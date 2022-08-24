I used to get up on Saturday mornings and drive all the way to Snowville. For breakfast at Mollie’s Café. When gas was cheap and before the pandemic. I decided to make a return visit this past weekend. For decades, Millie’s was operated on by the grandmother of a friend. His sister waited on tables. She was a devout Minnesota Vikings fan, and we used to talk football as I ate my massive and delicious breakfast. The grandmother passed away, and the sister found work at the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

