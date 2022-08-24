ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sam Mendes Ties a Love Story to the Magic of Cinema in ‘Empire of Light’ Trailer

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lG847_0hTLiG4y00

Olivia Colman and Micheal Ward emerge from the darkness of their pasts to find love in the bright lights of an English seaside movie house in the teaser trailer for director Sam Mendes Empire of Light, which is set for a world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival.

“Film. It’s just static frames, with darkness in between,” Toby Jones’ projector operator character says at one point in a voiceover. But if run at 24 frames per second, an illusion of light and motion results on the cinema screen.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“An illusion of life, so you don’t see the darkness,” the trailer continues.

And the bright lights and lit marquee of the old movie house, framed by cinematographer Roger Deakins, is in the trailer all the while interspersed with shots of Colman — whose front-of-house cinema worker character Hilary hides a troubled past — finding a budding and taboo romance with Stephen, a new employee played by Ward who has faced racism in 1980s Britain.

Mendes wrote the original script, marking his first solo outing as a screenwriter.

Searchlight Pictures Empire of Light, which also stars Colin Firth and is Mendes’ follow-up to his Oscar-winning drama, 1917 , will release theatrically in the U.S. on Dec. 9.  The filmmaker produced Empire of Light with partner Pippa Harris via the duo’s Neal Street Productions.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Actress Ivory Aquino Implores Warner Bros. Discovery to “Consider Releasing” the DC Film

Batgirl actress Ivory Aquino called the lead character in the now-shelved film an “underdog and has nowhere to go but up” in a public plea to release the DC movie. In a 12-tweet open letter to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Aquino appealed to the exec to release the film following reports that screenings are being held on the studio lot. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter published a story detailing the secret screenings, which are being held for members of the movie’s cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery Axes 29 European Staffers,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Secret ‘Batgirl’ Screenings Hit the Warner Bros. Lot (Exclusive)

Batgirl won’t be flying onto HBO Max screens, but a select group of insiders is getting to see the film during secret screenings on the Warner Bros. lot this week, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. They are said to be for people who worked on the movie, both cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives. One source described them as “funeral screenings,” held before the film is sent off to an undisclosed afterlife, with footage locked away in a vault, either physical or digital.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batgirl' Directors Reveal They Have No Footage of Shelved Film, Still Hope...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ezra Miller Meets With Warners Leadership in a ‘The Flash’ Course Correct (Exclusive)

This was one of the most consequential weeks in DC’s history. Warner Bros. Discovery seems to have found the executive to lead that division’s film and TV efforts. There were funeral screenings for canceled movie Batgirl. And the moving of major tentpoles Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods revealed the shifting sands under the newly acquired studio. Amid all the bustle this week on the Burbank lot, one could have easily missed a pair of figures walking around the offices and heading to a meeting of the highest order. But that’s what Ezra Miller, the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Halloween Ends’ Going Day-and-Date to Theaters, Peacock

In a surprise move, Universal is sending Halloween Ends day-and-date to theaters and to its streaming service, Peacock. The previous film in the series, 2021’s Halloween Kills, also debuted the same day on Peacock. The film launches Oct. 14, and it will be available to stream to those who have a paid subscription to Peacock Premium or Premium Plus. The free, ad-supported version will not carry the film. It remains to be seen how cinema owners — who historically don’t like to play a film that’s also available in the home — will react. During the height of the pandemic, attitudes...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Laura Linney
Person
Colin Firth
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Sam Mendes
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Toby Jones
Person
Sarah Paulson
Person
Roger Deakins
The Hollywood Reporter

Jon Hamm Can’t Catch a Break in First Trailer for ‘Confess, Fletch’

Jon Hamm’s version of Irwin “Fletch” Fletcher might not be in the mood for a steak sandwich or a steak sandwich, but he does have a continued knack for botching criminal investigations. The first trailer for Confess, Fletch revives the title character that was created by author Gregory Mcdonald in a series of novels and became part of 1980s pop culture lore with the Chevy Chase-starring Fletch (1985) and its sequel four years later. The new Miramax film will be released theatrically, digitally and on-demand Sept. 16.More from The Hollywood ReporterAdam Driver, Greta Gerwig Face Disaster in Teaser for Noah...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Celebrities and Excessive Water Use: How Income Disparity Is Magnifying California’s Drought Crisis

