ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

ITV Content Boss Kevin Lygo: ‘Big Brother’ Reboot Driven By “Extraordinary Success” Of ‘Love Island’ – Edinburgh TV Festival

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lAx2F_0hTLi7Dg00

Love Island’s “extraordinary success” drove ITV to commission its Big Brother reboot, according to content boss Kevin Lygo , who said duty of care is being considered for the upcoming reality show but “I don’t think we should stop allowing the public on TV.”

Lygo told the Edinburgh Television Festival that Love Island, which has now run for eight seasons, had “defied current logic” by regularly topping 3M viewers per night across its eight-week run for multiple seasons.

“More young people watch it than any other and we should all take joy in the fact that if you get the right show, they will watch,” he added.

Lygo said Banijay’s Big Brother reboot, which was unveiled during the Love Island finale, will likely skew older than Love Island, attracting audiences who watched two decades ago and “remember it fondly” from days on Channel 4 and Channel 5.

The UK broadcasters have come in for criticism for the plethora of current reboots in the offing, with former Channel 4 CEO David Abraham earlier describing the trend as “profoundly depressing.”

But Lygo said it “feels right” after five years off air to bring back Big Brother and that ITV isn’t taking much of a commercial risk.

“Half of this room will come and have a look to see if it’s any good and will probably stick around for eight weeks and ruin their lives,” he joked.

With reboots in mind, ITV Head of Entertainment Katie Rawcliffe, appearing alongside Lygo, said rumors that Pop Idol is returning are incorrect.

Duty of care

Following another Love Island season in which duty of care was in the spotlight, Lygo said he recognizes the challenge but “I don’t think we should stop allowing the public on TV.”

He said British TV “had a wake up call” following the suicide of contestant Steve Dymond after he appeared on ITV’s now-axed Jeremy Kyle Show and after the suicides of two former Love Island contestants.

“A few years back we hardly used the term ‘duty of care’ and now it’s on everyone’s lips,” he added. “Broadcasters are very mindful of it and it is uppermost in producers’ minds. We have come on leaps and bounds.”

He pointed out that duty of care issues can impact “innocuous” shows such as daytime format The Chase, for which a contestant recently became incredibly nervous they would be “ridiculed” after getting an easy question wrong during the recording.

ITVX

Lygo and his commissioners, who joined him onstage, talked up the soon-to-launch streamer ITVX, which they revealed is coming in November.

He described a “commercial imperative” in bringing viewers back to ITV who don’t necessarily watch every night.

“We’ve lost say 5M viewers over the past few years and want to show them there are thousands of hours of shows they can watch, a lot of them new and shiny,” he added.

According to ITV Drama Head Polly Hill, ITVX, which will debut one original drama per week and commission 50% more drama, allows the broadcaster to make more shows for younger people.

“We can be much more targeted in terms of genre with big appeal for young audiences, looking for something slightly different that still sits within ITV’s remit” she said.

Lygo said ITVX will “tackle subjects that we would be more nervous about on main channel.”

Lygo and his team were speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival , which is taking place from August 24 to 26 and featuring talks from all major British broadcaster and streamer execs.

Earlier, ITV unveiled a suite of docs for ITVX including a behind-the-scenes Royal Family show from Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story indie 72 Films.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

How Social Media Is Reacting To NBC Possibly Giving Up Primetime Hour: “Bring Back Jay Leno”

Bring back the old timecode. Or better yet, give the slot to Jay Leno. As usual, social media has a cynical reaction to the news that NBC may give back the third hour of primetime to its affiliates. Besides the oft-repeated slam, “wait, there’s still broadcast TV?” many viewers turned to social media to (jokingly?) suggest that NBC bring back Leno. After leaving The Tonight Show in 2009, Leno was given a consolation prize nightly talk show at 10 p.m. It was canceled four months after it launched. Other people on Twitter cracked how it’s the beginning of “Must Cede TV.” There were also...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘RHODubai’ Season 1 Reunion Trailer Drops With Call From Naomi Campbell & A Jeffrey Epstein Reference

After the end of their premiere season, The Real Housewives of Dubai will return to hash out all the drama from Season 1. Host Andy Cohen regrouped with Sara Al Medani, Lesa Milan, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Stanbury, Caroline Brooks and Nina Ali for a reunion that will sizzle. Bravo dropped the trailer for the two-part special and right off the bat, Cohen gets a surprise call from a famous supermodel. “Naomi Campbell is calling me right now, this is insane,” Cohen says before telling Campbell he was sitting next to Ayan. Campbell then fangirls over the RHODubai star and says, “You’re the best thing on...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Euphoria’: Barbie Ferreira Says She Won’t Be Back For Season 3 Of HBO Series

Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat in the first two seasons of HBO’s Euphoria, says she will not return for Season 3. Ferreira revealed her apparent exit today in an Instagram story. “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine...
NFL
Deadline

E! Restructure: ‘Daily Pop’ & ‘Nightly Pop’ Canceled, Production Teams To Exit As Linear Network Eyes New Nightly Show

EXCLUSIVE: NBCUniversal is making some changes at E!. Deadline understands that the cable network is restructuring, canceling shows such as Daily Pop and Nightly Pop, leading to the departure of production staff of those shows. The news is being communicated to staff Friday morning by Tracie Wilson, EVP Of Syndication Studios and E! News at NBCUniversal, who reports to NBCU’s Susan Rovner, at a town hall. “I know change can be challenging, but I am truly excited about the future of these brands that we are going to build together,” said Wilson in a note to staff (read it in full below). Daytime talk...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mo Gilligan
Person
Jimmy Savile
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Armando Iannucci
Deadline

Ashvin Luximon Dies Of Aneurism: British TV Soap Actor Was 38

British soap star Ashvin Luximon has died suddenly, age 38. The actor was best known for his role in long-running BBC soap EastEnders, where he played Asif Malik from 1999 to 2003. In total, Luximon appeared in 146 episodes. His family revealed that he died from an aneurism on July 23rd, and paid tribute to their “loving son, brother and friend”, whose death, they added, had “hit them all hard.” Prior to his role in EastEnders, Luximon had appeared as a child actor in school drama Grange Hill. He’d also worked on screen in British Airways promotional videos. More from DeadlineBattle Lines: BBC Insiders 'Support Former Presenter Emily Maitlis Over Claims Of Political Meddling'Alternative MacTaggart Lecturer Rose Ayling-Ellis Reveals Crushing Pressure Since Becoming "The Poster Girl For The Deaf Community" - Edinburgh TV Festival'Strictly Come Dancing' Winner Rose Ayling-Ellis Developing Comedy-Drama About Deaf Women Dating In LondonBest of DeadlineVenice Golden Lion Winners : Photos Of The Festival’s Top Films Through The Years‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 1 Photo Gallery'Meet Cute' Photo Gallery: Kaley Cuoco And Pete Davidson Star In Comedy About Falling In Love
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson And Lou Dobbs To Be Deposed In Dominion Lawsuit Against Fox News

Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Lou Dobbs are among the current and former Fox News personalities facing depositions in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the network. With a trial on the docket for next April, both sides in the case have been in the midst of discovery, with Jeanine Pirro and Steve Doocy also among the Fox News figures on Dominion’s list for depositions. Hannity is set to be deposed on Wednesday, according to The New York Times, which first reported on the court filing. Carlson is scheduled for Friday and Dobbs on Tuesday, according to court records. Dobbs...
POLITICS
Deadline

Trump Calls For McConnell To Be Replaced “Immediately” As Spat Between GOP Leaders Widens

Former President Donald Trump, the de-facto leader of the Republican Party, today called for the ouster of his party’s most powerful elected official: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky). “Mitch McConnell is not an Opposition Leader, he is a pawn for the Democrats to get whatever they want,” Trump wrote in a statement. “He is afraid of them, and will not do what has to be done. A new Republican Leader in the Senate should be picked immediately!” Trump calls on Mitch McConnell to step down or be replaced as Senate Republican Leader. pic.twitter.com/kAQwtccC7e — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 24, 2022 Trump’s anti-McConnell...
POTUS
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’: TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio & Mom Heidi Joining Season 31

Dancing with the Stars is once again looking to social media to cast its next batch of celebrity hoofers. Deadline has confirmed that TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio and her mom Heidi will dance for the mirror ball trophy in season 31 of the Disney+ show. The two will compete against one another. Charli D’Amelio is a huge draw on TikTok: she has more than 145 million followers watching her apply makeup, try out new beauty products, and dance. She was a competitor dancer before posting videos of her performances. She also partnered with Derek Hough earlier this year to recreate a scene from...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edinburgh#Big Brother#Reboots#Itv Content#Channel 4#Channel 5#Itv Head
Deadline

Jamie Foxx Does Spot-On Voice Imitation Of Former President Donald Trump – Listen

Close your eyes and you can almost imagine the visual of former President Donald Trump praising Death Row Records. That’s how good Jamie Foxx’s imitation of Trump is in a clip that’s virally circulating. Foxx was on the Rap Radar podcast to promote his new Netflix vampire film, Day Shift, which unites him with Snoop Dogg, Dave Franco, and Peter Stormare. During is appearance, he broke out his take on Trump. “There’s a lot of great people on both sides,” the two-time Oscar winner said, perfectly capturing Trump’s distinctive voice. “I know Harry-O. He’s a great person. He couldn’t vote for me...
POTUS
Deadline

‘Star Trek’ Cast Members Ashes Will Be Flown Into Space As Part Of Memorial Mission

The ashes of actors Nichelle Nichols (Lt. Uhura) James Doohan (Scotty), Majel Barrett Roddenberry (Nurse Chapel), and the TV series creator Gene Roddenberry and visual-effects wiz Douglas Trumbull are headed into outer space. The ashes and DNA from the iconic actors will be part of a special “Enterprise mission,” according to space and astronomy news site Universe Today. The samples will fly “beyond the moon” on the flight, which will take place at a future date to be determined. United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur mission is planning to deliver a robotic lunar lander in order to scout for NASA’s future Artemis 1 flights....
SCIENCE
Deadline

Joe Pesci Joins Pete Davidson & Edie Falco On ‘Bupkis’ Peacock Comedy Series In Acting Return

In a return to acting — and television — Oscar winner Joe Pesci will star opposite Pete Davidson and Edie Falco in Bupkis, Peacock’s upcoming half-hour live-action comedy that tells a heightened, fictionalized version of Davidson‘s life. The high-profile casting completes Davidson’s on-screen family, with Pesci playing his grandfather and Falco his mother. For Pesci, who is a series regular, this marks only the second TV show; he previously headlined the short-lived 1985 ABC detective comedy-drama Half Nelson. Pesci, who has earned three Oscar nominations for his dramatic roles in Martin Scorsese’s Raging Bull, Goodfellas, for which he won, and The Irishman,...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Naomi Judd’s Autopsy Reveals Details About Country Superstar’s Death – Update

UPDATED: An autopsy report obtained by the Associated Press today regarding country music superstar Naomi Judd’s death earlier this year confirmed Ashley Judd’s assertion that her mother died after she shot herself with a gun. The report also indicated the presence of prescription drugs in the Judd matriarch’s system. Those medications are used to address post-traumatic stress and bipolar disorders. “We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well as its sorrows, too. One part of our story is that our matriarch was dogged by an unfair foe,” the family said in a statement to AP. “She was...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Joining Season 31

Might we see Arnold Schwarzenegger in the ballroom this year? Maybe so: Deadline has learned that Joseph Baena, Schwarzenegger’s 24-year-old son, is expected to kick up his heels in the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars on Disney+. TMZ posted pictures of Baena attending rehearsal, wearing the same outfit he posed in for his Instagram account. Like his pop, Baena is an Olympic lifter. He also works as a real estate agent and would like to act, apparently. Earlier this year, he told Men’s Health that he and his famous dad found common ground over fitness, and that Schwarzenegger gave him The Encyclopedia...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

White House Press Secretary Tells Reporter To “Respect Your Colleagues” As She Protests Not Being Called On During Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday admonished a reporter to “respect your colleagues” as the journalist tried to shout a question as Jean-Pierre called on someone else. Jean-Pierre had called on Chris Johnson, correspondent for the Washington Blade, but Angolan TV anchor Hariana Veras attempted to ask her own question. She complained that she had been “asking you for a question for a long time.” As Veras interrupted while Johnson spoke, Jean-Pierre said, “You are not being respectful. To your own colleagues.” As Veras continued, Jean-Pierre said, “Respect your colleagues.” Veras complained earlier this month when Jean-Pierre did not call on...
POTUS
Deadline

Disney+ Sets New Eight-Part Series ‘Rivals’ Based On Jilly Cooper’s Popular Novel

Disney+ has greenlit a new eight-part series titled Rivals, based on the popular novel by British author Jilly Cooper. Set in the fictional upper-class county of Rutshire, Rivals dives headfirst into the cutthroat world of independent television in 1986 when a long-standing rivalry between two powerful men is about to boil over: ex-Olympian, Member of Parliament, and notorious womanizer Rupert Campbell-Black, and his Rutshire neighbor Tony Baddingham, controller of the independent TV franchise Corinium Television. As tensions rise and rivalries deepen, there are spilled secrets, forged alliances, and snatched liaisons that draw wives, lovers, colleagues, friends, and families into their battle. “The combination...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Triggered: ‘House Of The Dragon’ Criticised For Lack Of Warning Ahead Of Birthing Scene In Debut Episode

House of the Dragon has received criticism for its lack of a trigger warning before its dramatic first episode. HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel was watched by a record-breaking international audience when it premiered earlier this week, but drew criticism on social media for including, without warning, a fatal birthing scene. In the episode, King Viserys, played by Paddy Considine, orders a caesarean section to be performed on his wife Aemma Aryn – played by Sian Brooke – while she is conscious, and the operation kills both her and the baby. While director Miguel Sapochnik told press he had consulted many women before...
Deadline

Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler, Octavia Spencer Join ABC’s ‘Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music & Laughter’ Special – Update

UPDATED, 11 AM: Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler and Octavia Spencer will help celebrate TV legend Norman Lear in ABC’s upcoming special Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter, the network announced Thursday. They are the first celebrity guests announced for the bash, with more talent to follow at a later date. PREVIOUS, July 27: ABC used Norman Lear’s 100th birthday today to announce a career-spanning new special about the TV legend for Premiere Week. Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter will air Thursday, September 22. The network said to expect a lineup of celebrity guests and musical performances...
MUSIC
Deadline

Wagatha Christie, Vogue, Keanu Reeves Formula 1 & Asif Kapadia Docs On Disney+ UK Slate — Edinburgh TV Festival

Disney+ has commissioned a doc on the sensational ‘Wagatha Christie’ legal case, another on fashion magazine Vogue and a Keanu Reeves-voiced Formula 1 series as part of its UK slate. In total, the streamer’s Director of Unscripted Content, EMEA Sean Doyle has commissioned five unscripted series, which will premiere on Disney+ in EMEA and Asia Pacific. Full details of the slate can be found below. “Our aim was to find brilliant once-in-a-lifetime stories that showcase a wide range of subjects; and these latest projects truly deliver on that promise,” said Doyle. “We’re working with our elite creative partners on this slate, reflecting the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Battle Lines: BBC Insiders ‘Support Former Presenter Emily Maitlis Over Claims Of Political Meddling’

 The battle lines between the BBC and its former star news presenter Emily Maitlis continue to be drawn, with BBC insiders lending their support after she claimed a BBC board member had interfered in editorial matters as “an active agent” of the Conservative party. After Maitlis made the claim in her lecture at the Edinburgh TV Festival this week, referring to Robbie Gibb but without naming him – in the context of the BBC making a swift apology and rebuking her after she made political comments on air – The Times reports insiders at the Corporation sharing the same concerns...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

‘Resident Evil’ Series Canceled By Netflix After One Season

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has opted not to order a second season of Resident Evil, its action horror series loosely based on the popular video game franchise. The news, which comes a month and a half after the series’ July 14 release, is not entirely surprising as the drama did not have a particularly strong showing on Netflix’s Top 10 and cost vs. viewing is the streamer’s leading renewal criterion. Running partly in the shadow of mega genre hit Stranger Things, which was released within the same time frame, Resident Evil debuted at No. 2 with an OK 72.7 million hours viewed. But...
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

Deadline

116K+
Followers
34K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy