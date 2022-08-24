Read full article on original website
Related
Herald-Journal
Correction: Smithfield taking its own course on garbage collection
An Aug. 12 article on garbage issues in Cache Valley gave an inaccurate impression that the towns of Smithfield, Lewiston and Richmond were working together — outside of a countywide consortium — to arrange for new trash-hauling services. Smithfield Mayor Kris Monson said this week that her town is going its own direction to replace the service Logan plans to suspend for all valley towns in the near future. She said Smithfield has yet to finalize the details of its plan.
kvnutalk
Cache County Assessor retires after 32 years in office – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY – Members of the Cache County Council saluted outgoing County Assessor Kathleen Howell at their regular meeting Tuesday on the eve of her retirement. In a proclamation honoring Howell’s outstanding and distinguished career, Council Chair Barbara Y. Tidwell credited her with being “instrumental in establishing long-standing, nationwide tax assessing policies” and with earning the profound mutual respect and the lasting friendships of colleagues across the state.
Firefighters save multiple homes from Fort Hall wildfire
FORT HALL — Firefighters were able to save multiple homes from a wildfire that ignited on the Fort Hall Reservation late Wednesday afternoon. The blaze was first reported around 4:30 p.m. and scorched about 64 acres of farmland in the area of Ferry Butte Road and Highway 91 despite the fact rain was falling at the time, authorities said. Strong winds pushed the fire toward multiple nearby homes but firefighters...
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Smokin’ Buds serves award-winning ribs, sauce and ‘pillowy heavens of pork’
CHUBBUCK — While living in Kansas City in 2008, Ryan “Bud” Matthews “fell into some friends” who were involved in that region’s competitive cooking scene. He took notes, learned from the best, and started competitive cooking himself the same year. Then, his passion, combined with a lack of barbecue options in southeastern Idaho, led to a career change in 2021 when he launched his food truck — Smokin’ Buds BBQ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello man paralyzed in officer-involved shooting files lawsuit
POCATELLO — A lawsuit has been filed by a Pocatello man who claims police used excessive force when they shot him five times, paralyzing him from the chest down. Along with shooting then-28-year-old Jake Lee Sheeler, the officers involved misrepresented the facts of the incident to medical care providers at Portneuf Medical Center, the lawsuit alleges. Officers also “fabricate(d) justification” during an investigation, the lawsuit filed on July 22 further claims.
Local man dies in fiery wreck that shut down I-15 northbound for hours
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 12:51 A.M on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 71.6 in Pocatello. The driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on I-15 when he drove off the right shoulder. The vehicle overturned in the median and caught on fire. The vehicle was occupied by a 25-year-old male from Pocatello, Idaho, who was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver was...
Is This Really The Most Obese City in Idaho?
When I first arrived in Idaho, one of the first things I noticed was how active everyone is. It’s easy to see why too – we have access to mountains (my favorite), endless trails, and many other activities that allow us to be active. All of that being said, a new report just came out and revealed the “most obese” cities in every state, including Idaho.
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello man charged after allegedly stealing, cashing checks from former employer
POCATELLO — A man who is accused of stealing checks from a former employer and cashing them has been charged with four felonies. Casey Gene Blessinger, 30, faces a burglary charge as well as two counts of grand theft and two counts of forgery, court records show. Pocatello police...
Changes at a Cafe That Served Generations of Travelers From Idaho
I used to get up on Saturday mornings and drive all the way to Snowville. For breakfast at Mollie’s Café. When gas was cheap and before the pandemic. I decided to make a return visit this past weekend. For decades, Millie’s was operated on by the grandmother of a friend. His sister waited on tables. She was a devout Minnesota Vikings fan, and we used to talk football as I ate my massive and delicious breakfast. The grandmother passed away, and the sister found work at the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
eastidahonews.com
What went wrong? Frustrated fans want answers after rock concert debacle
POCATELLO — Fans are fuming over a botched concert in Pocatello last weekend. Thousands showed up at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 19 for the Rockzilla Tour, featuring Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. But it ended up a huge disappointment and...
kvnutalk
Clarkston woman arrested for alleged assault after night of drinking – Cache Valley Daily
SALT LAKE CITY — A 34-year-old Clarkston woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a couple at her home in July, according to deputies. Stephanie Guthrie was booked Tuesday night into the Cache County Jail after she reportedly had been on the run. According to an arrest report, Cache...
ksl.com
The 'untold story' of former Aggies quarterback Chuckie Keeton
LOGAN — As a candle flickered at the edge of his desk, Chuckie Keeton leaned back in his chair in his office on the second floor of the Athletics Academics Complex — his attention turned to the cable news on the TV. Behind him, on a shelf in the corner, lay championship rings and other items of memorabilia.
Comments / 0