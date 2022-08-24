MCCOOK, Neb. -- The McCook Bison earned their first win of the 2022 high school football season Friday, beating the Cozad Haymakers by a score of 34-7. It was all McCook in the first half as senior quarterback Adam Dugger found the endzone twice, once with a one-yard QB sneak and another time with an 82-yard run.

MCCOOK, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO