion ban on the November ballot.
York News-Times

2 senior care facilities in Lexington to close

LEXINGTON — Plum Creek Care Center and WEL-Life assisted living at Lexington announced they will close this fall. Lantis Enterprises, the South Dakota-based owners of the facilities, said residents and staff were told Wednesday. Lantis has not yet responded to questions about the closure. Lantis Enterprises operates 21 long-term...
KSNB Local4

Cozad man charged after fight at gentlemen’s club

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad man faces two weapons charges in connection with a fight between motorcycle gangs last month at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek. Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with felony possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

1 warrant: Failure to appear or comply; theft- shoplifting. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine. 1 warrant: Probation Violation- revocation of post release supervision; operate motor vehicle to avoid felony arrest. Travis L. Carroll. Age: 37. 1 warrant: Domestic assault; child abuse/neglect. Carlos A. Falcon-Reyes. Age: 19. 2 warrants:...
News Channel Nebraska

Bison stampede over Haymakers in 2022 home opener 34-7

MCCOOK, Neb. -- The McCook Bison earned their first win of the 2022 high school football season Friday, beating the Cozad Haymakers by a score of 34-7. It was all McCook in the first half as senior quarterback Adam Dugger found the endzone twice, once with a one-yard QB sneak and another time with an 82-yard run.