The ongoing climate crisis is a global, multidirectional one: forests are burning, sea levels are rising, temperatures and weather conditions are extreme. Zooming in on California — Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California regions in particular — years of historically severe drought conditions have created growing challenges with water insecurity. And though environmental concerns affect everyone, income inequality is another crisis complicating the climate conversation, as many high-income celebrities are recently coming under fire for charting private jets for flights lasting only 20 minutes or less (resulting in concerning amounts of carbon dioxide emissions) and reckless water waste.More from The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hamilton’ Producers Donating Damages From Texas Church’s Unauthorized Performance to South Texas Equality Project

Just a day after the Texas Church that produced multiple unauthorized performances of an altered version of Hamilton stated it would pay damages, the show’s producers have announced plans to donate those funds. “Hamilton will be donating all damages paid by The Door Christian Fellowship McAllen Church to the South Texas Equality Project,” the production said in a statement. STEP is a coalition of organizations in the state that focus on advocacy, education and support for the LGBTQ+ community in Rio Grande Valley. More from The Hollywood ReporterTexas Church Issues Apology Over Unauthorized 'Hamilton' Shows, Confirms It Did Not Receive...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Cinema#Love Story#Film Star#Screen#Colman
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Star Trek’ Legend Nichelle Nichols’ Ashes Will Be Sent to Deep Space

Star Trek icon Nichelle Nichols is taking one final journey through the final frontier. Celestis Inc., a private space flight company that works with NASA, will include some of the actress’ ashes on a United Launch Alliance Vulcan Centaur rocket as part of the upcoming Enterprise flight, scheduled to take off sometime later this year. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Star Trek' Movie Loses Director Matt Shakman (Exclusive)'House of the Dragon' Renewed for Season 2 at HBO After Premiere Ratings BlowoutJack Quaid Talks 'Star Trek,' 'The Boys' Fan Culture -- And Voicing Superman The flight will begin in Cape Canaveral, Florida, and is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Me Time’ Review: Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg in Sub-Par Netflix Buddy Comedy

Middle-aged men acting stupidly has sadly become a cinematic staple in an era marked by the celebration of refusing to grow up as a way of life. Any doubts that the new Netflix comedy starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg will buck the trend are immediately dispelled in the opening moments featuring daredevil stunts (not performed by the stars, natch) and broad pratfalls that wouldn’t have been out of place in the silent era. Sadly, Me Time doesn’t get any more sophisticated from there. Director/screenwriter John Hamburg (Along Came Polly, I Love You, Man) has long demonstrated a delight for finding...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount+ Says ‘Secret Headquarters’ Is Its Most-Watched Movie Launch, But Offers No Numbers

Paramount+ today announced Wednesday that Secret Headquarters was its most-watched original movie in the first seven days since debuting exclusively on the streamer Aug. 12. The claim was made, however, without offering any numbers. Like most streamers — Netflix is an exception — Paramount+ does not disclose viewership data publicly. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Avatar' Rerelease Could Benefit Slow September for TheatersBox Office: 'Dragon Ball Super 2' Slays 'Beast' With $20M-Plus DebutIndie Box Office Battles the Dog Days of August Starring Owen Wilson, Secret Headquarters is a high-concept family action film produced by Paramount Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. It was originally intended...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Thomas Haden Church Joins Kevin Costner in New Line Western ‘Horizon’ (Exclusive)

Thomas Haden Church, last seen reprising his role as Spider-Man villain Sandman in Spider-Man: No Way Home, has joined Kevin Costner in New Line and Warner Bros.’ Western movie, Horizon. Church is saddling up with an all-star ensemble that already includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Luke Wilson and Stranger Things 4 breakout, Jamie Campbell Bower.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Returning to Theaters With Added FootageHow Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' Set Off a Box Office Sonic BoomBox Office Milestone: 'Doctor Strange 2' Soars Past $800M Globally Costner is starring in the feature, as well as directing it and producing...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Jason Momoa on Future of ‘Aquaman’ and David Zaslav’s Proposed 10-Year DC Plan: “I Just Trust Them to Make the Right Decisions”

It seems that all eyes in Hollywood have been focused on Warner Bros. Discovery as of late, and for good reason. In the months since the acquisition closed, CEO David Zaslav has been overhauling the studio’s business by implementing strategy shifts, slashing budgets, overseeing layoffs and shelving content like the highly-publicized Batgirl. In an Aug. 4 earnings call, Zaslav also inspired loads of attention for telegraphing a 10-year-plan for DC amid a “reset.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Aquaman,' 'Shazam!' Sequels Push Back Release DatesJason Momoa on Final Season of 'See' and Saying Goodbye to "Character I Love So Deeply"Jason Momoa Teases His...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Star Trek’ Movie Loses Director Matt Shakman (Exclusive)

Filmmaker Matt Shakman is no longer boldly going into the Star Trek galaxy. Shakman, who was set to helm a Trek movie for Paramount, has dropped out due to scheduling issues as he is jumping to Fantastic Four for Marvel Studios. The movie was a top priority at the Melrose Avenue-based studio and was dated for a Dec. 22, 2023 release. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Star Trek' Legend Nichelle Nichols' Ashes Will Be Sent to Deep SpaceJack Quaid Talks 'Star Trek,' 'The Boys' Fan Culture -- And Voicing SupermanArtist From 2014 'Ninja Turtles' Film Reflects on "Devastating" Criticism of Characters' Looks...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Avatar’ Rerelease Could Benefit Slow September for Theaters

Disney and 20th Century confirmed Tuesday that James Cameron’s Avatar will return to theaters nationwide and overseas on Sept. 23 in remastered 4K High Dynamic Range. The rerelease of Avatar comes three months before the highly anticipated sequel Avatar: The Way of Water hits the big screen around the globe, including on Dec. 16 in North America. More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Dragon Ball Super 2' Slays 'Beast' With $20M-Plus DebutIndie Box Office Battles the Dog Days of August'Grease' Returning to AMC Theatres in Tribute to Olivia Newton-John Avatar is the top-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Alessandro Nivola Talks ‘Kraven the Hunter’ Villain and “Exhilarating” Process Behind ‘Amsterdam’

Alessandro Nivola has always been an actor’s actor, but in the last handful of years, audiences are catching up to the fact that he’s one of the most versatile performers in town. From an Orthodox rabbi in Sebastian Lelio’s Disobedience to Tony Soprano’s tragic mentor in The Many Saints of Newark, Nivola has that unique ability to disappear into his characters. The Boston native is currently starring alongside Alison Brie and Aubrey Plaza in Jeff Baena’s Spin Me Round, which subverts the romantic comedy genre in a welcomed way. Nivola is mostly known for drama, but he’s grateful for Riley...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice Preview: Fest’s 79th Edition as Jam-Packed With Oscar Hopefuls as Any Yet

The Venice Film Festival, which annually launches the fall film fest — and therefore the Oscar — season, has always drawn plenty of Oscar hopefuls. Indeed, over just the past decade, four of the 10 eventual best picture winners — Birdman, Spotlight, The Shape of Water and Nomadland — started their march to the Dolby on the Lido, just like plenty of other eventual nominees and winners. But the lineup for the 79th edition of the world’s oldest film fest — which will run Aug. 31-Sept. 10, and the main competition jury of which will be presided over by Julianne Moore...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine Starring in A24 Horror Thriller ‘I Saw the TV Glow’ (Exclusive)

Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine are looking into the light.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmandla Stenberg Reflects on Being "Canceled So Many Times," Prioritizing "Moving Responsibly and Ethically" in HollywoodSteve Martin's Life and Career Getting Doc Treatment From Morgan Neville, A24 and Apple TV+ (Exclusive)NY Film Festival Sets 'The Inspection' as Closing Night Screening The actors are starring in I Saw the TV Glow, a horror feature from A24 and Fruit Tree, the banner run by Emma Stone. Jane Schoenbrun wrote the script and is directing the project that wrapped production a week ago and is now in post. There is a strong musical...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Germany Picks ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ for 2023 Race

All Quiet on the Western Front, the first German-language film adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s anti-war classic, will be Germany’s official contender for the 2023 Oscar in the best international feature film category. Edward Berger directed the new All Quiet on the Western Front for Netflix. The film, starring Daniel Brühl, Sebastian Hülk and Albrecht Schuch, will have its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on September 12. More from The Hollywood ReporterExclusive Venice Trailer: In Japanese Thriller 'A Man,' A Troubled Lawyer Is Drawn Into a Web of MysteryVenice Festival to Hold 'Flash Mob' in Support...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Danny Huston Joins Bill Skarsgard in ‘The Crow’ (Exclusive)

Veteran actor Danny Huston has joined Bill Skarsgard and FKA Twigs in The Crow, the new adaptation of the comic created by James O’Barr. Rupert Sanders is directing the feature which is now weeks-deep in production in the Czech Republic.More from The Hollywood ReporterFKA Twigs Joins Bill Skarsgard in 'The Crow' RebootBill Skarsgard to Star in 'The Crow' Reboot, Rupert Sanders Directing (Exclusive)Scarlett Johansson Reteams With 'Ghost in the Shell' Director for True-Life Massage Parlor Film 'Rub & Tug' Crow was an indie comic written and drawn by James O’Barr in the late 1980s that told the dark tale of a man...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
53K+
Followers
14K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy